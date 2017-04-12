Jessica Alba appears at Edina Target -- is she just like us?
The answer, of course, is no.
Celebrities are our career/financial/social/genetic superiors, after all.
But that didn't stop Jessica Alba -- noted A-lister -- from appearing Tuesday at Edina's Target store. The Sin City star descended from Hollywood to sell us items from her $1.7 billion lifestyle brand; we greeted her with Midwestern cheer, as far as I know.
Here's photographic proof of Tuesay's rare angel sighting in humble Minnesota, per Alba's Facebook page.
