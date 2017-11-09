Insanely energetic felt drawings (and other art shows this week)

Fabrications: From Memory, Imagination and the Sea



Where it’s at: Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.



What it’s about: How do you sew a drawing? With felt, of course. In her news series, Margo McCreary stitches together colored felt to bring her drawings into the world of textiles. Come get introduced to McCreary’s character Sprite, a dancing, raging, laughing superhero.



Why you should go: When things get rough, sometimes you just need a deity-like cartoon character to make you feel better. If you need to channel your rage with a touch of whimsy, you’ll love McCreary’s colorful textile drawings.



When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday.

Image courtesy Textile Center

Weaver’s Guild of Minnesota Fiber Fair



Where it’s at: Northrup King, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis, Studio #332.



What it’s about: The Weaver’s Guild of Minnesota hosts their annual Fiber Fair, featuring beautiful work by some the regions' top fiber artists. In need of some winter hats, scarves, or gloves? Are you looking for some woven holiday gifts? Check out the wares this weekend.



Why you should go: Fiber arts, like many of the arts that fall under the umbrella of "crafts," sometimes get shrugged away as not being as “serious” as other artistic mediums. Well, the fiber artists in Minnesota are ready to prove that wrong, with expertly crafted items that take just as much technical skill and artistry as any other form. Come see a variety of beautiful objects, over at Northrop King.



When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

"Dark Ocean"

Dark Ocean Opening Reception and Artist Talk



Where it’s at: Law Warschaw Gallery, Janet Wallace Fine Art Center, 130 S. Macalester St., St. Paul.



What it’s about: Fake news and “alternative facts” are all around us: How do we suss out the truth? Head over to Macalester’s Law Warschaw Gallery where artists Syed Hosain, Perry Bard, Richard Sullivan, Essma Imady, Ilona Gaynor, and Hakan Topal grapple with different ways for presenting, communicating, and searching for information in our current world.



Why you should go: We live in an era where information is coming from everywhere. There is so many outlets for us to find out about what is happening in our world, but with that new reality come lots of ways that truth can be skewed. What is real becomes simply “a matter of opinion.” With this exhibition curated by Jehra Patrick, artists take a look at different modes for seeing the world, whether it’s in a traditional news media, in the courts, a book, or the realm of social media. Let's ponder how we get at truth in the digital age.



When: There will be an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, with a discussion at 8 p.m.

Mara Duvra

To allow for breath : Work by Mara Duvra



Where it’s at: The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.



What it’s about: Mara Duvra’s meditative works will be on view at the White Page Gallery, encompassing the artists’s hermetic reflections on blackness, the self, words, and the body.



Why you should go: Take a little time for yourself this weekend. Slow down a bit and reflect with Mara Duvra’s scintillating work.



When: 7 p.m. Friday.