That could soon change, if we're to believe a recent Hollywood Reporter article headlined "Hollywood's Next Big Thing: 'Legion' Star Rachel Keller's Big Break From Food Trucks to 'Fargo.'"

Keller, who was born in St. Paul, stars in the buzzy X-Men spinoff Legion, which debuted on FX earlier this month. She plays Syd Barrett -- the mysteriously powerful psych-ward patient, not the departed Pink Floyd singer. The sci-fi thriller is scoring rave reviews. It's the second straight high-profile gig for 25-year-old Keller, whose regionally appropriate breakout role came in Season 2 of FX's Fargo.

Some interesting takeaways from the Hollywood Reporter mini-profile on the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists grad:

-- Keller was a vocally authentic pick for Fargo ("I had the accent in my back pocket -- the mahhhm's and dayyyud's," she tells HR.)

-- She attended Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious drama school; alumni and faculty have produced 114 (!) Emmy Awards.

-- Before she landed the Fargo role, she was slingin' juice from an L.A. food truck.

-- She lives in Hollywood with her 74-year-old grandma. Aww!

-- She wasn't subjected to harsh body-image expectations prior to landing her Legion role ( "When I look at my body, I'm like, 'I'm a lead of a TV show?'" she says. "To have a man in the business say, 'Come along just as you are,' is really an incredible thing.")