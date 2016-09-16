How to make a viral dog video (or just kill time this Friday with cuteness)

That is, until this weekend. The dogs will have their day this Saturday with the first annual Dog Video Festival taking place in New Hope at Can Do Canines headquarters. Similar to its feline counterpart, the Dog Video Festival will feature dogs of all breeds acting funny, mischievous, and loving, submitted by local dog owners. While there won’t be prizes or celebrity dogs in attendance, the event is sure to be a howling good time, as it is the grand finale event of Can Do Woofaroo dog festival, presented by Can Do Canines.

The festival will also feature a one-mile walk, dog-centric vendors, a food truck, and a dog costume contest. WE REPEAT: DOG COSTUME CONTEST. Proceeds will benefit Can Do Canines, an organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people with disabilities by creating mutually beneficial partnerships with specially trained dogs. These individually trained dogs, often adopted from animal shelters, are provided to their partners free of charge.

While the deadline to submit your own dog video for possible superstardom has passed, we put together a list of hot tips for making the ultimate dog video. Watch out, cat people. The dogs are coming.

Find a worthy adversary

By nature, dogs are just born to be heroes. Fire dogs, police dogs, and therapy dogs all have one key trait in common: DOGS. But like any good story, every hero needs a villain. Fortunately, there are a ton of asshole cats ready and willing to take on this role. Whether it’s battling for bed space, or just a general struggle for pet supremacy, people love watching their pets square off. Now, one thing you need to remember is that your dog will likely lose this battle. Cats do not play around, and they will fight to win. However, as long as your dog stays in the fight, you’ve got pet video gold.

Plenty of shame in their game

Look, we aren’t advocating dog shaming. However, if you have access to the internet, then chances are you’ve seen this insanely adorable video of two dogs with the ultimate look of shame when they get cold-busted eating a shoe insole. While you may find yourself filled with rage over the loss of a shoe, toy, or expensive piece of furniture, filming your dog’s look of guilt will pay back their debts with cuteness.

Dogs are the real heroes

If you ask 100 people what is the most heart-warming, tear jerk-worthy thing you can watch on the internet, many will say: Homecoming videos of soldiers and their dogs. This is your ultimate ace-in-the-hole for dog vids. Got an ugly dog? BOOM; add a veteran. Got an ugly veteran? BOOM; add a dog. It’s a proven formula for mucho social media likes, and also for patriotic cuteness.

Bat dog (and Robin dog)

There really isn’t much we need to say here. It’s dogs. They're dressed as Batman and Robin and and singing the Batman theme song. This video proves that some dogs are more talented than 99 percent of the general population. Now, if you can find a way to insert a Joker dog (Ledger, not Leto) in the mix, you have the makings of the greatest superhero reboot of our time.

IF YOU GO:

Can Do Woofaroo Dog Video Festival

Saturday, September 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Video Festival will start around 1:25 p.m.)

$10; $5 kids and teens; kids under 5 are free.

Click here for details