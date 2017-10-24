Late last month, it was announced that all staff had been laid off, and that in the next 45 days the fate of Intermedia would be determined. This afternoon, the Lyn-Lake institution released a statement that while they have toiled for hours over how to save the organization, in the end it won't be possible to sustain programs.



"Today, we were able to deliver on our first priority by paying salaried and hourly staff members for their final pay period," states a release from Intermedia Arts' board of directors. "We are grateful to these individuals for their dedication to Intermedia and their patience over the past few weeks.

"Beyond payroll, Intermedia has additional outstanding obligations that leave us with no choice other than to move forward with the sale of our building."

The organization is currently seeking advisors on the sale of the building, which will be listed in the coming weeks. They hope to continue to communicate with the community during this process.

While many of Intermedia's programs are in limbo as well, the organization hopes to find ways to keep key programs active. Whether that means finding a new space or applying for funding has yet to be determined. Patrick's Cabaret, which started renting an annex space from Intermedia after moving out of its Minnehaha Avenue location, will need to relocate its offices again.



Over the years, Intermedia Arts has hosted gallery shows, community meals, festivals, movie series, theater and dance productions, and classes and workshops for all ages. The organization has been especially supportive of people of color, youth, and LGBTQ artists.

The organization formed in 1973, and has been in its Lyndale Avenue building since 1994. In 2008, Intermedia almost went bust, and closed for a short period of time. In the following years, they managed to come back strong with a surplus.