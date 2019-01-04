Hot poking beer, open house at the Guthrie: 31 free things to do this weekend

New Rocket Union

FRIDAY:

New Rocket Union

With Mondale Riot, Active Measures, and Deblitzed. 9 p.m. Jan. 4; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Charlie Doesn't Surf

With Weather Check and Kill Palace. 10 p.m. Jan. 4; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Dee Miller Band

8:30 p.m. Jan. 4; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Don & Divas Dance Party

R&B, hip-hop, and pop music by DJ Izzie P, DJ A-Quil, and DJ Manny Duke. 9 p.m. Jan. 4; Free. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.



Gin & Jazz with Joan Hutton Trio

All ages. 7 p.m. Jan. 4; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.



Hotel

with Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, special receptions, and more in the area. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

Holiday flower show at Como Park and Conservatory

Holiday Flower Show

Annual show which began in 1925, this year featuring a Victorian theme with all red poinsettias, purple salvia, lavender, and scented geraniums. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from Nov. 30-Jan. 6; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Wells Fargo Winter Skate

Skate rentals are $4, or score a free rental when you flash a Wells Fargo debit or credit card. Daily from Nov. 17-Feb. 3; Free. Landmark Plaza, 379 St. Peter, St. Paul, Minnesota.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Free First Saturday Photo by Galen Fletcher

SATURDAY:

January Free First Saturday: Sharing Stories

The Walker Art Center hosts kid-friendly fun the first Saturday of every month. This weekend is no different, with plenty of special activities planned. This installment will feature local authors and explorations in the color wheel. Illustrator and author Tamara Shopsin will be teaming up with photographer Jason Fulford to talk about what different colors mean to them. The two have released quite a few children’s books, including This Equals That, Find Colors, These Colors Are Bananas, and A Pile of Leaves. Award-winning poet Bao Phi will read from A Different Pond, his picture book following a father and son as they fish in Minneapolis. Craft projects, short film screenings, and other creative fun will be available for free this afternoon, too. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 5; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. –Jessica Armbruster

Eisbock Release & Hot Poking Party

Outdoor bonfire where head brewer Joel Scott will be sticking a hot poker into beers if requested. WTF does that mean? Well, some say poking a beer adds a new depth of flavor to brews, impacting the malt, mouth feel, and overall flavor. Try it this Saturday. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub, 2716 E. 38th St., Minneapolis; 612-208-1450.

January Really Really Free Market

Shop for and pay for items with food, music, friendship, and other kind objects. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. East Phillips Park Cultural and Community Center, 2307 17th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Garage Sale

Featuring store fixtures and displays, decor, holiday fare, and other oddities. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Goddess of Glass, 4400 Osseo Rd., Minneapolis; 612-327-0283.

Susan Warner, Patty Walsh

Locally Inspired

Featuring 'How I See It' by Patti Walsh and 'Who Says Women Are Powerless?' by Susan Warner. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Jan. 5, featuring interactive art, refreshments, and live music by Bosse Neve. Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.

GOATs: Free Capricorn Party

Featuring Lady Midnight, Tufawon, Nataanii Means, Mike Queenz, and DJs Mntalidad & Taye Drina. 9 p.m. Jan. 5; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Tacky Annie

With DPLV. 10 p.m. Jan. 5; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

"The Curious Case of Mary Toft" at Rosalux Amelia Biewald, 'G-Spot'

The Curious Case of Mary Toft

In The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film fantasia of royal rivalries, Queen Anne keeps quarters with 17 rabbits—one for every child she’s lost. What would Mary Toft, an 18th-century Englishwoman who in 1726 apparently began giving birth to rabbits, have thought? She’d probably consider Queen Anne an amateur. Toft’s rabbit babies were allegedly a thing that had scientists baffled. Minneapolis artist Amelia Biewald was intrigued, and took up this odd case as inspiration and subject matter for her new exhibition, “The Curious Case of Mary Toft.” Biewald’s installations merge myth, mystery, science, and scandal into dreamy representations that seemingly drift through time with potent possibility. Tom Tozer’s hard-edged abstractions provide quite the counterpoint in this joint exhibition. There will be an opening reception for both shows on Saturday, January 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. –Camille LeFevre



Tom Reigstad Experience

8:30 p.m. Jan. 5; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

"Absentia" Laura Migliorino, 'Blue Mirror'

Absentia: Abandoned Past

Abandoned spaces can be mysterious, beautiful, or completely unnoticeable. For photographer Laura Migliorino, they can also be deeply personal. Rather than focusing on empty storefronts, rusted and overgrown amusement parks, or rundown schools, she chooses to explore homes. “The project began when we placed my mom in a nursing home due to advanced dementia,” she states in a press release. “This marked the beginning of a process of loss, and the slow dismantling of our family home.” With her eye and a camera, she examines the relationships we build with the places we live in, as well as how shifts in occupants can bring about renewal and new life. See her work at her first solo show in the Twin Cities. You may already be familiar with her pieces; some of her photography is already part of the Walker’s permanent collection. The opening reception will be held on Saturday, January 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850. –Jessica Armbruster

Wrestling With The Arts

A show hosted by the Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame. Noon to 3 p.m. Robbin Gallery, 4915 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale; 763-537-5906.

New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.

Guthrie Theater's Open House

SUNDAY:

Winter Classes Open House

Try sample classes for adults, free backstage tours, prizes, and more. Reservations are encouraged: contact [email protected] or call 612.225.6134. See the full lineup of winter classes online at bit.ly/2xMncK4. Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224.

Open House Celebration at the Art Box

Enjoy homemade treats, sip beverages, check out the new Connect the Dots installation, and a sneak peek at upcoming plans. Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. off-leash area: contemporary performance works, 4200 E. 54th St., Minneapolis; 612-724-7372.

Annie Mack

Music Under Glass: Annie Mack

4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 6; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



James Anderson O'Neal

Author presents his new book, 'Riley and the Roaring Twenties.' 5 p.m. Jan. 6; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Minnesota Boychoir Annual Winter Concert

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6; Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-292-3293.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.