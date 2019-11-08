Cara Romero, 'Jackrabbit & Cottontail,' 2019 Image courtesy of the artist and Bockley Gallery

FRIDAY:

Jackrabbit & Cottontail

Cara Romero’s image of Santa Clara Pueblo potter Kaa Folwell demanded a particular sort of attention in the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s recent, revelatory exhibition, “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists.” Meta and mythic, yet wholly contemporary, the photo captured Folwell in mid-hair toss, her body painted with the textural design of a Mesa Verde clay pot. In her first solo exhibition in Minneapolis, Romero, a Chemehuevi artist, presents us with more of her singular images in which modern culture and Native American traditions meld in diverse and powerfully lived realities. There will be opening reception on Friday, November 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669. –Camille LeFevre

Umbrella Bed

With the Northerly Gales, Glitter Trip, Ebbelisa, and the Short Fuses. 7 p.m. Nov. 8; Free. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 612-369-2934.

Charlie Doesn't Surf

With Landazuri and Weather Check. 10 p.m. Nov. 8; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Bosco

With Wet Denim, Partition, and Mudes. 9 p.m. Nov. 8; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

A Conspiracy of Strange Girls: Making Strange Microshow

Featuring art from Remedy Rook, Courtney Thomas, Samantha Leopold Sullivan. 7-11 p.m. Twin Spirits Distillery & M Coffee Shop, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-353-5274.

Do the Dow

One building art crawl featuring open studios featuring Dow artists. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 8; 12-8 p.m. Nov. 9; Free. Dow Art Gallery and Picture Framing, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-607-9203.

2019 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring handmade fiber arts and crafts from a variety of local and global artists, holiday gift ideas, demonstrations, hands-on activities, meet the maker fests every Sat., and work by featured artist Wendy Richardson. Nov. 1-Dec. 24; free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.

6th Annual Yunomi Invitational

Group show featuring a variety of yunomis. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 8. Free. Raymond Avenue Gallery, 761 Raymond Ave., St Paul; 651-644-9200.



Arts of the Holidays Show & Sale 2019

Annual art sale featuring a gallery full of fine crafts and art by local artisans, perfect for holiday giving. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. from Nov. 8-Dec. 23; Free. Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Dr., Wayzata; 952-473-7361.



Elizabeth Ghandour

With happy hour during musical performances. 9-11 p.m. Nov. 8; Free. Apoy, 4301 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-4719.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Fall Flower Show

Sunken garden in full bloom with hundreds of chrysanthemums of many different cultivars. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5-Dec. 1; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Isa Gagarin: Estuary; Gudrun Lock: Liquidation

Sculptures, paintings, and installations. Opening reception 7-10 Fri., Nov. 8. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.

Mill City Art Show

Second annual art show sponsored by Mill City Church, with the theme of Love vs. Fear. In Suite #207. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 8; 3-10 p.m. Nov. 9; 12-4 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Grain Belt Studios, 79 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012.



Peggy's Holiday Fine Arts & Craft Show

10-8:30 p.m. Nov. 8; 10-6 p.m. Nov. 9; 10-4 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Roseville Skating Center, 2661 Civic Center Dr., Roseville; 651-792-7191.

The Space in Between

Fourteen years ago, photographer, filmmaker, and educator Ryan Stopera lost his sister Jessica to heroin addiction. For his new exhibition, he’s bringing her back. “The Space in Between” features photography and film work by both Ryan and his sister in a collaboration of sorts. Through the project, Stopera investigates how grief isn’t linear, but rather something that remains, lessens, returns, and morphs. Stopera’s sister was also an artist; together they shared a love of photography and film. Through this show, he hopes to spark conversation about addiction, death, and mourning. Wed.-Sat. from Nov. 7-14; Free. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-382-9477. –Sheila Regan

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

SATURDAY:

100th Birthday Celebration

The “Uptown” VFW is both a typical VFW and an extraordinary one. A 501k nonprofit, it provides important services and support for veterans. You’ll also find classic VFW amenities here: pull tabs, great karaoke nights, and cheap, unfussy drinks. But this VFW, which actually calls the trendy Lyn-Lake area home, is even more rad for a few other reasons: It serves tasty eats (try the fries or the bean quesadillas), hosts music and DJ nights featuring hot local talent, and is one of the most friendly, welcoming bars in the Twin Cities, regardless of age, race, or sexuality. When it spent $1 million renovating the place a few years ago, folks worried that the VFW would lose its dive-y charm. It didn’t; the polished front simply gave them more to work with. This Saturday, they’ll be celebrating their 100th anniversary. Yeah, this place opened in 1919. The party in the Main Room is for members and invited guests only, but the front bar and backroom (where you’ll find karaoke and random friendships) will be open to all. If you can’t make it Saturday, then try to stop by soon to toast to 100 years. Karaoke starts up around 9 p.m., and hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. 21+. 8 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Nov. 9; Free. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233. –Jessica Armbruster



Holiday Light? Holiday Dark? An Art to Change the World Celebration

Featuring an art exhibition, a workshop, Borealis performance, music from Pony and the Royal Hiptites, and food and beverages. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9; Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.



Midnight Notion

With Blank Space, My Kid Banana, and Linus. 9 p.m. Nov. 9; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Number 12 Cider's One Year Anniversary Party

Featuring live music from Dan Israel, Alex Rossi, and DJ Dory Kehale, wood-fired pizza, specialty cider releases, and cider press demonstrations. 3 p.m.-12 a.m. Nov. 9; Free. Number 12 Cider House, 614 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-568-6171.



The Sparks

With Butter Boys and Smellkin Ernesto. 10 p.m. Nov. 9; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, CDs, and music memorabilia. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 12-4 p.m. Nov. 9; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

"My Mighty Journey: A Waterfall's Story"

My Mighty Journey: A Waterfall's Story

Featuring work by Gaylord Schanilec with images of St. Anthony Falls. Opening day festivities 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Nov. 9, feature John Coy reading from 'My Mighty Journey,' art projects, and meet-and-greet with Gaylord Schanilec. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

Sota + Secondhand Hounds

Hang with adoptable puppies from noon to 1:30 p.m. After, the party opens up to all dogs, doggie photo sessions, a pet playground, and treats. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. sota clothing, 6518 Walker St., St. Louis Park.

Nokomis Fall Urban Craft & Art Fair 2019

Annual fall event featuring 48 local indie crafters & artists! Handmade gifts, artisan food, printmaking, painting, photography, textiles and more. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Nokomis Recreation Center, Minneapolis.

Moments of Motion

Featuring work by father and son Bill and Todd Cameron. Public reception noon-2 p.m. Sat., Nov. 9. Free. Gallery 122 At Hang It, 122 8th St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-874-7222.

Yutaka Matsuzawa, 'Contemplate a White Circle on This White Sheet of Paper (Swan Song),'1976

Yutaka Matsuzawa

Yutaka Matsuzawa is considered by some to be the father of Japanese conceptual art. After witnessing the 1945 firebombing of Tokyo as a young man, he proclaimed that he would pursue an “architecture of invisibility.” Exploring the notion of disappearance, Matsuzawa, who died in 2006, incorporated philosophical concepts, as well as physics and math, into his work. His art rejected materialism, instead taking a minimalist approach focusing on text and performance. Yale Union, a gallery located in Portland, Oregon, exhibited the first U.S. solo exhibition of Matsuzawa’s work earlier this year, as well as republishing the artist’s Quantum Art Manifesto from 1988. The exhibition, curated by Alan Longino and Reiko Tomii, comes to Midway Contemporary Art this week. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, November 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. Free. Midway Contemporary Art, 527 Second Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504. —Sheila Regan

Twin Town Guitars All Day Student Showcase

Featuring performances from students at Twin Town Guitars. 2 p.m. Nov. 9; Free. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.



Will Dinski

Author/comic presents his new graphic novel, 'Holy Hannah,' with M.S. Harkness and Tom Kaczynski. 4 p.m. Nov. 9; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.

Cheryl Minnema

Author presents her new children's picture book, 'Johnny's Pheasant.' 11 a.m. Nov. 9; Free. Wild Rumpus, 2720 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-920-5005.

SUNDAY:

A Conversation between Mara Duvra and Prerna

What it’s about: Mara Duvra uses photography and text to make reflective interior landscapes. Prerna creates disappearing installations that push back against white supremacy. 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Chowgirls at Solar Arts, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.

Cheryl Minnema

Author presents her new children's picture book, 'Johnny's Pheasant' at Birchbark, followed by art-related activities tied to the book at ARTrageous Adventures Studio down the street. 12 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Birchbark Books, 2115 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-374-4023.



Honoring Our Veterans

Featuring a performance by the University of Minnesota Health Sciences Orchestra, with opening remarks by Major General Shadley, with a reception following the concert and donations collected for homeless veterans. 2 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis; 612-870-7800.



Minnesota Percussion Trio

With a pre-concert conversation at 3:30, and refreshments served following the performance. 4 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis; 612-312-3400.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Writing the YA Novel: A NaNoWriMo Panel with Shannon Gibney, Junauda Petrus, and Andrew Karre

Discussion about the ins and outs of writing and publishing young adult novels. 5 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.