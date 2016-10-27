Indeed. 'Downton Abbey' costumes are coming to Minnesota

Downton Abbey fashions have previously been showcased at the Museum of Modern Art, the Biltmore Estate, and other museums worldwide. Now, selected looks will be coming to the Mall of America.

"Dressing Downton, Experience the Costumes & Collection" features looks spanning the series' six seasons, with pieces worn by the rich... and the servants. Period pieces include dapper and sparkling evening looks, colorful and practical day outfits, military garb, and workwear.

The exhibition is set to run from November 4 through January 31, and admission ranges from $4 to $10. For more info, visit the ticketing website.