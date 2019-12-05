How the Grinch got stolen from an Apple Valley yard

Strohman's house featured the Grinch every year Before some crook made it disappear. Josh Strohman

By Sunday morning, something had gone wrong.

Strohman's spotlight remained, but his Grinch was gone.

Someone had nabbed him, maybe for fun?

Or to prove, like Highlander, there can only be one?

No matter; Strohman wouldn’t give up without

Asking Facebook if they’ve seen a stray Grinch about.

The ensuing attention caught Strohman unawares.

He said last time he looked, he had 8,000 shares,

News soon spread about a green thief who got pinched.

Redditors marveled; the Grinch got out-Grinched.

The next few days were about following clues

And messages sent from well-meaning Whos

Who maybe (just maybe) saw Grinchy appear

In yards o’er the metro, both far and near.

Strohman followed up on lead after lead

Hoping he'd find it, but didn’t succeed.

Not all who commented even tried to be nice.

Some offered cold, un-asked-for advice.

“Why so upset?” They said. "Why the gloom?

You could make it again in a long afternoon.”

But Strohman’s not ready to give up, not just yet.

The more the news travels, the closer he’ll get.

Strohman knows his Grinch outlook is dire.

By now, someone may have “set it on fire.”

It’s not all that bad, even if Grinchy got burned;

Because of this crime, Strohman finally learned

Just how many strangers love his creation.

Gone less than a week, and it’s a viral sensation.

If the Grinch never returns, Strohman will make another.

And display it for all, each sister and brother

To laugh at and enjoy as they drive by each night;

(If anything makes a heart grow two sizes, that might.)