Late last week, we announced that Peter Capaldi, the 12th Doctor, is coming to Wizard World Comic Con. Today, the festival announced that former traveler Clara Oswald will be visiting us that weekend as well.

Brit-born actress Jenna Coleman's breakthrough role may have been Clara on Dr. Who, but folks might also recognize her as Queen Victoria from Victoria, the BBC series which aired on TPT this winter. She also played Bucky's girlfriend in Captain America: The First Avenger. She'll be coming to the Minneapolis Convention Center for a Q&A session, autograph signings, photo ops, and more.

Other celeb appearances on the lineup this year include Incredible Hulk's Lou Ferrigno, Monkees Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork, and original Star Trek leading lady, Nichelle Nichols.

This year's Comic Con runs Friday through Sunday, May 5-7 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. We'll continue to keep you posted as people and happenings are added to the schedule.

Tickets and more info can be found at wizardworld.com/index.php/comiccon/minneapolis.