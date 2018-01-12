FRIDAY:

The North Mobile Photography Exhibition

Public reception Friday, January 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. FilmNorth, 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 120, St. Paul; 651-644-1912.

Aloha From Hell

With the Toxenes, Liquor Beats Winter, and Trash Street. 9 p.m. Jan. 12; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Add+Ons

With Rad Owl, the Farsights, and the Mondale Riot. 10 p.m. Jan. 12; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The New Feral Cats

8:30 p.m. Jan. 12; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

New Beers Resolution

Try new beers from Indeed Brewing Company, 612BREW, Bent Paddle Brewing Co., PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer, New Belgium Brewing, and Number 12 Cider House. 21+. 6-8 p.m. Free; find tickets on Eventbrite. Top Ten Liquors Cottage Grove, 8617 E. Point Douglas Rd. S., Cottage Grove.

Bailey Arend

Drawing Ghosts

Solo exhibition by Bailey Arend. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Jan. 12 featuring arrow drawing performance by Bailey Arend. Free. Lacuna Gallery, 3730 Chicago Ave., Studio A, Minneapolis.

Fogelberg, Red Wing, and Anonymous Artists

Group show featuring NCC grant recipients Gregory Palombo, Gillan Doty, Lily Fein, Valerie Ling, and Audra Smith. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Jan. 12, with artist presentations at 4 p.m. Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.



Four Jerome Artists

Group show featuring work by 2017 Jerome Ceramic Artist Project Grant recipients, Susan Feigenbaum, Autumn Higgins, Lisa Truax, and Ellie Bryan. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Jan. 12, with artist presentations at 4 p.m. Free. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-8007.



Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas day. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Minnesota Sinfonia

Featuring violinist Rachel Lee Priday. 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Free. Metropolitan State University St. Paul Campus, 700 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 612-376-7715.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Wells Fargo WinterSkate

Hockey- or figure-skate rentals are $4, or free with a Wells Fargo credit or debit card. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

L-R: Work by Ashely Peifer, Tara Costello

SATURDAY:

Fuse/Surprise Party

Work by Ashely Peifer and Tara Costello. Public reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, January 13. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.

No Funeral

With Ulkum, Circadian Ritual, and Feral Light. 9 p.m. Jan. 13; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Vector 9 v4

With art from Derry Briggs; music from Fiji-13, Tact, and Lazear; comedy by Mackenzie Bublitz and Steven Kreager. Hosted by Mother Goose's Bedtime Stories and Xochi de la Luna. Saturday, 7:24-10 p.m. Dead Media, 1828 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-222-1655.

St. Dominic's Trio

8:30 p.m. Jan. 13; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



The Lit Up Stringfest

With the Pistol Whippin Party Penguins, the Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League, Stringdingers, the Lowland Lakers, Barbaro, No Tent, and the Beavers. 6 p.m. Jan. 13; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Pottery at the Mill Yard

Ceramics, prints, paintings, and more. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. The Mill Yard - Art Collective at Stonebridge Lofts, 1120 S. Second St., Minneapolis.



Argyle Night

Argyle and ugly golf apparel theme night with live music from Vital Vice, Hot Pink Hangover, and the Phoenix Philosophy. 9 p.m. Jan. 13; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Halcyon Daze

Abstract paintings and collages by Rick Pirtle and Jim Blaha. Opening reception 6-10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 13. Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.



Home Improvement & Design Expo

Featuring 150 exhibitors, with presentations, free tips, and renovation ideas from experts in the field. Tickets and more info at www.mediamaxevents.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 13; $6; free with non-perishable food item. Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Rd. S., Shakopee; 952-445-7223.

LiveWell Expo

Featuring free fitness classes, product booths, free samples, and giveaways. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 13; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



MN History Center Field Trip

Field trip to MN History Center from Scott County Historical Society led by archaeologist Steven Blondo, featuring access to exhibits, library, resources, and artifacts. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 13; Free; registration required. Scott County Historical Society, 235 S. Fuller St., Shakopee; 952-445-0378.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Minnesota Sinfonia

Featuring violinist Rachel Lee Priday. 1 p.m. Jan. 13; Free. Church of the Annunciation, 509 W. 54th St., Minneapolis; 612-824-0787.



Physics Force Winter Shows

Physics demonstrations that mix education with entertainment. Registration and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 11 a.m., 4 p.m. Jan. 13; Free; registration required. Northrop, 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.



Second Saturday at TPT

Family event featuring characters Splash and Bubbles, with marine-themed activities, snacks, and episode screenings, with collections made for People Serving People. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 13; Free. Twin Cities Public Television, 172 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-222-1717.

Rick Pirtle

SUNDAY:

Puppy Bowl Pre-Super Bowl Party

Just because the patios are closed doesn’t mean you can’t take your dog out for a drink, as local brew pubs have been hosting canine-friendly happenings well into the dead of winter. This Sunday, Bent Brewstillery welcomes you and your fur baby out to pre-game before the big event: Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl. (Oh yeah, and the Super Bowl.) At this happy hour, football jerseys are encouraged, and there will be prizes awarded to those who come demonstrating their team spirit, whether four- or two-legged. You can pick up a jersey for your pup, too, with all proceeds from sales benefiting No Dog Left Behind. Every pint sold will also raise a $1 for the cause. 2-5 p.m. Jan. 14; Free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Drive, Roseville; 844-879-2368.



Sweet Science Free Ice Cream Tasting

Featuring a variety of flavors to sample with pint purchases available. 3-6 p.m. Jan. 14; Free. Tin Whiskers Brewing Company, 125 E. 9th St., St. Paul; 651-330-4734.



TeamNorthxTarget Snow Day

Family event featuring dog sledding, snow tubing, bubble hockey, snack shack, Askov Finlayson for Target pop-up shop, movie in the park, and music from the Current DJs Brian Oak and Jill Riley. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 14; Free. Theodore Wirth Park, 1339 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Family Day: To the Moon!

Paint a lunar landscape, construct an imagination-powered jet pack, and discover works of art that are out of this world. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000.

Arias, Songs, and Keys

Recital by Baritone Chandler Molbert and Soprano Tricia Van Ee. 4 p.m. Jan. 14; Free. Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 3045 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-827-5919.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Music Under Glass: Astronomique

4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 14; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.