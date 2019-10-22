Indigo textiles, nature art, and other art happenings this week

Jonathan Herrera Soto, Lyz Wendland

Jonathan Herrera Soto, Lyz Wendland

Where it’s at: Augsburg Art Galleries, 2211 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Two new gallery exhibitions open at Augsburg: “Miel y Petróleo” by Jonathan Herrera Soto, hot off the heels of his powerful exhibition featuring missing and murdered Mexican journalists at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, and “Between Lost and Found,” by Lyz Wendland, featuring cheerful mixed-media paintings.

Why you should go: These two solo exhibitions are quite different in tone, but maybe that’s a good thing. Jonathan Herrera Soto’s work centers on violence and trauma, particularly in relation to politicized bodies. It’s not for the faint of heart. Lyz Wendland’s work, meanwhile, is much more abstract. With bright colors and antithetical shapes and gestures, her pieces ask the viewer to engage with their contrasts.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

"Foraged"

Foraged : Collaboration between Annie Hejny & Annabella Sardelis

Where it’s at: Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Textile artist Annabella Sardelis teams up with visual artist Annie Irene Hejny for a new installation to invite viewers to reconnect with nature and recognize the wisdom of plants in our everyday lives. The show also includes abstract paintings created by Heijny, made from handmade natural pigments, and a new line of wool scarves and calligraphy prints created by Sardelis.

Why you should go: Winter might be coming, but that doesn’t mean we have to disconnect with nature. In this show, two artists use art to deepen our connection to growing things.

When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday; the opening-night party has a $5 admission fee.

"Foraged"

Artisan Textiles and Indigo with Aboubakar Fofana

Where it’s at: Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Born in Mali and raised in France, textile artist Aboubakar Fofana visits the Textile Center for a pop-up gallery event that features his indigo dyed textiles. Fofana will speak about his work, and have his wearable items and pillow covers for sale.

Why you should go: Aboubakar Fofana is revitalizing Western African indigo dying techniques all around the world. This is a wonderful opportunity to hear about his work and practice.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday

Aboubakar Fofana

David Malcolm Scott and Betsy Alwin

Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Suite 195, Minneapolis

What it’s about: David Malcolm Scott and Betsy Alwin will be discussing their recent work at this closing reception and artists’ talk. Alwin’s work includes stand-alone ceramic sculptures and mixed-media compositions combining porcelain lace, flocked rebar, wood, and other cast elements, while Malcolm Scott investigates space with his abstract watercolors on paper.

Why you should go: Dive into a discussion of form with these two local artists who find new ways to think about shape and space.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday