Jessica Alba appears at Edina Target -- is she just like us?

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 by Jay Boller in Arts & Leisure
Facebook

The answer, of course, is no.

Celebrities are our career/financial/social/genetic superiors, after all. 

But that didn't stop Jessica Alba -- noted A-lister -- from appearing Tuesday at Edina's Target store. The Sin City star descended from Hollywood to sell us items from her $1.7 billion lifestyle brand; we greeted her with Midwestern cheer, as far as I know. 

Here's photographic proof of Tuesay's rare angel sighting in humble Minnesota, per Alba's Facebook page.

 

 

