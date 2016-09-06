How to wear the new Red Wing Heritage women’s boots

Director of product creation Allison Gettings and product designer and developer Gaal Levine were influenced by the company’s history of creating boots for badass women. In reaction to the suffragette movement as well as women participating in more outdoor activities, Red Wing Shoes started making boots for women in 1926. For the past two years, Gettings and Levine have been working to create a collection based on the Red Wing archives and classic styles in the Men’s Heritage line -- but with a twist for the modern woman.

Also based in Red Wing, S.B. Foot Tannery manufactures the leathers used to create all 24 styles in the Women’s Heritage line. The catalog includes a range of styles, from more modern stacked-heal booties to the classic work boot. In the future, Levine says the company will stay close to their history while keeping an eye on trends and traveling for inspiration.

When you’re ready to embrace fall and transition into boot-mode, you can find the styles featured in our How To Wear Guide at local boutique, Hazel and Rose. This Saturday, they'll be hosting a launch party from noon to 4 p.m. The shoes are also now available online as well.



How to Wear

The Harriet

That classic, slip-on black bootie that you can wear every single day until sandal season comes around again.

Dress-up

For the office, the Harriet boots look great with this burnt orange bell-sleeve dress from Cliché, and a Larissa Loden statement necklace.

Dress-down

Wear them on the weekend with an easy off-white turtleneck sweater from local boutique D.NOLO and camo utility pants.

The Marion

The Marion gives a nod to a European-style riding boot, and hits just below the knee. Even if you’re not going to jump on a horse, a tall boot will allow for an extra layer of wool socks and look great in those apple orchard pics.

Dress-up

Asymmetrical skirts and velvet will be big for fall, and just adding a pair of tights can make this outfit an easy transition look. Bonus: Velvet tops are pretty easy to find at local vintage stores, like this one from Rewind.

Dress-down

Cropped jeans gained popularity this summer. Pairing them with a tall boot for fall means they won’t have to be retired to the back of your closet just yet. Add the men’s crewneck Millers sweater from Wilson & Willy’s for a perfect hiking outfit.

6” Moc

This is the quintessential work boot. Based on the Classic Moc available in the men’s line, the Women’s 6” Moc was developed to be lightweight and comfortable but just as tough.

Dress-up

Pairing a classic black dress with a work boot is a great way to bring a little edge to a more basic look. A Fjällräven bag in a matching tone completes the outfit.

Dress-down

Living in those black leggings is completely acceptable -- and even trendy when done right. For fall, the Red Wing 6” Moc with a long-line bomber jacket and lined black leggings will be super warm and comfortable.

IF YOU GO:

Launch Party: Red Wing Heritage Women's

Hazel and Rose

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

More info here