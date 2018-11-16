Hotpants dance party, winter skating, holiday markets: 39 free things to do this weekend

Walker Art Center

FRIDAY:

Teen Takeover

Teens-only event featuring music and art-making activities presented by the Walker Art Center Teen Arts Council, with free food and drinks, tarot card readings, and music by Gully Boys, Marmalade, Ness Nite, New Black City, and DJ Rainbow Child. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Hotpants Funk & Soul Dance Night

With guest DJ Espada. 21+. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Hardcore Crayons, Yellowstone, Apocalypse, Tulip

9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Linus, Raisin Hell, My Kid Banana

Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

2010 ArtBlok Holiday Sale

Featuring resident and visiting artists open studios with work for sale, with food trucks, demos, printmaking, book making, and family-friendly art events. 4-9 p.m. Nov. 16; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 17; 12-5 p.m. Nov. 18; Free. 2010 Artblok, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Nancy Carlson

A Doodle a Day: Ten Year Doodle Journey

After a happy childhood, a happy marriage, and a lively career as a beloved artist and children’s book illustrator and author, Nancy Carlson found herself in a quandary. Her husband, who helped manage her career, was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), a particularly nasty brain disorder. Through his illness and after his passing, Carlson nonetheless kept drawing. She even created a blog to express the challenges of caring for her husband and the planning for his eventual death. This exhibition of small drawings documents her journey, which took the form of a doodle a day. It also celebrates, in true Carlson fashion, her indefatigable spirit. There will be an opening reception Friday, November 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. –Camille LeFevre



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet

6-9 p.m. Every 3rd Fri.; Free. Hell's Kitchen, 80 S. 9th St., Minneapolis; 612-332-4700.



Jack Knife and the Sharps

8:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Madeline Uraneck and Tenzin Tamdin

Sharing stories and anecdotes from Uraneck's new book, 'How to Make a Life: A Tibetan Refugee Family and the Midwestern Woman They Adopted.' 7 p.m. Nov. 16; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Minnesota Waldorf School Holiday Fair and Artisan Marketplace

Featuring local vendors and artisans, with a Snow Fairy Gift Garden for the kids. Adults only on Fri. night, with free wine and cheese and live music by the OK Factor. Tickets and more info at mnwaldorf.org/holiday-fair. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Minnesota Waldorf School, 70 E. Cty Road B, Maplewood; 651-487-6700.



Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Florence Oliver, Friends of Bigfoot Craft'za

SATURDAY:

Minneapolis Craft'za 2018

Forget Black Friday. Now that we’re past Halloween, holiday shopping season is in full swing, and you don’t have to spend it in a mall. Each weekend the Twin Cities will offer a variety of pop-up events, special sales, and markets showcasing local artisans and makers. This Saturday, there’s the always popular Minneapolis Craft’za, a daylong party in the huge Grain Belt Studios building. You’ll find all kinds of potential here, whether your shopping list contains twee, rustic, practical, or raucous gifts. That includes handmade soap (Noble Soap Gallery), makeup (the Elixery), striking jewelry (Burly Babe, LaLunette Jewelry), gig posters (Aesthetic Apparatus), and sassy cross-stitch (Third Daughter Restless Daughter). Food trucks and hands-on activities round out the event. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Grain Belt Studios, 79 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012. –Jessica Armbruster

Uptown VFW Flea Market

Bring nonperishable food donations, snow suits, tents, tarps, and sleeping bags for the Franklin Avenue encampment. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Nathan Scott Phillips Band

With Whiskey Jeff and the Beer Back Band, the Dang ol’ tri’ole. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Northern MN Harm Reduction Benefit

Teenage Moods, YANA, Joseph R. Downing. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

MCAD Art Sale

MCAD Art Sale 2018

With 7,000 or so artworks from 400-something individuals at this MCAD event, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Each year, the school packs pieces by students and recent graduates into every inch of space possible, so skipping a room or hallway nook could mean passing by hundreds of works. If your heart is set on buying a piece, we recommend coming up with a game plan. Choose a medium (photography, furniture, paintings, drawings, comic art, etc.), a size (works on display can go from mere inches to over five feet), and a price range (some items are $20-$50, others are in the thousands). Or, if you’re brave, go in blind and see what pulls you in. Whatever your plans are, grab a glass of wine, and get exploring. You’ll discover some duds, some weird stuff, and, best of all, some really cool pieces from emerging artists. Tickets to Thursday’s posh party will score you first-day admission, appetizers, drinks, and free valet parking; Friday’s shindig has a cash bar; and Saturday is free, with plenty still to explore and shop. Proceeds from the event go to MCAD’s scholarship fund. The benefit sale has generated over $3.3 million over the years. 6-9 p.m. Daily from Nov. 15-16; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17; $150 Thu.; $25-$30 Fri.; free Sat. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700. –Jessica Armbruster

Robin Pluer and John Sieger

7:30 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Mary Casanova

Author presents her new children's book, 'Hush Hush, Forest.' 11 a.m. Nov. 17; Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-387-8803.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Images courtesy the City of St. Paul

Wells Fargo Winter Skate

Once again, the Landmark Plaza and Rice Park in downtown St. Paul will become a winter wonderland for the season. As the temperature drops, the rink will grow more busy, with open skate sessions, broomball and hockey leagues, and free lessons taking over the space throughout the coming months. Things kick off this Saturday, November 17, with a party open to all from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Festivities include live holiday music, free hot cocoa, DJ sets from KS95, a performance from pro figure skaters, and a giant Christmas-tree lighting ceremony capped with fireworks in Hamm Plaza. For weather updates and schedules, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Skate rentals are $4, or score a free rental when you flash a Wells Fargo debit or credit card. Daily from Nov. 17-Feb. 3; Free. Landmark Plaza, 379 St. Peter, St. Paul, Minnesota; 651-266-6400. –Jessica Armbruster

8th annual Knightsbridge Boutique Event

Brit-inspired shopping event, featuring 70 local boutiques and merchants. For more info and VIP writstbands, visit www.bsmschool.org/knightsbridge. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Benilde-St. Margaret's Haben Center, 2501 Highway 100, St. Louis Park; 952-927-4176.

Larry Millett

Author presents his new book, 'Metropolitan Dreams: The Scandalous Rise and Stunning Fall of a Minneapolis Masterpiece.' 2 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 952-847-8107.



Madeline Uraneck and Tenzin Tamdin

Sharing stories and anecdotes from Uraneck's new book, 'How to Make a Life: A Tibetan Refugee Family and the Midwestern Woman They Adopted.' 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.

Green Gifts Fair 2018

Do It Green! 13th Annual Green Gifts Fair

Holidays are about celebrations and, oftentimes, excess, which can mean they’re not exactly environmentally friendly. Those looking to go green for Christmas can do so and still enjoy all the Christmastime fixings their hearts desire. Sometimes it’s just a matter of making sustainable adjustments, like using totes or bandanas as wrapping paper, buying upcycled items, and switching to more energy-efficient electronics. The annual Green Gifts Fair will help you get there. This Saturday, you’ll find over 80 vendors at Midtown Global Market selling Earth-friendly products and recyclable gifts, as well as hosting homemade craft sessions. Learn a few simple tricks on how to make your holiday more gentle for future generations. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17; Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041. –Jessica Armbruster

New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Rosemount Holiday Bazaar

Featuring goods from local vendors and artisans, homemade soups and baked goods, and children's store. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Rosemount United Methodist Church, 14770 Canada Ave. W., Rosemount; 651-423-2475.



SOUND+VISION MN Pop Culture Collectibles Show

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 17; Free. Valley Creek Mall, 1750 Weir Drive, Woodbury; 651-739-9433.



Healthy Life Expo

Featuring exhibitors, speaker presentations, demonstrations, product sampling, giveaways, and live entertainment. Tickets and more info at www.mediamaxevents.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily from Nov. 17-18; $6; free with food shelf donation. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-335-6000.



Katharine Johnson and Alicia Schwab

Author and illustrator present their new book, 'The Mukluk Ball.' 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17; Free. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-8320.

Fruit and Grain

SUNDAY:

Northeast Winter Market Social

Featuring local shopping, food, local beer, music from the Ring Toss Twins, a bloody Mary bar, and a kids' play area. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chowgirls at Solar Arts, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Dorothy Van Soest

Author presents her new book, 'Death, Unchartered.' 5 p.m. Nov. 18; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 4-Dec. 23; Free. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



New Brighton Art and Gift Boutique

Featuring local vendors selling handmade goods, with food truck on site and beverages available. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 18; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 25; Free. New Brighton Eagles Club, 563 Old Hwy. 8 NW, New Brighton; 651-636-9525.



Thomas Peacock

Author presents his new book, 'Beginnings: The Homeward Journey of Donovan Manypenny.' 3 p.m. Nov. 18; Free. Birchbark Books, 2115 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-374-4023.