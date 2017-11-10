Holiday markets, vegan eats, CD-release shows: 57 free things to do this weekend

Gustavo Germano

FRIDAY:

Ausencias/Absences

The “disappeared,” the people abducted, murdered, and secretly buried during state-sponsored political upheaval, are ever-present in such countries as Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay. Absence, when it refers to that evanescent place left violently empty in your family history, is really a sort of invisible presence. Argentinian photographer Gustavo Germano examines this physical and psychological state in this exhibition. He pairs family images taken during dictatorships in South American countries with recreated photographs that capture the members’ absence.The resulting lacunae are filled with curiosity, rage, memory, and grief. There will be a public reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 10. Free. Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096. --Camille LeFevre

Bruise Violet

With Fury Things, Fort Wilson Riot, and When Particles Collide. 9 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Little Lizard's Sonic Safari

With Downrange Telemetrics and Bjorn Olaf. 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Dead Media, 3330 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-222-1655.

Ramm

9 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

"Dark Ocean"

Dark Ocean

Work by Syed Hosain, Ilona Gaynor, Hakan Topal, Perry Bard, and Essma Imady. Opening reception and artists' panel discussion 7-10 p.m. Fri., Nov. 10. Daily from Nov. 10-Dec. 17; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.

Covet Consign's Annual Holiday Art Show

Featuring over 50 pieces of original art from 20 local artists, all priced under $100. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Every Tue., Wed., and Fri. from Nov. 9-Jan. 6; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Every Sat. from Nov. 9-Jan. 6; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 9-Jan. 6; Free. Covet Consign & Design, 3730 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-2038.

Kiss the Tiger (EP Release Show)

8 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.



Late Night Jazz in the Dunsmore

Featuring a variety of bands and musicians. 9-11 p.m. Nov. 10. Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Level (EP Release Party)

9:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Kieran's Irish Pub, 85 6th St. N, Minneapolis; 612-339-4499.

Image courtesy event organizers

Weavers Guild of Minnesota's Fiber Fair

As the holidays approach, be sure to put the Fiber Fair on your to-do list. The event, first held in 1956, showcases the craftsmanship of Weavers Guild members, most of whom are from Minnesota. Scarves, shawls, purses, rugs, placemats, and wall hangings are among the unique gifts you can choose from, with 74 percent of each sale going to the artist and the rest benefiting the nonprofit’s educational programming. From traditional craftsmanship to innovative contemporary designs, the items at this fair showcase a range of talent from the guild’s 560 members. New this year is a sustainable wares section, which focuses on green and eco-friendly goods, fibers, and materials. In addition to the sale, the fair also includes maker talks where shoppers can meet the artists and learn about their techniques. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 10; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11; 12-4 p.m. Nov. 12; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612. --Sheila Regan

Do the Dow 2017

Open studio features over 30 artists. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Dow Artists Building, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

2017 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring arts and crafts from over 100 local and global artists, holiday gift ideas, demonstrations, hands-on activities, and work by featured artist Penny Norman. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., and Thu. from Nov. 1-Dec. 24; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from Nov. 1-Dec. 24; 12-4 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 1-Dec. 24; Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.

Marnette Doyle Pottery

4th Annual Yunomi Invitational

Group show featuring a variety of yunomis. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 10. Free. Raymond Avenue Gallery, 761 Raymond Ave., St Paul; 651-644-9200.



6th Annual Homewood Studios Resident Artists Show

Group show. Public reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Nov. 10. Free. Homewood Studios, 2400 Plymouth Ave., Minneapolis; 612-587-0230.



BLCA November Reading Series

Featuring local authors Patricia Hampl and Lesley Nneka Arimah. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Mississippi Library, 410 Mississippi St. NE, Fridley; 763-324-1560.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Ellen Jean Diederich

Watercolors and acrylics. Artist reception 5-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 10. Daily from Nov. 10-30; Free. Jean Stephen Galleries, 4811 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park; 612-338-4333.



Jefferson Morley

Author presents his new book, 'The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton.' 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Michael Shou-Yung Shum, Jaclyn Watterson, and Sequoia Nagamatsu

Authors present their recent work. 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.



Peter Schimke Trio

7-11:30 p.m. Daily from Nov. 10-11. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Songs About Work

Featuring Carolyn Campfield and Sarah Lockwood. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Hastings Arts Center, 216 4th St. E., Hastings; 651-437-4320.



Twin Cities Community Gospel Choir: Holiday Family Celebrations

7 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. High Praise Ministries Destiny Center, 1200 N. 7th St., Minneapolis; 612-521-2655.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

Images courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY:

Minnesota Christmas Market

Mall season has begun. And while it can be difficult to complete your holiday shopping list without visiting one, breweries around town have been making them easier to avoid with special events where you can check out wares from local artists and grab a pint or two. This weekend, makers and other Minnesota creatives will be at Lake Monster Brewing for an early Christmas market. Pick up some locally inspired pint glasses from Northern Glasses, try a tube of lipstick from StormSister Spatique, and check out some snarky cross stitch from Third Daughter, Restless Daughter. Other items include bath bombs, candles, candy, and faux fur embellishments. 1-7 p.m. Nov. 11; Free. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288. --Jessica Armbruster



The Great Northeast Make Merry

Find this festive holiday market at taprooms in northeast Minneapolis this season. Handcrafted goods and foods by local makers. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Five Watt NE Grand Opening Party

Featuring food, cocktails, beer, and celebratory surprises. 7-11 p.m. Nov. 11; Free. Five Watt Coffee NE, 861 E. Hennepin, Minneapolis; 612-354-7189.

Burger Ride to J. Selby's

Join the Freewheel Bike crew for slow-paced, no-drop ride to vegan burgers at J. Selby's. Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m. Freewheel Midtown Bike Center, 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-238-4447.

Promo

Mapping North

Exhibition of photography, painting, drawing, sculpture, installation, and video by eight visual artists and six poets and writers. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 11. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.



15th Annual Vegan Thanksgiving Potluck

Hosted by Compassionate Action for Animals. All attendees are asked to bring a vegan dish to share. 12-2:30 p.m. Nov. 11; Free. Matthews Park and Community Center, 2318 29th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-370-4950.



1st Birthday Benjo

First birthday party featuring beer yoga, specialty taps, and a live performance by Sun Dragons. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Nov. 11; Free. Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-9375.



Bad Lucky

9 p.m. Nov. 11; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Jay Wu, Brittany Trushin

Jay Wu and Brittany Trushin

Illustrations and sculptures. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 11. Free. Showroom, 612 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-345-7391.



MPLS Rock

Featuring local bands VIN, Warning Shapes, and the Pleasure Programme. 8 p.m. Nov. 11; Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.

Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Uptown Knit-A-Long

Knitting party presented by Three Irish Girls Yarn featuring custom giveaways, treats, and refreshments. 4-8 p.m. Nov. 11; Free. Fluevog Shoes, 2900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-821-1970.

Ute Bertog and Melissa Loop

Melissa Loop and Ute Bertog

New paintings. Public reception 6-10 p.m. Sat., Nov. 11. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.



Metro Interiors Pop-Up Art Exhibition and Sale

Featuring original art and jewelry by Gulgun Gigi Turker, Silvana LaCreta Ravena, Cynthia Starkweather-Nelson, and Carole Hyder, with appetizers and refreshments. 1-9 p.m. Nov. 11; Free. Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-1240.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Normandy Kitchen Jazz Night: Travis Anderson Trio

7 p.m. Nov. 11; Free. The Normandy Kitchen, 405 N. 8th St., Minneapolis; 612-370-1400.



Overpopulation Film Festival

Screening of the documentary, 'Critical Mass,' and a variety of short films. In room 2500 of Helland Center. Part of Overpopulation Weekend. More info at www.worldpopulationbalance.org. 1-4 p.m. Nov. 11; Free. Minneapolis Community and Technical College, 1501 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-659-6000.



Overpopulation Meetup: Introduction to the Issue

Discussion is part of Overpopulation Weekend. More info at www.worldpopulationbalance.org. 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 11; Free. Barnes & Noble Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina; 952-920-0633.



Veteran's Day Chef Challenge

Military personnel and Mall of America chefs cook and compete onstage. 12-6 p.m. Nov. 11; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

FB

SUNDAY:

Dogs of MSP November Meet Up

Dog owner meet up with merch for sale, treats for the pups, photos, food, and drinks. 2-5 p.m. Nov. 12; Free. Hyatt Place St. Paul, 180 Kellogg Blvd. E., St. Paul; 651-647-5000.

Sweet Science Free Ice Cream Tasting

Featuring a variety of flavors to sample with pint purchases available. Pecan pie and oatmeal cookie are this month’s limited edition flavors. 3-6 p.m. Nov. 12; Free. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288.



Annual World Population Balance Potluck Gathering

Beverages provided, bring a food item to share. RSVP via email to [email protected] or call (612)869-1640. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; Free. Minneapolis Friends Meeting House, 4401 York Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-926-6159.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. 7 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Guest Saxophone Series Concert: Nathan Bogert

7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; Free. Lloyd Ultan Recital Hall, 2106 S. 4th St., Minneapolis; 612-626-8742.



Honoring Our Veterans Concert

Featuring the University of Minnesota Health Sciences Orchestra, with special guest Elise Bombaro on piano. Reception to follow the performance. 2 p.m. Nov. 12; Free; donations accepted. St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis; 612-870-7800.

FB

Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 5-Dec. 17; Free. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.



Mumblin' Drew

7-9 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 5-Dec. 24; Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Neighborhood Roots Holiday Farmers Market

Featuring local food, produce, baked good, live music, beer, and wine. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 12; Free. Neighborhood Roots Winter Farmers Market.



Three Poets Celebrate Fifty Years of Nodin Press: Sharon Chmielarz, Tim Nolan, and Joyce Sutphen

4 p.m. Nov. 12; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Women Writing Out of War

Featuring readings by Faith Sullivan, Nancy O'Brien Wagner, Caren Stelson, Kao Kalia Yang, Gretchen Marquette, and Kate St. Vincent Vogl. 5 p.m. Nov. 12; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

A Half-Century of Art by William Schulman and Shirley Siegel Schulman

Opening reception 2-4 p.m. Sun., Nov. 12, featuring poetry reading by William Schulman. Free. Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Rd. S., St. Louis Park; 952-381-3400.