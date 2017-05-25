Intricate sculptures made from discarded pizza boxes (and other art worth your time this week)

David Hamlow: Mirror Stage

Where it’s at: Minnesota Museum of American Art, 141 Fourth. St. E., St. Paul

What it’s about: Giant geodesic sculptures made out of pizza, cereal, and soda boxes. David Hamlow's pieces are all made from material donated by residents of the Endicott Building, where the museum is located.

Why you should go: We all know that trash is a problem, but the problem is that once we throw something away, it disappears from view, preventing us from grappling with the repercussions of the things we dispose. With Hamlow’s “Mirror Stage,” the artist forces the viewer to come to terms with the impact we have on the world in an artful -- and perhaps disturbing -- way.

When: The opening reception 7 p.m. Thursday, and the exhibition runs through July 30.

Rosette: New Work by Sheila Wagner



Where it’s at: The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Painter Sheila Wagner, co-founder of Detroit Gallery in the North Loop, will be showing her richly textured paintings in a show at the White Page.

Why you should go: From saw dust to dried up paint, Sheila Wagner folds in artifacts of the world around her into her pieces, so much that the paintings almost look sculptural. With bold choices in brush stroke and form, her work stirs emotion even in its essentially abstract nature.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday.

H_am. Fiona Burke and Jo-Mei Lee



Where it’s at: Sadie Halie Projects, 3653 25th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The Sadie Halie Projects partners with Fogstand Gallery in Hualien, Taiwan, for a show featuring artists Fiona Burke and Jo-Mei Lee.

Why you should go: Dystopian scenarios of grey goo, nano-technology, suicidal tendencies, and eternity provide the world for this intriguing exhibition at Sadie Halie Projects. If that doesn’t whet your palate, then come because it’s pretty cool for a small local gallery to doing an exchange of this kind. Collaborations with other art centers across the world is a great way for local art lovers to see work being created in other places, as well as providing opportunities for Minnesota artists to develop relationships with artists and galleries outside of the United States.

When: Saturday, from 7 to 10 p.m.

(Shana Kaplow)

Unstoppable Force: Women Artists, Here and Now



Where it’s at: Form + Content, Second St. N., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Five women artists show their talents in this gallery exhibition featuring photographs, paintings, and objects. Conceptualized by Vesna Kittelson and co-curated by Mark Ostapchuk, the show features Lynn Geesaman, Valerie Jenkins, Shana Kaplow, Barbara Kreft, and Jantje Visscher.

Why you should go: There’s no specific theme or thread to this show. Rather, it’s celebrating five accomplished artists, who happen to all be women, as they explore form, technique, and function in new and often stunning ways. Come and see their unstoppable force.

When: The opening reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. the exhibition runs through July 1.