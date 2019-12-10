comScore
Is this Uptown? [Poll]

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 by Jessica Armbruster in Arts & Leisure
1940 shot of Uptown street scene.

Nothing sparks debate for Twin Citians like trying to define Uptown's boundaries.

But what is Uptown, and who gets to define it? The Uptown Business Association has a clear definition (Bde Maka Ska to the west, Dupont Avenue to the east, 31st Street to the south, and 28th Street to the north), but Uptown boundairies for many are far more nebulous. It’s a neighborhood. It’s a business association. It’s a dudebro. It’s a rich person. It’s a hipster. It’s a state of mind, man.

So WTF is Uptown? You tell us.

Is this Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is this Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is this Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is this Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is this Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is this in Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Hmmm. Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is this Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is this Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is this Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is this Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is this Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is this Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is this Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is this Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
This be Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
Uptown?
Yes
No
 
 
 
 
 
 
