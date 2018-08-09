Holy crap, there are a lot of awesome vintage pop-ups this weekend

There are a plethora of amazing events coming up for those of us who prefer to fill our closets with vintage pieces that have lived a thousand lives before us.

If vintage is your thing, you’re not alone; you probably already know about our thriving community of vintage sellers and shops. Several are making cameo appearances over the weekend at some fun summer events. So skip the cabin this weekend in favor of doing a little shopping.

Minneapolis Vintage Night Market

It’s going to be a hot and steamy weekend, but this market takes place at night when it will be cooler. Genius, right? Shopping for vintage tends to be more comfortable, especially when polyester is involved, if the sun isn’t burning your shoulders. The Minneapolis Vintage Market is an ever-changing community of pop-ups, and this month shoppers will get the pleasure of perusing the wares of vendors like Three Martini Lunch Vintage, Paper Unicorn Vintage, Arden Trading Co., and many, many more. Local shops like Loft Antiques and the Golden Pearl Vintage will be in attendance too, as well as embroidery extraordinaire Dinosaur Hampton. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, August 10. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

L-R: Work by Black Banjo Arts, Black Spoke Leather Co., Caspienne's Stranger Stitchery Strange Girls Art and Craft Market

Strange Girls Art and Craft Market

It’s not quite vintage, but the Strange Girls Art and Craft Market is still definitely going to give you the unique touch you want in your home and wardrobe. Their August market features over a dozen local makers and artists, from the leather goods of Black Spoke Leather Co. to super cool embroidered art and accessories from Caspienne’s Stranger Stitchery. The event is being held at a female-owned local business, Twin Spirits Distillery, so you’re not only supporting local lady artists but also the community they live and work in. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 11. Twin Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Golden Pearl Back Alley Bazaar FB

Golden Pearl Vintage Back Alley Bazaar

“Not perfect, but still DANG CUTE” is how The Golden Pearl Vintage describes their wares at the third annual Back Alley Bazaar. They’re selling vintage pieces that may have been loved a little too hard, or may need some slight mending and care to look their very best. This, of course, means they’re also sold at a discount. That’s not all, either: A few more vintage vendors (as yet unannounced) will be joining the Pearl crew for the sale this year, so get there early for the best selection and get a jump start on your fall looks. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 12. The Golden Pearl Vintage, 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

If no one moves into new condo projects, perhaps businesses can take over instead! Hazel & Rose

Hazel & Rose opens in a new space

Sustainable and stylish boutique Hazel & Rose, which carries a small selection of vintage alongside its new pieces, has moved from its Broadway location to a new spot in the North Loop in Borealis apartments. Yes, the store is in an apartment, and no, nobody lives there. It’s a super-cool concept and an interesting idea for the future of retail. Will we be seeing more stores pop up in streetside apartment locations? Maybe! Hazel & Rose, 117 N. Eighth Ave., Minneapolis.