As an award-winning news outlet, it's our job to describe relevant matters in direct, impartial detail.

So yes, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was spotted Thursday with the Planters Nutmobile outside the Graduate Minneapolis hotel, as you can plainly see in the above photo snapped by University of Minnesota sophomore Audrey Kelly.

The storied Wienermobile is zipping around Minnesota for "two glorious weeks," the Strib reports, spreading joy and brand awareness, like it has since 1936. We just learned the Nutmobile exists, but its origins apparently trace back to 1935; the Nutmobile we know, and (sure) love today originated in 2011.

Now... what does it mean when those two Kraft-owned vehicles meet? Why did dozens of U of M Reddit users riff and LOL with delight upon viewing the photo of it? What is humor?

That's for you sick freaks to decide. We're just here to report the news.