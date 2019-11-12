Images from the Trump rally, trash art, and other great art happenings this week

Kenneth Steinbach

Kenneth Steinbach: Real Time and Full Scale

Where it’s at: Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Dr., St. Paul

What it’s about: In “Real Time and Full Scale,” artist Kenneth Steinbach continues his series of sculptural installations that reinterpret the Middle Ages’ mapping system, called the Mappa Mundi. These maps encompassed not only the land masses and bodies of water that were known to Europeans at that time, but also different principles, including the cardinal directions, Bible stories, mythology, and the cosmos. Opening festivities for this exhibition include an artist’s talk followed by a reception.

Why you should go: In 2019, maps have never been more accurate, showing us the world around us in real time, down to the blades of grass beneath our feet. Cartography worked a bit differently back in the Middle Ages, but who is to say our way is better? With this exploration, Steinbach plays on the spiritual and metaphysical possibilities of map making, using three dimensions to immerse the viewer in the experiment.

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday

Rice Lake overlay, from 1854 to 1929. Ink on frosted mylar. Sean Connaughty

Lake Hiawatha: Anthropocenic Midden Survey: Final Report

Where it’s at: The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Artist Sean Connaughty continues his work at the juncture between visual art and environmental advocacy with an exhibition that brings junk collected from Lake Hiawatha into visual fruition. Working in collaboration with Healing Place Collaborative and other community members and organizations, Connaughty will be exhibiting part of the 6,800 pounds of trash he and his team have collected from the lake over the past five years, along with his own drawings, documents, and data he has compiled.

Why you should go: What started as one South Minneapolis neighbor gathering trash in trash bags at the lake by his home has grown into a movement. Connaughty, in connection with fellow activists, artists, and community members, has embarked on an enormous effort not only to pick up trash at the lake, but to advocate for change through direct action, awareness raising through art, and harnessing his growing platform. Meanwhile, the artwork that Connaughty has created throughout this project has been surprising, weird, and gripping. For example, his sculptural pieces, still on view at MCAD, use collected trash to create mock advertisements for the corporations that produce the most litter. It’s very effective. In this show, you’ll see ways that Connaughty has used advocacy work as a tool, inspiration, and a reason for a body of work rooted in changing systems.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday

"The Mixing Zone"

TheMixingZone: Opening Reception

Where it’s at: Mpls Photo Center, 1828 Jefferson St. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Six photographers documented downtown Minneapolis on the night of the Trump Rally. See their different perspectives in this exhibition. The photographers include Pat Carney, Walter Horishnyk, Richard Ott, Keri Pickett, Richard Tsong-Taatarii, and Michael Spear.

Why you should go: Enjoy an evening of photojournalism and documentary capturing a night of resistance and a bit of chaos the day the president came to town.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday

"The Expressionist Figure" at the Walker L-R: William Kentridge, 'Hylosinines'; Marlene Dumas, 'Name No Names'; Zak Smith, 'Self-Portrait with a Bunch of Pictures Pinned to the Wall'

The Expressionist Figure: The Miriam and Erwin Kelen Collection of Drawings

Where it’s at: The Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Guest curator Joan Rothfuss curates this exhibition of expressionist figure drawings donated by longtime Walker patrons Miriam and Erwin Kelen. Shown in conjunction with selected works in the Walker’s holdings, the exhibition features pieces by Marlene Dumas, Andy Warhol, Gustav Klimt, Christian Rohlfs, Pablo Picasso, and many other art giants spanning a century.

Why you should go: Settle in for titillating experimentation on view as masters of watercolor, ink, graphite, collage, crayon, watercolor, and pastel find inspiration in the human body.

When: Sunday, November 17, 2019 through April 19, 2020