Hot dog binges, wiener dog races, and explosives: A-List 6.28-7.4

(Image courtesy the show)

WEDNESDAY 6.28

Minnesota Tonight

Brave New Workshop ETC

The Twin Cities’ own version of The Daily Show is back for another installment, as Minnesota Tonight takes over the Experimental Thinking Centre Theatre inside the Brave New Workshop. Since its inception back in 2015, “Minnesota’s only satirical news show” takes place every fourth Wednesday, and features some of the funniest and most interesting people from all over the state giving their take on politics, current events, and anything else that hits close to home. Tonight’s show will feature special guest Patty Morrissey, from Finnegan’s Brewery, discussing food access and how the company is helping to feed the hungry locally. The musical guest will be Maria Isa; the Minnesota-based singer/actress/rapper/activist recently released her newest project, The Dragon Lady Mixtape. There’s never a dull moment, as host Jonathan Gershberg and the MNT crew give a hilariously unfiltered view of all things Minnesota, with the perfect blend of snark, sarcasm, and insight. The show just continues to get better with every installment. 18+. 8 p.m. $10/$12 at the door. 824 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-6620. —Patrick Strait

Matt Sadler

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Matt Sadler is still plugging away. “Still happily married,” he reports, “and I was just featured on the PBS show Stand Up Empire.” A veteran road comic, Sadler knows how to gauge an audience and adjust his set accordingly. “Depends on where I’m at,” he states. “In Tulsa, there are abortion jokes I don’t do. In Minneapolis, there are other jokes I don’t do. But I tend not to have a plan when I go onstage. I go up and I start talking, and whatever they respond to I go in that direction.” Getting to know the town ahead of time can help. “That’s one thing I learned early on as a road comic,” he says. “Just go drive around the city and you’re going to find stuff. You’re a comedian, you’re a writer, you’ll figure it out and find something to write about.” That doesn’t mean he’ll stoop to trashing, say, Wisconsin when he’s here. “I understand that works in a lot of places, but I feel like it’s a cheap move. Plus, I try to have a new chunk of material when I go onstage just to play with, just to make it interesting.” 18+; 21+ later shows. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $13-$22. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Insight Summer Kick-Off Party

The Happy Gnome

Named City Pages’ Best Brewery this year, Insight Brewing has quickly gained attention for its diverse and consistent stable of beers. Tonight, they celebrate the season by showing off four summer varieties. Dankbot is a sticky, piney, and tropical IPA. The Banshee Cutter is described by Indeed as “latte-like,” with notes of coffee, citrus, and honey. The Witbier is smooth, wheaty, and spicy. And then there’s the newest canned offering, Crazy Aunt, which is perhaps their most unique beer yet. The gin-and-tonic-style ale is brewed with the same ingredients as the famed cocktail, offering a beer/cocktail option for summer that’s refreshing — but not quite as boozy as a mixed drink. Insight’s staff will be at Happy Gnome this Wednesday handing out free swag and talking barley/hops, with pints for just $5. 4 to 7 p.m. Free. 498 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-287-2018. —Loren Green

Mapping Prejudice

Powderhorn Park Recreation Center

It’s not breaking news that cities across the country have been subject to race-based restriction practices throughout history. This includes hiring policies, curfews, and segregated spaces and neighborhoods. However, no city has tracked the full extent of these restrictions and their impact. The Mapping Prejudice Project hopes to be the first, as it looks at how these laws and policies worked as a hidden system of American apartheid right here in the land of Minnesota Nice. History and geography experts working on the project include Kevin Ehrman-Solberg, a graduate student at the U of M; local historian Penny Petersen; and Kirsten Delegard, scholar-in-residence at Augsburg College and founder of Historyopolis, a site that examines how Minneapolis has developed and changed over time. Together, they will lead Wednesday’s hands-on session, where you’ll dig into Minneapolis property records from the 20th century. Get ready to help contribute, and make sure to bring a laptop. More info on the project can be found at mappingprejudice.org. 7 to 9 p.m. Free. 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis. —Sheila Regan

(Image courtesy the standup)

THURSDAY 6.29

Laurie Kilmartin

Acme Comedy Co.

“For some reason, my parents weren’t bringing home Richard Pryor records,” laughs comic and writer Laurie Kilmartin when asked about how she first became interested in comedy. “My entry into comedy was through Carol Burnett. Now when I look back I realize she was doing crowd work right up top. She’d open the show, take questions, and then go into sketches. It was a very standup opening to the show.” Not surprisingly, she gravitated toward sketch and improv, but switched to standup when she realized she wouldn’t have to depend on others. Currently a writer for Conan, she never had plans for a career as a TV writer. “It never occurred to me,” she says. “It always seemed like a guy’s job and you had to be a certain type of guy to do it, and like in a crony sort of way.” Her first writing job was on Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn. Quinn insisted on only hiring standups. “I was like, ‘Oh, I do standup. I can do that.’” Once she got into it she fell in love with the stability of it. She still does standup regularly, mostly in Los Angeles. “We write a lot of jokes on Conan, and most of them don’t get used—and for good reason. But I’m never like, ‘I’ll use that in my act,’” she explains. “I just don’t do politics in my act. I save my act for my life and those frustrations that are a little more universal.” In 2017, Kilmartin released her second CD, 45 Jokes About My Dead Dad. 18+. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

FRIDAY 6.30

Idiot’s Delight

Park Square Theatre

The 1936 recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, playwright Robert E. Sherwood’s Idiot’s Delight, can be read as a curious relic of a bygone age. Infused with satiric observations on the aftermath of World War I, the work applies a kind of drawing-room quirkiness to the global clashes of the early 20th century. Set aside the historical bias, however, and one finds a rousing vehicle for skewering social orders. This revival from Girl Friday Productions gathers an eccentric range of figures from various nations and vastly different lifestyles in a remote resort in the Alps. Newlyweds mix with munitions manufacturers while Marxists mingle with an American showman and his retinue of glitzy ingénues. Against the backdrop of an approaching war, this unlikely company serves as a global microcosm, volleying absurdities with chaotic urgency. Directed by Craig Johnson (winner of an Ivey Award for his direction of Girl Friday’s 2011 staging of Street Scene), Idiot’s Delight features a 17-member ensemble consisting of some of the Twin Cities’ finest actors. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $40-$60; $27-$37 preview show Thursday, June 29. 20 W. Seventh Pl., St. Paul; 651-291-7005. Through July 23 —Brad Richason

(Keith Williams)

SATURDAY 7.1

The Shop

Public Functionary

Black artists ruminate on the culture, hair, and iconography of the black barbershop in Public Functionary’s latest exhibition, “The Shop.” The show features revered Twin Cities artists such as Ta-Coumba Aiken and Seitu Jones, MCAD students Candice Davis and Malakai Davis-Greiner, and MCAD alumni Bobby Rogers and CRICE Kahlil, who curated the show. There will also be work from Madison-based animator/illustrator Noah Lawrence-Holder, plus Twin Cities artists Emma Eubanks and Keith Williams. Check out paintings, photography, screen prints, drawings, and digital art from these artists. There will be an opening reception at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and an artists’ talk at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13. Free. 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-978-5566. Through July 15 —Sheila Regan

Wanderlust 108

Harriet Island Regional Park

For most people, triathlons are endurance events designed to push them to their physical limits. But this Saturday, a different sort of athlete will descend on Harriet Island Park for the world’s first and only “mindful triathlon.” Presented by Wanderlust, a global yoga lifestyle group based in Los Angeles, the event will challenge participants to run a 5K, take on a 90-minute yoga flow class scored by a live DJ, and clear their mind and relax their body with 30 minutes of guided meditation. If that trio of mind/body/soul fitness isn’t enough, you can sign up for a number of different classes taking place throughout the day, such as aerial yoga, hooping, walking meditation, photography, and essential-oils workshops. Triathletes will also have the chance to sample local food, listen to musicians, and shop from artisanal vendors, making this the only multi-event challenge that will complete your spirit instead of testing your will. Tickets and more info can be found at wanderlust.com. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. $20-$45. 85 W. Water St., St Paul. —Patrick Strait

SUNDAY 7.2

A Roastin’ Toastin’ Summer

Fulton Taproom

There’s no better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than basking in beer, barbecue, and sun. So head to Fulton’s North Loop taproom, where the brew will flow and, for the afternoon only, the barbecue is bottomless. Besides the delicious beers on tap and an excellent open-air patio, Fulton is bringing in the Fabled Rooster for an all-you-can-eat barbecue menu from noon until 5 p.m. With a live soundtrack from the Belfast Cowboys, it’s the perfect Sunday-afternoon indulgence in the middle of what will be (for the lucky) a long holiday weekend. As for brew, try the new juicy Hopstar or a classic Sweet Child of Vine. Noon to 5 p.m. Free; all-you-can eat is $25. 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3208. —Loren Green

MONDAY 7.3

Fireworks Spectacular

Canterbury Park

Once again, Canterbury Park is getting patriotic with two days of festivities. Things kick off on Monday, where in addition to racing throughout the evening there will be free pony rides for kids, face painting, and a petting zoo. Local country group Maiden Dixie will provide live music, and the evening will conclude with a large fireworks show. Festivities continue on Tuesday with free hot dogs for everyone all day. Watch adults compete in a hot dog eating contest, while little ones will attempt to scarf down cocktail weenies. The day will also feature mini races with dachshunds and corgis, which should be pretty freaking adorable. 4 to 11 p.m. Monday; 12:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. $7-$9. 1100 Canterbury Rd. S., Shakopee; 952-445-7223. —Jessica Armbruster

(Star Tribune Special to the Star Tribune)

TUESDAY 7.4

Red, White, and Boom

Various locations

Regardless of where you land politically, it should be pretty easy to concede that this has been a rough year for the United States. It seems a little fitting, then, that America’s birthday awkwardly falls on a Tuesday this summer. You can celebrate, but chances are high that you have to head into work the next morning. For Minneapolis holiday happenings, things kick off on Monday at Nicollet Island with live music from Annie Mack at 7 p.m. At dusk, Captain America: Civil War will screen. On the Fourth, the big fireworks show will pay tribute to our country. Family fun will kick off at 6 p.m. at Father Hennepin Bluff Park, but really any place you can find along the Mississippi should score you views. If you’re on the west side, crowds will be found from Third Avenue to Gold Medal Park, with popular viewing spots around Mill City Museum and the Guthrie. On the east side, Southeast Main Street from Aster Cafe to the Soap Factory will have places to watch. Beware if you’re planning on streaming tunes while you take in the show; cell phones struggle to find service in most of these areas. The fireworks are at 10 p.m. Free. More details can be found at www.minneapolisparks.org. 65 SE Main St., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

8th Annual Diamond Dog Eating Contest

The Depot Tavern

Fusing two commonly cited aspects of the American character—competitive aspirations and a tendency for overconsumption—hot dog eating contests have become something of a July 4 tradition across the nation. The annual Diamond Dog Eating Contest, sponsored by First Avenue and City Pages, puts a funky spin on the art of gastronomical gorging. Rather than settle for the standard frank, this event celebrates the titular culinary creation, a deep-fried quarter-pound all-beef hot dog wrapped in bacon and folded into a pretzel bun. While even a single serving can present a daunting challenge for standard appetites, 10 daring contestants will push themselves to gluttonous extremes by consuming as many of the supersized hot dogs as possible within the span of 10 minutes. In addition to the thrill of victory, the ravenous contestants will by vying for First Avenue memberships, concert tickets, and gift cards to the Depot Tavern. Those unwilling to risk digestive malaise, however, are welcome to stop by and cheer on the contenders. With charismatic musician Mark Mallman serving as host, the Diamond Dog Eating Contest promises a raucous celebration of our independence, proving that expressions of patriotism can take many forms, including the voracious devouring of encased meats. All ages. 11 a.m. Free. 17 N. Seventh. St., Minneapolis; 612-338-1828. —Brad Richason