In early January, the Wedge neighborhood shop, located at 24th and Lyndale, announced that it was having a going out of business sale. In less than a week, inventory had completely sold out.

Cliché, which opened in 2004, was a trailblazer on our scene, showcasing the local fashion and hard to find brands in a time before Twin Cities designers were regulars on Project Runway. The shop was also an early supporter of Fashion Week here in town, hosting a variety of trunk shows, sales, and an annual crosswalk runway show where models marched on sidewalks and posed at traffic lights.

Local designers like Amanda Christine and Larissa Loden were some of the many artists featured in the store.

Cliché was owned by husband-and-wife team Josh and Delayna Sundberg. There’s no word yet on future plans, or if there will be another iteration of Cliché anytime in the near future.

