Horror Fest, Halloween at Lake Monster, and other freaky happenings: A-List 10.24-30

Vladimir Caamano Image courtesy the standup

WEDNESDAY 10.24

Vladimir Caamano

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

How does a kid from the Bronx, with Dominican parents, end up with a Russian name? “My father was very into reading left-wing political stuff,” comedian Vladimir Caamano explains. “He read a book on Vladimir Lenin and he said, ‘That’s a great name.’” The only problem was, with his thick Dominican accent, the elder Caamano couldn’t pronounce it. “My name is Vladimir but he says, ‘Blah.’ He just yells that instead of my name.” It was his older brother and a cousin who exposed him to Eddie Murphy, which would change the course of his life. “I just thought it would be great to make my older brother and cousin laugh the way Eddie made them laugh.” Humor also served another purpose. “We each have our own set of anxieties and traumas that lead us to humor,” he says. “Growing up in the Bronx we had some rough times. You develop humor as a coping and defense mechanism.” That’s what makes his comedy relatable, he feels. “Funny is funny,” he states. “I don’t care if you’re in Missouri, New York, or Canada. The more you trust the funny, and it comes from a true place, people will connect with it.” 16+. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Bengt Washburn

Acme Comedy Co.

“It would be nice to be in a country that knows what it is politically,” says comedian Bengt Washburn, “instead of one that’s fighting about it constantly. What bothers me the most is the silliness of it. When both sides get to spinning away, they just get so dumb at their extremes.” Washburn lived for several years in Germany, as his wife was stationed there with the U.S. military. He rejects the notion that America has become more homogenized. “Germany is homogenized,” he says. “America is not. Just because you have McDonald’s and Starbucks everywhere doesn’t mean we’re all the same. I think maybe we overestimate the power of those things to change us into the same culture.” He feels it’s the Constitution that brings us together. “It’s not supposed to be tribal, but we’ve become more tribal in our understanding of that document. I won’t be talking about that on stage though,” he adds. “I’ll do some riffing.” 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

St. Kilda at the Twin Cities Horror Fest Photo by Michael Niederman

THURSDAY 10.25

Twin Cities Horror Festival

Southern Theater

Seven years in, the Twin Cities Horror Festival has become one of the most exciting—and, of course, terrifying—annual stage events on the calendar. Adventurous theater artists from Minnesota and beyond set up beneath the Southern’s atmospherically age-worn proscenium to tell spine-chilling stories without the safety net that scary movies allow. This year’s lineup looks particularly promising. Tom Reed, Fringe favorite and Brave New Workshop star, is delving into darkness with a show called Greenway. Toronto’s Kairos Collective is presenting The Bathtub Girls, inspired by Canada’s first case of sibling matricide. Rogues Gallery Arts, which pushed the fourth wall with last year’s Intuition and the Mantis, is adapting Washington Irving’s Legend of Sleepy Hollow. And Garrett Vollmer, a core Dangerous Productions actor, has written a play exploring toxic masculinity in small-town America. It’s horror that strikes close to the show’s title: Home. Times and ticket prices vary; visit www.tchorrorfestival.com for more info. 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-340-0155. Through November 4 —Jay Gabler

Kathy Griffin

Historic State Theatre

When Kathy Griffin started doing standup in the 1980s, she mostly talked about her family and relationships. When she was cast in the sitcom Suddenly Susan in 1996 as one of Brooke Shields’ co-workers, her career moved in a different direction. “I started being around a lot of famous people,” she says, “and, as you know, I couldn’t keep my mouth shut. To this day, I love telling audiences what really happened behind the scenes and between commercial breaks on talk shows. If I run into certain celebrities at a party or an event, that stuff is always going to be there. Now these things are all intertwined.” And coming back full circle. “That’s where I first met, as he wanted to be referred to, ‘The Donald,’” she recalls. Today, Griffin lives next door to the very upper echelon of the celebristocracy: the Kardashians. Well, next door to Kim and Kanye West. To prove that fact, she opens her office door and gives a shout to Mrs. West. “She’s not out there, but if she was she would easily hear me. It’s wonderful. I live next door to my act.” 8 p.m. $45.50-$125. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —P.F. Wilson

CW4 at Gamut L-R: Benjamin Wuest, 'Avatar,' Natalia Berglund, 'Shielded Warrior,' Nicole Julia Wilson, 'Epluribusunum'

C4W: 2018

Gamut Gallery

Gamut Gallery ushers in the fall season with its annual C4W exhibition, this time with guest curator Tara LaPlante at the helm. LaPlante, founder of the multimedia events brand Futra and business manager for the motion graphics studio Immanent, has chosen a mix of styles and mediums to showcase. This year’s cohort of artists runs the gamut, working in political art, realism, abstraction, portraits, and surrealism. As in past C4W exhibitions, there’s no overall theme to the show. Instead, the curator chooses works that reflect their personal tastes and sensibilities. New this year are two Best in Show awards: one selected by the curator, and another to be chosen by folks who attend the opening night reception, which is this Thursday, October 25, from 7 to 11 p.m. Other events taking place at Gamut during the run of the show include the second annual members gala on November 10, and a screening of locally produced short films at the exhibit finale on November 17. Free; $5 party admission. 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327. Through November 17 —Sheila Regan

Mario García Torres: Illusion Brought Me Here

Walker Art Center

This will be the first U.S. survey of Mexico City-based conceptual artist Mario García Torres. The exhibition, curated by the Walker’s Vincenzo de Bellis with curatorial fellow Fabian Leyva-Barragan, will not only look at two decades’ worth of the artist’s work, but will also feature two new installations made just for the Walker. Torres will perform three monologues over the course of the run, mining personal responses and reactions to contemporary issues. With video, installation, photography, and sculpture, the exhibit will showcase Torres’ compelling practice of looking at the work of conceptual artists of past generations. Through research and his own methods of fictionalized re-creation, Torres will offer plenty to chew over, especially in the context of the Walker Art Center, an institution that has supported and presented pieces by many of the artists that Torres draws inspiration from. The opening-night celebration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 25, includes a free performance of I Am Not a Flopper, followed by an artist’s talk. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through February 17, 2019 —Sheila Regan

Courtesy of James Sewell Ballet

FRIDAY 10.26

James Sewell Ballet

The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts

Darrius Strong, a Twin Cities choreographer and dancer, debuts a new work for James Sewell Ballet with this fall show. “I See You” is a dynamic integration of ballet and hip-hop deployed to examine the ways in which we navigate vulnerability, anger, and fight-or-flight in the daily challenge to retain our humanity in the face of social chasms. Set to a score composed by Stefon BIONIK Taylor, Strong’s piece prizes a sense of community above all else. Also on the program are several repertory works: “Appalachia Waltz,” a celebration of life and love with nuanced choreography, and “Moving Works,” an audience favorite that merges classical ballet with contemporary inflections. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$35. 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-206-3636. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

Freaky Tiki Halloween

Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge

Can a party with a Hawaiian tiki vibe be scary? Every year, Psycho Suzi’s manages to make it work. The bar’s popular Halloween happening takes over two floors of its space this Friday. The big draw here is the costume contest, with many attendees rocking awesome getups in hopes of winning a prize. Past celebrations have seen a slew of Stranger Things outfits (complete with twinkling lights), Simpsons characters brought to life, and iconic monsters galore. Order up a super boozy cocktail from the bar (the Psycho Zombie, Cannibal, and the One Eyed Willy all seem like appropriate choices for tonight), and enjoy DJ tunes that will keep the undead moving until last call. 21+. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free. 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069. —Jessica Armbruster

Nosferatu

Music Box Theatre

Over 95 years after its release, Nosferatu is still creepy. The silent-era film demonstrates how less is more, using shadows, onsite location shoots, and simple special effects to create a quietly spooky movie. To get you in the Halloween spirit, Music Box Theatre will screen the iconic 1922 masterpiece. With horror flicks, soundtracks are crucial; this evening’s shows will be accompanied by music from the appropriately named Curse of the Vampire Orchestra. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Admission is pay-as-able. 1407 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-1414. —Jessica Armbruster

BareBone's 25th Anniversary Halloween Extravaganza Max Haynes

BareBones’ 25th Anniversary Halloween Extravaganza

Hidden Falls Regional Park

Your Halloween won’t be complete until you attend BareBones’ annual Halloween extravaganza, a time-honored tradition that has been going strong since 1993. Taking place at Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul, the outdoor celebration is a mix of puppetry, music, theater, fire, and stilting. This year’s show, BONESEED: Mist Stories, is themed around migration and colonization. It includes, as in past years, the Altar of the Dead, which can be visited before or after the performance. Directed by Alison Heimstead in partnership with musical director Venus De Mars, the show also features music by the Brass Messengers. Dress warm, bring a chair if you have one, and get ready for a spiritual ride at this performance ritual. There are also a limited number of straw bales for sitting, and biking to the show is encouraged. Find more info on p. 9 and at barebonespuppets.org. 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, plus Wednesday, October 31. $20. 1313 Hidden Falls Dr., St. Paul. Through October 31 —Sheila Regan

Step Right Up! A William Castle Fright Fest

Trylon Cinema

As any carnival barker knows, the key to a successful sideshow is promising enticing thrills. In the history of cinema, no filmmaker has embraced this ethos as fully as William Castle. A prolific producer/director of low-budget horror flicks, Castle realized that competing with Hollywood fare required gimmicks. Just in time for Halloween, two of his most endearingly schlocky tricks will be replicated during this Trylon double feature. Leading is House on Haunted Hill (1959), in which legendary screen boogeyman Vincent Price plays an enigmatic millionaire hosting a gathering of apparent strangers, promising the baffled guests $10,000 for enduring a full night in his supposedly haunted mansion. For this very special screening, Trylon will utilize Castle’s “Emergo” process, a secret technique for making the onscreen terrors physically materialize in the theater. Not to be outdone, Homicidal (1961) centers on a macabre mystery involving the murder of a justice of the peace and the ghastly secrets of an affluent, eccentric family. 7 and 8:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3, 4:45 p.m. Sunday. $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through Sunday —Brad Richason

Upper row L-R: Lofty Dogs Designs, Marnie's Creations, Emily Fritze; lower row L-R: ChugArt, Duane Wirth, Hell & Studio Dark Arts Festival

SATURDAY 10.27

Dark Arts Festival

Creators Space

Just in time for Halloween, the Dark Arts Festival has come to town. This daylong market will showcase local makers that celebrate fantasy, mystery, goth, and witchcraft in their work. Items include leather pieces that add edge to any ensemble, coffin-shaped boxes, homemade candles, steampunk jewelry, unique tarot cards, and totally metal pins and stickers featuring pentagrams and hairless cats. Whether you’re a pagan stocking up on wintertime goods or darkness is just your preferred esthetic, you’ll find something covetable here. The day will also include a costume contest for kids and adults, food and drink, workshops, and live music from a variety of experimental and ambient groups. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free; donations collected will benefit the Sexual Violence Center. 218 Seventh St. E., St. Paul; 651-340-6736. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

TU Dance

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, TU Dance remounts the Ordway commission “With Love,” a work inspired by African American artist Ernie Barnes (1938-2009). While known in some quarters as a professional football player, and in others as an actor and author, Barnes created distinctive paintings that possess the movement and a physical elongation that he once said reflects how he felt moving on the football field. The piece is set to music by Donny Hathaway. Also on the program is “Salve,” a work for our time, as eight dancers create community and healing through simple yet powerful actions. There will be a pre-show extra at 6:30 p.m., and a post-show talk-back and mingle with the artists follows. 7:30 p.m. $22-$42. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222. —Camille LeFevre

Lake Monster Brewing

Halloween Music Fest

Lake Monster Brewing

The second annual Lake Monster Bash brings the joys of the fall season together: crisp outdoor weather, festive costumes, and the overconsumption of delicious candy (or beer, if you’re a grown-up). Spend time on Lake Monster’s open-air patio, or head inside the heated, spacious brewery if you haven’t acclimated yet. The party will include a costume contest, so go all out for prizes. Five special beer infusions will be on tap, and with a ticket your first pint is free. Al Church and his soothing pop will headline, and the stacked lineup also includes pop-rockers Solid Gold, Field Report, and Americana groups the Pines and Dead Horses. Advance tickets are available online and at the brewery. 21+. Noon to 9 p.m. $20. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288. —Loren Green

Noises Off

Guthrie Theater

Playwright Michael Frayn’s Noises Off is the rare farce that hilariously skewers its subject without betraying an underlying affection. Being that the play’s subject is the riotous process of creating theater, it’s only natural that Frayn would have an ear for the comic chaos that erupts when a motley company attempts to mount the ill-advised sex farce Nothing On. Stocked with a hapless cast of mismatched personalities (including a faded television star, an inarticulate leading man, a talentless ingénue, and an insufferably insecure supporting actor) under the guidance of an exasperated director, the farce-within-a-farce is spiraling out of control even before the performers begin sleeping with one another. The progressive toll of wounded egos and inflamed jealousies builds through three distinct acts, each of which is set at a later stage in the doomed play’s progression, from the lackluster dress rehearsal through a disastrous performance. Conveying something so absurdly wretched, however, takes an enormous amount of skill, which is precisely why this Meredith McDonough-directed production features a top-notch ensemble consisting of Guthrie regulars and Broadway vets including Sally Wingert and Nathan Keepers. The show is in previews October 27 through November 1. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 7 p.m. Sundays. $29-$78. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through December 16 —Brad Richason

Getty Images/iStockphoto

SUNDAY 10.28

Pumpkins & Power Drills

Tattersall Distilling

Tattersall is hosting a jack o’lantern party. You won’t be carving pumpkins with a crappy plastic knife, however. Instead, you can create a masterpiece using drill bits, center punches, drywall saws, and other heavy-duty tools courtesy of the Minnesota Tool Library. Learn from pumpkin artists in the room, use a provided template, or simply experiment and see what you can come up with. Tattersall is known for its cocktail menu, which blends classic flavors with modern artistic flair. So grab a drink and pick up one of those power tools. All ages. 2 to 5 p.m. $8 per pumpkin/$20 for three or a family. 1620 Central Ave. NE # 150, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152. —Loren Green