Holy crap! City Pages' 40th birthday party at First Ave was lit

Last Friday, City Pages’ celebrated 40 years with a birthday party at First Avenue. Cover bands jammed the night away while revelers drank copious amounts of Press Check, a City Pages-inspired sour beer by 56 Brewing. And some of us were greeted with glam videos and pics from the photobooth the next morning.

Primp also hosted a fashion contest; you can check the three most fab looks below.

Holy wow, Jewel M. looks amazing in this silver metallic suit. City Pages

This get up was sparkly as shit. Shine on, Shelby L. City Pages

We're with her: Amy S. looks amazing in this pink suit. City Pages

Thanks for partying with us; we’ll see you next year. And for those who want to keep the party going, Press Check will be showing up in metro-area liquor stores this week.

