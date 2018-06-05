Instagram and artists, burning beds at Rosalux, and other art shows this week

"Living Together"

Where it’s at: Waiting Room, 7141 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Five artists -- Betsy Alwin, Mara Duvra, Teréz Iacovino, Haley Prochnow, Emmet Ramstad, and Jen Sonibare -- focus on interior spaces and domestic environments for a contemporary take on the Period Room, rooms meant to replicate an era in time.

Why you should go: Emmet Ramstad is an artist to watch. His recent solo show at Hair & Nails Gallery cleverly investigated the experience of waiting room spaces, such as a dentist’s office, opening up what it means to be in both a personal and impersonal space. It will be interesting to see Ramstad’s work in dialogue with these five other artists who all similarly explore the ways that we inhabit spaces and how we connect with one another.

When: The opening reception is on Wednesday, June 6, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Instagram and the Artist’s Studio



Where it’s at: MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: How is Instagram changing the relationship between the artist and their studio? Sure, it’s a platform to seek out new business, but what's shared on the social media app has also become a kind of medium in itself. At this talk, artists excelling in the Instagram form chat about what it means, and how it’s impacting their relationship to their work.

Why you should go: Whether you’re someone that likes to follow different artists on Instagram or are confused about what the big deal is, come check out this conversation for insights into the digital future of art.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

L-R: Linda Seebauer Hansen, Kordula Coleman

A Collection of Truths



Where it’s at: Artistry, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington.

What it’s about: Artists Kordula Coleman and Linda Seebauer take a look at human interactions through ceramic sculptures, textures, and objects.

Why you should go: While these two artists take opposite approaches in some ways: Coleman uses fantastical realism while Seebauer works in 3-D abstraction. However, they both share an impulse about how things and beings fit together. Their vivid works are worth a trip to Bloomington.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday.

Rebecca Krinke

Rebecca Krinke and Eleanor McGough



Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Artists Rebecca Krinke and Eleanor McGough will be exhibiting together at Rosalux starting this week. Krinke presents Reckoning, her nightmarish installation of bedding, feathers, and dreams. McGough presents “Fleeting Traces,” which includes paintings that harken back to natural history dioramas, collages, and a large installation of hand cut paper insect silhouettes.

Why you should go: Krinke’s last installation at Rosalux was a wonder of thrilling fantastical imagery. We can’t wait to see what she’s dreamed up next, and pairing her with Eleanor McGough’s vanishing landscapes and metaphoric longing seems perfect.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday.