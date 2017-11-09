How to work your Halloween costume into your regular wardrobe

It’s easy to score unique and fun (and sometimes a little weird) vintage pieces at thrift stores when you’re shopping for a costume. These are great for Halloween, but they’re even better worn year-round. Here’s how.

If you scored a … faux fur coat

Here's a little secret: Vintage “teddy bear” faux fur coats are some of the warmest coats around. In fact, they’re pretty much all I wear during the winter. They’re so much more than just a prop for your Margot Tenenbaum costume. So don’t think of your coat as a costume. Think of it as a fun alternative to the boring ole North Face puffer we all own and love in the chilly months. Winter is too long and painful to spend time wearing a boring coat.

If you scored a … sparkly, flashy-grandma top or dress

First of all, New Year’s Eve pretty much requires sequins, so wear your glittering costume that evening. If you nabbed a fully sequined jacket or dress for October festivities, you can totally wear it casually, too. Throw it back to the statement jackets of 2008 by pairing it with a vintage concert tee and skinny jeans — a classic look. Wear a sparkly gown with a sweatshirt thrown over the top. Pair something fancy with ripped tights and boots. Have fun with it! Also, sequined items look awesome when you pair them with the Kira Kira (an app that adds sparkle to photos) for an unforgettable Instagram post. Just saying.

Wool knickers. 24” waist. $16. A post shared by Rewind Vintage Minneapolis (@rewindminneapolis) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:10am PST

If you scored a … crazy pair of wide-legged pants

You are so lucky! A few years ago, I grabbed a high-waisted pair of white silk trousers and they give me total Ariana Grande vibes. They’re also incredibly versatile. Wear printed crepe pants with a cropped sweater, or give in to the cozy “hygge” vibes and pair them with a super soft cashmere turtleneck or long cardigan, Eileen Fisher-style. Make them dramatic by pairing them with a structured jacket (bonus points if it’s colorful). Don’t be afraid to go a little ‘80s; the ‘80s are totally back again.



If you scored a … sexy whatever costume

Hey, sexy costumes are fun as long as they aren’t offensive. If you were a sexy nurse, cat, devil, maid, or whatever for Halloween, you can totally wear that skintight dress throughout the year. Just pair it with something long and loose, like an unstructured silk Kim Kardashian-esque trench, or a big oversized grandpa sweater. A bomber jacket looks cool with a bodycon dress, and so do Doc Martens.

#ootd #everydaypeople #summervintage #vintagestyle #vintagefashion A post shared by @everydaypeople on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

If you scored a … polyester ‘70s disco dress

By all means, just wear this on its own. It’s probably awesome. Don’t mess with it.