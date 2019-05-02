Holy crap! City Pages' 40th birthday party at First Ave was lit
There was disco, there was drinking, and there was an acrobat on a giant disco ball.
Last Friday, City Pages’ celebrated 40 years with a birthday party at First Avenue. Cover bands jammed the night away while revelers drank copious amounts of Press Check, a City Pages-inspired sour beer by 56 Brewing. And some of us were greeted with glam videos and pics from the photobooth the next morning.
Primp also hosted a fashion contest; you can check the three most fab looks below.
Thanks for partying with us; we’ll see you next year. And for those who want to keep the party going, Press Check will be showing up in metro-area liquor stores this week.