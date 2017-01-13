It's Friday the 13th! Go out and get a $20 tattoo

But hey, if you're the adventurous type, or are on a budget, you might want to consider heading over to Customer's Ink Tattoo (6415 Highway 10, Ramsey; 651-472-7629) today, as they're offering $20 tattoos for all.

The shop has been open since 9:30 a.m. and they plan to continue inking into the dark hours of the night. Patrons must choose from a sheet of selection (several sheets are shown below).

As you can see, there are quite a few horror-themed images, as well as classic selections like diamonds, stars, and cherries.

Check out more images on the business' Facebook page.

(An example of classic Sailor Jerry work)

Meanwhile, Leviticus Tattoo (4109 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-729-1475) is also offering a deal today of $106 tatts. Their event is honoring tattoo pioneer Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins, who would have been 106 today. Starting at noon, 14 artists will be on hand until 1 a.m. to ink patrons with classic birds, anchors, ships, and stars.

Parkway Pizza will be providing nosh to keep artists and customers full.

You can check out some of that tatts they created last year -- they're quite lovely -- on the event Facebook page.