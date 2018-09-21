Hotpants turns 10, Oktoberfests galore: 60 free things to do this weekend

Hotpants

FRIDAY:

Hotpants Soul & Funk 10 Year Anniversary

Featuring soul, funk, boogaloo, and R&B records spun by DJs. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sept. 21; Free. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Oaks

With Star Child and Tights. 9 p.m. Sept. 21; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Meet the Hamm's Bear

Do some binge-drinking with a beer mascot with $3 pints and $8 pitchers. 6-8 p.m. Fri. Palmer's Bar,

500 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.

Dog Week 2018

This week, Sisyphus Brewing goes all in on dog love with a week-filled with dog-themed and dog-friendly fun each day. That includes adoptable dogs on Friday, a pup pop-up market on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., and a dog parade and costume contest Sunday at 3 p.m. Drink beer with your best friend, Fido. Daily from Sept. 18-23; Free. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324.

Illuminate the Lock Image courtesy event organizers

Illuminate the Lock: Returning the River

The Upper St. Anthony Falls will be transformed into an interdisciplinary public artwork this weekend for the second annual Illuminate the Lock. With performance, music, and visual projections, the no-longer-operating lock and dam becomes an immersive experience of creative delights. This year’s piece, Returning the River, includes a story written by Molly Van Avery, who will be narrating from a boat in the lock chamber. Ritika Ganguly will sing from a higher location, Dameun Strange will provide the soundscape, and there will be projections on the water created by Mike Hoyt. Just as a warning: This performance isn’t for people who are afraid of heights (though it is all perfectly safe). Regardless, it is pretty darn cool to see this large piece of engineering repurposed for a unique art experience. 8-10:30 p.m. Daily from Sept. 20-22; Free. Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, 1 Portland Ave., Minneapolis. –Sheila Regan

Night Jobs

With Edward the Confessor and Sharon Is Karen. 10 p.m. Sept. 21; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

All Vinyl Considered

Eclectic music all on vinyl records. 8 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

The Hook's Two Year Anniversary BBQ and Concert

Community pig roast, ribs, brisket, corn on the cob, and coleslaw, with live performances by James Leg of Black Diamond Heavies, Eleganza, Johnny Vee, and Liquor Beats Winter. 5-11 p.m. Sept. 21; Free; donations accepted. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-7166.

"Number Pushers" Tynan Kerr

Tynan Kerr: Numbers Pushers

Bold and gorgeously rendered like a Matisse gone haywire, the work of MCAD alum Tynan Kerr (who now lives in L.A.) startles with color, shape, and the juxtaposition of recognizable forms with abstractions. He uses pigment bound in beeswax and egg yolk to achieve his eye-popping effects. In addition to paintings, Kerr also delves into notions of technologies ancient and modern with chainsaw carvings (coated in neon wax and plaster) and a potato-powered device. He shows in Minneapolis on a fairly regular basis, but this exhibition takes his experiments in materiality and intellectual inquiry in new directions. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Sep. 21. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585. --Camille LeFevre



World Car-Free Day Celebration

Featuring food vendors, street musicians, games, prizes, information booths from transit partners, free dockless bike day passes from Nice Rice, and free bike safety checks. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 21; Free. Nicollet Mall, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Drawing Unlimited: Modern Drawing Group Exhibit Presented by Scott Seekins

Featuring work by Scott Seekins, Rachel Girard, Rudy Fig, Nicholas Harper, Caitlin Karolczak, Whittney A Streeter, and Michael Thomsen. Opening reception 7-11 p.m. Fri., Sept. 21. Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Anoka-Ramsey Community College Faculty Reading and Musical Performances

Featuring a reception, tour, and readings and performances by Jasmin Rae Ziegler, Katharine Rauk, Paige Riehl, Melissa Bergstrom, Sam Bergstrom, and Jason Vanselow. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21; Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.



Emerson Fall Fiesta

Featuring local food trucks, dancing, games, prizes, kids’ zone, and DJ. 4-9 p.m. Sept. 21; Free. Emerson Spanish Immersion Learning Center, 1421 Spruce Pl., Minneapolis; 612-668-3610.

Michael Kareken

Michael Kareken: New Monotypes

Opening reception and artist talk 6-8 p.m. Fri., Sept. 21. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.



Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31; Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

The Baked and Loaded burger with tater tots at the Blue Door Pub. Star Tribune

SATURDAY:

10 Year Anni-Hootenanny

The Twin Cities has a long, proud history with the Jucy Lucy, a glorious burger, served at several rival businesses around town, that is stuffed with molten lava-style cheese. In recent years, the burgers have hit a new level of popularity, thanks in part to Blue Door’s creative “Blucy” menu, which goes well beyond the original American cheese and fried onion options. Saturday celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the first Blucy, and Blue Door is celebrating with an all-day party stuffed with fun at its University of Minnesota location. There will be live music from the likes of Purple Funk Metropolis, rockers Porch Knights, psych rockers General B and the Wiz, and DJ DeadMusik, among others. Beyond the Blucys, there will also be wing and beer specials, plus a special blueberry honey IPA by Indeed on tap. Giveaways and other fun more festivities round out the event. 2-10 p.m. Sept. 22; Free. The Blue Door University, 1514 Como Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-367-4964. –Loren Green

Co-optoberfest 2018

The beer garden turns into a mini-Munich with brats, pretzels, polka, and beer. There will also be T-shirt screenprinting; beer releases include It’s Gold, Jerry! and Bowsaw; limited releases of Festbier

Barrel-Aged Stupid Sexy Flanders, Aw, Jeff-it!, Feeling Good, Louis!, and Medieval England Reference ESB Firkin will be available. 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

612Brew Oktoberfest

Featuring specialty beers, food, tattooing, games, and live music by the UnderGroove, the Strips, Southern Resident Killer Whales, and DJ Bob Marino. 1-10 p.m. Sept. 22; Free. 612Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis.

Electric Fetus

Electric Fetus Garage Sale & Fall Festival

Featuring storewide discounts, food from Glam Doll Donuts supporting YouthLink MN, and live music from Spencer Joles, Devata Daun, and Suzie. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 23; Free. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.



Fret Rattles

With the Splendid End, Jetkick, and DJ Rock the Monkey. 9 p.m. June 25; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

What Do You See?

Examination of Wing Young Huie's photographs, and an artist-led discussion on how images shape our points of view. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 22; Free. The Third Place Gallery, 3730 Chicago Ave. S., Studio B, Minneapolis.



Inatnas Orchestra

8:30 p.m. Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



It Comes In Waves: Sophia Songmi Hill

In-gallery residency featuring comics, watercolors, and short stories created throughout five weeks. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Sep. 22. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

This Is a Record: Christopher Selleck

Photographs, installations, sculpture, and video. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Sep. 22. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.



Kill Palace (EP Release Show)

With Cigarette Bums and Wax Lead. 10 p.m. Sept. 22; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Lake Street Live: Ayeeyo Mural, Movement and Storytelling Project

Featuring community art making activities, puppet show, dance, local foods, and celebration of the completion of the Ayeeyo mural. More info at www.facebook.com/events/211527139510093. 3-7 p.m. Sept. 22; Free. Pioneers and Soldiers Memorial Cemetery, 2945 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-8484.

The Gathering of Nations for Peace and Unity Circle Dedication

Part of the "10 Days Free from Violence" event, featuring a Circle of Healing from Violence led by Ojibway Healer and Elder Linda Lucero and Nancy Boreauz, and Indigenous Cultural Consultant Nancy Bordeaux, with a performances by the AZTEC Dance Group and the Hear and Soul Drum Academy. 9-11 a.m. Sept. 22; Free. Lake Bde Maka Ska (Lake Calhoun), 3000 Calhoun Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Christopher Selleck, "This is a Record"; Sophia Songmi Hill, "It Comes In Waves." SooVAC

Jack Barkla

Retrospective show and art sale. Opening reception 5-9 p.m. Sat., Sept. 22. Free. Hennes Art Company Showroom, 160 Glenwood Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-377-2630.



Franconia Sculpture Park's 2018 Art & Artists Celebration

Featuring guided tours of new art work, family art-making activities, food, beverages, spin art, face-painting, and live music. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 22; Free. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.

Marydale Festival 2018

Arts festival in St. Paul's north end, featuring dozens of local artists, live music, food trucks, and kids’ activities. More info at marydalefestival.org. 12-5 p.m. Sept. 22; Free. Marydale Park, 542 Maryland Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Minnesota State Sacred Harp Singing Convention

Sing with the group or just listen, with potluck lunch at noon. More info at www.mnfasola.org. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22; Free. Olivet Congregational Church, 1850 Iglehart Ave., St. Paul; 651-646-1478.



My Favorite Works of Art

Favorite pieces selected by Douglas Flanders. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat. Sep. 22. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.



Recovery Fiesta

Celebration of National Recovery Month, featuring live music from Ramshackle Charmers and Gawd Awful Boys, street dancing, food, kids activities, guest speaker, and fellowship. 4-8 p.m. Sept. 22; Free. The Recovery Church: Central Park United Methodist, 253 State St., St. Paul; 651-291-1371.



Rock at Ridgedale

Featuring live music by the Johnny Holm Band, a DJ, kids games, activities, giveaways, food, and beverages. In the parking lot south of JC Penny. All ages. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 22; Free. Ridgedale Shopping Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Hopkins; 952-541-4864.



Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival

Featuring artwork from local artists and crafters, with live demos, music, street performers, and food from area vendors. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 23; Free. Lakefront Park, 100 Walnut St., Hudson, WI.



St. Louis Park Art Fair

Featuring work by 60 Minnesota artist, food trucks, and a community art project, located in the covered outdoor space, the ROC, located on the west side of the Rec Center. Find more info here. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 22; Free. St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive, Minneapolis; 952-924-2540.



Troy Dvorak

Author presents his new book, 'Studying vs. Learning: The Psychology of Student Success.' 11 a.m. Sept. 22; Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3230 Galleria, Edina; 952-920-2124.



Nicollet Open Streets

SUNDAY:

Open Streets Minneapolis: Nicollet

Featuring live music, yoga sessions, sidewalk sales, and more as the street is closed to cars. Nicollet Avenue from West Lake Street to 46th Street West. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 23; Free. Ramen Kazama, 3400 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-353-6160.



Ramen Kazama Rama 2018

Part of Nicollet Open Streets, featuring food, drinks, and live music from Peelander-Z, Birthday Suits, Gay Witch Abortion, Catbath, Wild !! Wing, and Tailboard Kings. 1-7 p.m. Sept. 23; Free. Ramen Kazama, 3400 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-353-6160.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.

Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Jessica Hopper

Author presents her new book, 'Night Moves,' in conversation with Danez Smith. 4 p.m. Sept. 23; Free. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.



Joshua Mattson

Author presents his new book, 'A Short Film About Disappointment.' 5 p.m. Sept. 23; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Minnesota State Sacred Harp Singing Convention

Sing with the group, or just listen, with a potluck lunch at noon. More info at www.mnfasola.org. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 23; Free. The Landing - Minnesota River Heritage Park, 2187 Highway 101, Shakopee; 763-694-7784.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Suicide: The Ripple Effect

Documentary screening with opening remarks, a panel discussion on mental health, and a demonstration and download of the VITALS app and service. Register and find more here. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 23; Free; reservations required. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-8080.



Urban Growler's Farmers Market

Featuring live music and special beers, plus locally made foods, artisan items, and more. Score a dollar off your pint when you purchase something from the market. It’s a perfect mix of running weekend errands, socialization, supporting local business, and enjoying a cold beer on a patio. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.

