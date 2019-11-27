Holidazzle, a post-Thanksgiving bike ride, black Friday markets: 31 free things to do this weekend

WEDNESDAY:



AHS 1984: Viewing Party with Nocturna Lee Mission

Don’t have cable or a reliable pirating site? Not a problem. Head over to LUSH on Wednesdays for a free viewing of the latest season of American Horror Story. This installment takes place in the ’80s, and references classic horror flicks from the era… a couple seasons after Stranger Things did it, and over two decades after Scream did it. Can showrunner Ryan Murphy and crew keep it fresh? Stay tuned. Each week, Nocturna Lee Mission will entertain before and after the show, and during commercial breaks, with a bit of humor and horror trivia, while LUSH serves up spooky cocktail specials and food. 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. LUSH, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358. —Jessica Armbruster

Tramps Like Us

9:30 p.m. Nov. 27; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Fall Flower Show

Sunken garden in full bloom with hundreds of chrysanthemums of many different cultivars. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. from Oct. 5-Dec. 1; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Stand Up St. Paul

7 p.m. Nov. 27; Free. Amsterdam Bar and Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul; 612-285-3112.



MARKETS:



Arts of the Holidays Show & Sale 2019

Annual art sale featuring a gallery full of fine crafts and art by local artisans, perfect for holiday giving. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from Nov. 8-Dec. 23; Free. Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Dr., Wayzata; 952-473-7361.

Image courtesy Holidazzle

FRIDAY:

Holidazzle 2019

In days of yore, Holidazzle was a light parade that cruised through downtown, messing up traffic and confusing bus commuters. It had to go. Now, the event has morphed into something more functional: a winter festival for families and barhoppers alike. Each week offers a handful of new things to experience and explore. There will be outdoor movie screenings; the lineup includes classics like A Christmas Story (screening tonight at 8 p.m.!), Elf, and Home Alone. In addition to pouring Fulton brews, the beer garden will offer a collection of board and card games to play, and weekly nights include vinyl DJ sets (Thursdays) and bingo led by drag queens (Fridays). A kids’ play area will keep the little ones busy, and Santa will show up every day. Other wintertime fun to be had: ice skating on the open rink, tasty eats from local businesses, fireworks every Saturday night, and Yeti, a new twinkling light installation by Christopher Lutter-Gardella. Find the complete list of activities and schedules at holidazzle.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. Through December 22 --Jessica Armbruster

5th Annual Leftovers Ride with the Joyful Riders Club

Black Friday bike ride featuring shared leftovers and the ceremonial Burning of the Table (it’s exactly what it sounds like). 3-9 p.m. Nov. 29; Free. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040.

Black Friday at Mia

Featuring free coffee and free admission to “Artists Respond: American Art and the Vietnam War, 1965-1975” and “Artists Reflect: Contemporary Views on the American War" (tickets are first come, first served and available on-site at the museum only). Friday, 6-10 a.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, Minneapolis.



Blank Friday: A Zen Alternative to Black Friday

Open house event featuring two 60-minute classes and tours of the center's facility. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 29; Free. Minnesota Zen Meditation Center, 3343 E. Calhoun Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-822-5313.



Dad Bod

With happy hour during musical performances. 9-11 p.m. Nov. 29; Free. Apoy, 4301 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-4719.



Edward the Confessor

With Trash Catties and Robert Kramer and Friends. 10 p.m. Nov. 29; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Sociable Cider Werks celebrates its b-day Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune

Sociable Cider Werks 6th Anniversary Party

This Friday, the folks at Sociable are skipping shopping, choosing instead to celebrate six years of cider making. During the day, the northeast hotspot will be releasing 12 special-release brews, one for each hour of the event. One offering is the Fat Bike Mulled Apple, a new wintertime treat featuring cinnamon, cloves, orange peel, and other festive flavors. For those still in mall mode, the Minneapolis Craft Market will be on hand, offering a variety of handmade goods from local artists, and Shameless Mpls will be selling screen-printed pieces. In honor of their new beer release, Sociable will also be giving away custom built bike from Handsome Cycles; every pint your order scores you an entry ticket. Noon to midnight. Free. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105. –Jessica Armbruster

Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. from Jan. 31; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

MARKETS:

Schmidt Holiday Market

Featuring fine art, handmade goods, and gift ideas from local artists, artisans, and vendors, with live music and coffee and pastries from Rose Street Cafe. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from Nov. 29-30; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 900 W. 7th St., St Paul; 651-842-2980.

Co-op Shop Holiday Market 2019

Featuring unique goods from local artists and artisans 12-6 p.m. Daily from Nov. 29-30; Free. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

SATURDAY:

50th and France Tree Lighting Ceremony

Featuring visit by Santa, holiday wreath sale, cookie decorating, live performance by Platinum Dance Company, and tree lighting ceremony with Mayor Jim Hovland. 1-5:30 p.m. Nov. 30; Free. 50th & France, 3925 50th St. W., Edina; 952-922-1524.



How Did I Get Here? Center For Lost Objects 3-year Anniversary Party

Featuring outfits and work by CFLO artists, with a silent auction and launch of their new online store. 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 30; Free; $20 VIP tickets. Center for Lost Objects, 957 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.



Low Rats

With the Lone Crows. 10 p.m. Nov. 30; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Minnesota Hmong New Year

Featuring Hmong vendors, music, food, art, and cultural celebration, with a dancing and singing competition. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily from Nov. 30-Dec. 1; Free. Saint Paul Rivercentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; 651-265-4800.

MARKETS:

Northrup King Building Small Business Saturday

Four floors of open studios. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

Featuring 15 vendors, cider, and cocktails. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Duke Albert, 2516 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

2001 A Space Holiday Pop Up Sale

Featuring holiday gift ideas from local vendors and artisans. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1; Free. 2001 A Space, 2001 5th St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-623-3138.

Interact's Great Big Holiday Art Sale

Featuring sale prices on original art and studio garage sale, with live holiday music, photo booth, coffee and cocoa bar, cookie decorating, and artist meet-and-greets. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 30; Free. Interact Center for the Visual & Performing Arts, 1860 Minnehaha Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-209-3575.



Made By Hands Holiday Sale 2019

Sixth annual event featuring locally made holiday gift ideas, with a heated patio tent, drinks, and food from Butcher Salt. 12-8 p.m. Nov. 30; Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Plate & Parcel Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Nov. 2-Dec. 22; Free. Wagners Garden Centers, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-922-6907.

Brewers & Doers at Surly FB

SUNDAY:

The Grinch (2018)

Free outdoor screening at Holidazzle. 5 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Tanya Zabinski

Author presents her new book, 'Peace, Love, Action! Everyday Acts of Goodness from A to Z.' 3-5 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Birchbark Books, 2115 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-374-4023.



MARKETS:

Brewers & Doers Holiday Bazaar 2019

Now in its second year, Brewers & Doers is a large scale sale and party with a unique blend of crafts, baked goods, music, holiday cheer, and, of course, beer. There will be plenty of Furious flowing among the bakers and makers, fostering a good time. Items include handmade toys, nail polish, garden gnomes, tarot cards, Minnesota-themed pins, ceramics, and cigars. Krampus will be stopping by, and a DJ will play vinyl sets during the event. Remember to bring a new pair of wool socks: Surly’s charitable arm, Surly Gives A Damn, will give you a free pint when you donate to their drive, and they will also enter you into a raffle for prizes. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1; Free. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040. –Loren Green

Hygge Holiday Market

Presented by Minneapolis Craft Market, featuring a new lineup of makers every Sunday, in the Miracle at Lawless Christmas-themed pop-up holiday bar. 4-8 p.m. every Sun. from Dec. 1-22; Free. Lawless Distilling Company, 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-276-1000.

North Loop Holiday Bazaar

Indoor holiday market with over 35 local makers. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.