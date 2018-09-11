Hot wax, war zones, and haircuts: This week's top art happenings

Sky Hopinka: The Centers of Somewhere

Where it’s at: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Milwaukee-based filmmaker Sky Hopinka (Ho-Chunk, Pechanga) stops by the Walker Art Center for a screening of five of his films, followed by a discussion with curator/archivist Ruth Hodgins and the Walker Reader’s Paul Schmelzer. After, head on over to Bockley Gallery for a reception at 9 p.m. with the artist, and to see an exhibition of Hopinka’s work, including video stills and a three-channel video installation.

Why you should go: Part documentary, part meditation on land, identity, history, Native language, and current events, Sky Hopinka’s films are gorgeously shot and insightful. Here’s a chance to see his work in two different venues, and hear from the artist about his process.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Walker, 9 p.m. at Bockley Gallery

Luisa Fernanda Garcia-Gomez

Explosion*s | Luisa Fernanda Garcia-Gomez



Where it’s at: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata

What it’s about: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory showcases the work of Colombian multidisciplinary artist Luisa Fernanda Garcia-Gomez. Garcia-Gomez mines her own childhood and adolescence, which was filled with violence due to drug wars in her country, to create mixed-media drawings and installations. In her Explosion*s series, the artist explores, abstractly, what happens when a person is constantly inundated with explosions.

Why you should go: Despite the heavy topic, the works have a lightness, with pastel colors, floating circles, and playful shapes. Still, there’s a depth to these pieces as well.

When: The opening reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 13. The exhibition runs through November 3.

Jordan Weber

kNOw Spaces by Jordan Weber

Where it’s at: Law Warschaw Gallery, Janet Wallace Fine Art Center, 130 Macalester St., St. Paul

What it’s about: Music, art, and haircuts are on the menu for this gallery exhibition featuring artist Jordan Weber, who is joined by Gawolo Irving of Final Cuts Sports Barbershop and musician Jarrelle Barton, who will be playing the Chinese instrument the guzheng. Weber’s visual work looks at sustainability, both of the land and the body.

Why you should go: Have you ever thought about the space you take up? That could entail consideration of many things. There’s the space you make with your own identity, the literal space you take up in the place that you live, and the resources you take up. Jordan Weber is looking into all of that for this piece, which includes performative elements in addition to the visual art.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday

"Reveal and Conceal"

Reveal and Conceal Opening Reception

Where it’s at: Kolman & Pryor Gallery, Studio 395, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Jodi Reeb curates at Kolman & Pryor for the first time in a show that features four artists all working with encaustic paintings and sculptures, a process that involves mixing pigments with hot wax.

Why you should go: This exhibition will serve as an entry point for what encaustic artwork is all about. The four artists -- Helen Dannelly, Jeffrey Hirst, Julie Snidle, and Jodi Reeb -- are all exploring the way different mediums commingle with this particular artistic process.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday