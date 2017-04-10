Hollywood actor Andrew McCarthy talks YA writing (and other free things to do this week)

Movie Bike Night: The Bicycle Thief

In honor of 30 Days of Biking, the Warming House and Farmstead Bike Shop have teamed up for Monday night movie screenings. Selected films are bike-themed, of course. Post-World War II flick The Bicycle Thief, considered a masterpiece of Italian neorealism, follows a man and his son, who are on a mission to find their stolen bike. Without it, the father won't be able to do his job. Will they get it back? Find out Monday. 7 to 10 p.m. Farmstead Bike Shop, 4001 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-824-9300.

Talk of the Stacks with Andrew McCarthy

Speaking of cinematic masterpieces, you may recognize Andrew McCarthy from such classic films as Weekend at Bernie's, St. Elmo's Fire, and Mannequin. Since his early days as a movie star in '80s hits, he has gone on to direct episodes of Orange is the New Black and The Blacklist. He's also an award-winning travel writer, penning pieces as a freelance journalist and editor at publications like National Geographic Traveler, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. This Wednesday Andrew McCarthy, renaissance man, will be talking about his latest writing project, a young adult novel titled Just Fly Away. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Get there early; seating is first come, first served. Friends of the Hennepin County Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-543-8100.

Joyful Riders Club: Thursday Ride II

We’re now into the second week of 30 Days of Biking. Weekly rides and happenings are in full swing, and the weather is making it much easier to partake than in past years when snow was still on the ground. One such weekly happening is the Joyful Riders Club’s Thursday Ride. They’ll be meeting at Surly Brewing Company at 6 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome, as this will be a slow, low-stress roll from Minneapolis to New Bohemia on West Seventh Street in St. Paul. Mario Macaruso and Patrick Stephenson, 30 Days of Biking friends, will lead the way. Can’t make it this week? The group will be meeting every Thursday through the month of April, and the club continues to ride monthly year-round. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-535-3330.