If the PC police have their way, it will be the death of literature

Fer fucks sake. If no writer can ever speak in a voice she or he was not born to, pretty much everyone has to be shitcanned.

Anders-Wee has hopped freights, has listened hard. It's not his freakin fault that he was born to a (fairly minimal) amount of privilege.

Does this mean that Alice Waters has to always speak in the voice of the sharecroppers' child? That Mark Twain has to forego any attempt to speak for nonwhite people? That Neil Gaiman always has to write with an English accent, and never speak with voice of Anansi's sons?

Christ almighty. This is such a callow buncha nonsense.

