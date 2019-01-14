'It's Always Sunny' trivia, Trash Film Debauchery: 5 free things to do this week

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Trivia

Stanley's Northeast Bar Room

What did Frank give to Charlie when they divorced each other? What song did the gang perform at the high school reunion? Who shit the bed? If you know the answers to these questions, then you might win this trivia night dedicated to all things Sunny. Hopefully things will be less intense than the average Chardee MacDennis game. Tuesday, 8 p.m. 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Harry Potter Trivia

612BREW

This Harry Potter challenge is an epic one. Over the next few months teams of four will go through an OWL-level competition with the chance to win a trip to Hogwarts. No, really: The top team scores passes to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios and four plane tickets to Orlando, Florida, where you can drink all the Butterbeer your stomach can handle. Come early, as trivia spots fill up fast. Other prizes each night include beer and Harry Potter and 612 schwag. You can read the fine print regarding this event on Facebook, or email [email protected] 21+. 7 p.m. Tuesday. 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-930-4606.

Women Only Pinball Tournament

Tilt Pinball Bar

Pinball is back in a major way, especially in the Twin Cities. Sisyphus Brewing’s collection of machines continues to grow, Caffetto Cafe’s six-machine basement is a secret gem, and the pinball machines at Up/Down are often as coveted as the arcade games. But like any rising trend in geek culture, the scene isn’t always lady-friendly. It will be, however, at Tilt’s Women Only Pinball Tournament. This Wednesday, pinball enthusiasts will gather to talk about the local scene, give each other tips, play against each other, and drink from the bar. No experience is necessary, so don’t worry if your flipper skills are a little rusty. Folks will compete against each other in groups of four until the final two vy for top points and bragging rights. This is the first in what event organizers hope will be a monthly event. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday. 113 E. 26th St., Suite 110, Minneapolis; 612-236-4089.

Third Thursday: Exploration with Studio/E

Minneapolis Institute of Art

This installation of Third Thursday is all about exploration, both intellectual and literal, as you make your way through Mia’s galleries with travel and adventure in mind. You’ll also meet a variety of explorers at a panel talk featuring polar explorer Tyler Fish; Liwanag Ojala, CEO of CaringBridge; Todd Waterbury, chief creative officer at Target; and hip-hop poet Dessa. Drinks, live music, and hands-on activities round out the evening. 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000.

The Peanut Butter Solution!

Able Seedhouse & Brewery

Whoo boy, Trash Film Debauchery found a weird one. This family-friendly Canadian flick follows Michael, a "normal boy in an abnormal position." When he runs into a ghost (sporting a vaguely Irish accent), he is so scared that his hair falls out. Fortunately, the ghost returns a few days later with a hair growing remedy that involves applying peanut butter like he's a living Chia doll. Unfortunately, he goes a little too far with the recipe and ends up like looking like Cousin It. The movie features wacky antics and a jubilant toast to hair. Be thankful they serve pints at Able Seedhouse. Thursday, 7 p.m. 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.