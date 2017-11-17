Ice skating, Boom Island Yule brew: 52 free things to do this weekend

Rich Ryan

FRIDAY:

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Mixed Blood Theatre presents Simon Stephens’ Tony-winning adaptation of Mark Haddon’s widely read 2003 novel about a boy with autism who sets out to solve the mystery of a neighbor’s dog speared to death with a pitchfork. 7:30 p.m. Every Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from Nov. 9-Dec. 2; 2 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 12-Dec. 3; Free; $25 guaranteed reservations. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6131.



Whiskey City Tango

With Sai U Drom and the Von Tramps. 9 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Bedlam and Bibelot

Work by Whittney A. Streeter. Artist reception 6-10 p.m. Fri., Dec. 17. Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.

Yule 2017 Release: Sweet Cherries and Vanilla

Featuring music from the Skruffians, food from Cajun James/Louisiana, new brew, and 750ml bottles of vintage Yule: 2012 (Tart cherries) and 2013 (Italian plum) sold as a special 2-pack. Bottles of the 2014 (Black Currant), 2015 (Tart cherries), and the 2017 will be sold separately. Friday, 4-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas day. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

2010 Artblok Holiday Sale

If you’re trying to support local businesses this year, you don’t have to wait until Small Business Saturday to do so. There are at least four great events this weekend alone. Things kick off Friday with the 2010 Artblok Holiday Sale, as the artists’ building, which formerly housed General Mills, will open its doors for all. You’ll find special artist receptions, demonstrations, and sales hosted by painters, printmakers, glass artists, jewelry designers, metalworkers, and more. 4-9 p.m. Nov. 17; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 18; 12-5 p.m. Nov. 19; Free. 2010 Artblok, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

New Insect Overlords

7 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.

2017 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring arts and crafts from over 100 local and global artists, holiday gift ideas, demonstrations, hands-on activities, and work by featured artist Penny Norman. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Every Mon.-Thu.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; 12-4 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464. Through December 24.

Boom Boom Steve V & the Knockouts

9 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Silke Otto-Knapp

Buhnenbilder

New paintings by Silke Otto-Knapp. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 17. Free. Midway Contemporary Art, 527 2nd Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504.

Inara Verzemnieks

Author presents her new book, 'Among the Living and the Dead: A Tale of Exile and Homecoming on the War Roads of Europe.' 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.



Late Night Jazz in the Dunsmore

Featuring a variety of bands and musicians. 9-11 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



MCBA/Jerome Book Arts Mentorship Series VI

Work by Julie Reneé Benda, Daniel Holland, Laura Holway, Bethany Lacktorin, Emmett Ramstad, and Sagirah Shahid. Public reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Nov. 17. From Nov. 7-Feb. 11; Free. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2520.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Peter Schimke Trio

7-11:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Salvation Army's Big Brass Blast

Featuring hundreds of brass musicians performing holiday songs, with composer Stephen Bulla premiering a new work, ‘Christmas in the Mall.' 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Snapology Grand Opening Weekend Celebration

Featuring art projects, dance party, yoga class, music by Jack and Kitty, snacks and coffee, and magic by Alan Smola. 5-8 p.m. Nov. 17; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from Nov. 18-19; Free. Snapology of Minneapolis, 2649 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-440-7627.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

Covet Consign's Annual Holiday Art Show

Featuring over 50 pieces of original art from 20 local artists, all priced under $100. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Every Tue., Wed., and Fri.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Every Sat.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Covet Consign & Design, 3730 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-2038. Through January 6.



Minnesota Marketplace

Pop-up featuring 20 local brands. Located on level 2. Daily from Nov. 16-Feb. 9; Free. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

L-R: Work by Dani Livingston, Jen Chilstrom, Sharyn Morrow

SATURDAY:

Covenant: A Conspiracy of Strange Girls Annual Art Show

This weekend, A Conspiracy of Strange Girls returns with a wonderfully witchy group show. The collective is all about women, queer, and non-binary folks supporting each other creatively while celebrating the weirder side of expression. At Modist Brewing, visual artists will come together to present works inspired by chosen families and the commitments we make to take care of those we love. Sales are for a good cause, as a portion of the proceeds will benefit Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Maria Community Recovery Fund. The artists will also be collecting winter wear (thermal underwear, coats, boots, gloves) for Avenues for Homeless Youth. The free opening reception is on Saturday, November 18, from 7 to 11 p.m., and will feature tunes from DJ Plunging Necklines and DJ Health Goth Mom, a tintype photobooth, live screenprinting, and tarot readings. Opening reception 7-11 p.m. Sat., Nov. 18 featuring DJs, photobooth, live screenprinting, tarot reading, door prizes, and desserts. From Nov. 18-Dec. 16; Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

Grammar (EP Release Show)

With Calamity and the Owl and Human Heat. 10 p.m. Nov. 18; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Hen Party

Featuring Old Speckled Hen drink specials, free gifts to first 50 ladies, and live music from all-female Clash tribute band RuDeGiRL. 7 p.m. Nov. 18; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.



The Rice Park Christmas tree. Image courtesy event organizers

Wells Fargo WinterSkate

Outdoor rink in heart of downtown St. Paul, with skate lessons and skate rental available.The opening reception from 3:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday will include live music, twinkling lights in trees, Santa, and skate performances. From Nov. 18-Feb. 11; Free. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

Junket 5th Birthday Party Celebration

Featuring an all-ages celebration during store hours with deals and treats, followed by a 21-plus party from 7-10 p.m. with food, drinks, and fun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 18; Free. Junket: Tossed & Found, 4047 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-293-6863.

Bachman's Holiday Open House

Featuring Santa and reindeer, a holiday play, a sing-along, live Christmas music, kids’ crafts, and more. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bachman's Floral, Gift & Garden, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-861-7600.

Julie Buffalohead

Julie Buffalohead

Mixed-media drawings. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 18. From Nov. 18-Dec. 23; Free. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669.

Garden One Hackday

Help create an indoor edible garden using virtual reality. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Better World Museum, 40 S. Seventh St., Minneapolis; 612-801-2642.

Minneapolis Craft'za 2017

Minneapolis Craft’za at the Grain Belt Brewery Bottling House is always a popular event. Each day will feature around 60 artists working in highly giftable arts. Previous years have included paintings of Prince, cowhide wallets, and adorable hand-knit hats. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from Nov. 18-19; Free. Grain Belt Brewery Bottling House, 79 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-465-0234.

Image courtesy MCAD

MCAD's 20th Art Sale

Each year, MCAD hosts an epic art sale where every inch of the gallery space is utilized. There will be hundreds—perhaps thousands—of paintings, prints, photographs, and comics on the walls in rooms and hallways. There will be stacks of works to rifle through in every genre of creativity imaginable. There will be jewelry displayed in cases, pottery on shelves, and furniture and sculpture to examine. There will be tiny pieces and pieces big enough to cover an entire wall. There will be affordable works and spendy ones. Regardless of what you go home with, sales are all for a good cause, as proceeds will benefit the artists and the school’s scholarship fund. Thursday’s benefit party will feature drinks and apps, while Friday and Saturday’s happenings are more low-key. Don’t worry if Thursday’s ticket price is too high—there will still be plenty to explore on Friday and Saturday. Tickets and more info can be found at mcad.edu/artsale. 6-9 p.m. Daily from Nov. 16-17; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18; $150 Thu.; $20 advance/$25 at the door Fri.; free Sat. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



12th Annual Green Gifts Fair

The 12th Annual Green Gifts Fair is for those looking for enviro-friendly options. The event, at Midtown Global Market, features sustainable gifts, talks on how to reduce waste over the holidays, live music, prizes, and activities. Shop jewelry, baked goods, reusable wrapping paper, and fair-trade items. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18; Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.



Curtis Blake and Greazy Gravy

9 p.m. Nov. 18; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Local Author Fair

Featuring Susan M. Lotta, presenting her new book, ' Bold Women of Medicine: 21 Stories of Astounding Discoveries, Daring Surgeries, and Healing Breakthroughs.' 12-4 p.m. Nov. 18; Free. Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley; 952-891-7045.



MacPhail Free Family Music Series: Jack Brass Band

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 18; Free. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; 612-321-0100.

L-R: Works by Ares, Adrian Rumbaut

Made in Cuba: Recycling Memory and Culture, Part II

Group show of photography, posters, paintings, prints, folk art, sculpture, ceramics, and clothing. The opening will be a take on Havana’s Fábrica del Arte Cubano (Cuban Art Factory) vibe, with music, movies, snacks, and drinks from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, November 18. Free. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712.



Melissa Loop and Ute Bertog

New paintings. Family happy hour 4-6 p.m. Sat., Nov. 18. 12-4 p.m. From Nov. 4-26; Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Normandy Kitchen Jazz Night: Andrew Walesch

7 p.m. Nov. 18; Free. The Normandy Kitchen, 405 N. 8th St., Minneapolis; 612-370-1400.



Phyllis Alsdurf

Author presents her new book, 'Thanksgiving in the Woods.' 11 a.m. Nov. 18; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Sound+Vision MN Pop Culture Collectibles Show

Dealers selling music, comic books, toys, figurines, sports, film, and nostalgia memorabilia, with appearance by Chris Riemenschneider, presenting his book, 'First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom.' 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 18; Free. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive, Woodbury; 651-739-9433.



Special Olympics MN 3rd annual Unified Dance Marathon

Featuring games, performances, dancing, and a live performance from X-Factor's Rachel Crow. 2-8 p.m. Nov. 18; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Tenth Annual Treat Boutique

Fundraiser featuring fresh baked pies, cookies, breads, candy, preserves, and handmade arts and crafts, with lunch served. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 18; Free. Messiah United Methodist Church, 17805 Cty. Rd. 6, Plymouth; 763-473-6968.

FB

SUNDAY:

Northeast Winter Market

Northeast Farmers Market’s Winter Market kicks off this Sunday at Solar Arts by Chowgirls. This free happening runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and offers wares from local makers, artisans, and food vendors. There will also be kids’ activities and a Bloody Mary bar. The market takes place every third Sunday through March. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19. Free. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. 7 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Lee Bidgood

Author presents his new book, 'Czech Bluegrass: Notes from the Heart of Europe.' 1 p.m. Nov. 19; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 5-Dec. 17; Free. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.



MN NICE Graduates

Group show featuring work by graduates from the Minnesota New Institute for Ceramic Education. Opening reception noon-4 p.m. Sun., Nov. 19. From Nov. 19-Dec. 31; Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.



Mumblin' Drew

7-9 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 5-Dec. 24; Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Northern Clay Center’s Annual Holiday Exhibition

Group show featuring work that can be given as gifts. Opening reception noon-4 p.m. Sun., Nov. 19. From Nov. 19-Dec. 31; Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.



Sunday School

Standup comedy followed by late night karaoke in the Library lounge bar. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Every 3rd Sun.; Free. Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-252-7000.