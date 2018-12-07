Holiday markets, a bake sale, Army vs Navy: 50 free things to do this weekend

L-R: Brett Kallusky, 'Strawberries'; Hale Ekinci, 'Untitled (American Family)'; Tiffany Lange, '90s Baby' Image courtesy Rosalux

FRIDAY:

Open Door 14

Nicole Soukup, who coordinates the Minnesota Artist Exhibition Project at Mia, curates this year’s “Open Door 14” at Rosalux. At Mia, Soukup not only oversees the MAEP program, but has assisted big shows like “More Real? Art in the Age of Truthiness,” “The Sports Show MN,” and “Sacred.” She also helped organize the citywide Guerrilla Girls’ Twin Cities takeover in 2016. “Open Door” draws artists from all over the country; this year the show includes Chicago-based Turkish interdisciplinary artist Hale Ekinci and Iowa-based artist Noah Doely, who uses sculpture, photography, and video. There are plenty of Minnesota artists as well, including Lisa Bergh, Justine Di Fiore, Emmett Ramstad, and Christopher Harrison. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, December 7. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. –Sheila Regan

Witchden

With King of Tyrus, Circadian Ritual, Rooin, and Anoxia. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Of the Orchard

With Embassies. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Double Release & Cocktail Party

Two-day party features the release of the Bourbon Maple Syrup Barrel-Aged Rye Whiskey and Black Josef, a dark Czech lager. 2:30 p.m. to midnight Fri.-Sat. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368.

European Christmas Market 2018

Winter weather doesn’t stop European countries from having open-air holiday markets, and it doesn’t stop Minnesotans either. This season, the Union Depot will once again host this festive event offering a variety of things to see, do, and consume. Shop from local makers working in wood, felt, and wool. Try some hearty traditional food (Gulasch! Roasted nuts! Brats! Crepes!), or stay warm with some Gluhwein, a delicious type of mulled wine. Holiday entertainment, movie screenings, choral acts, bonfires, and family fun round out each afternoon. Find the complete schedule at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. 4-9 p.m. Dec. 7; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 8; 12-6 p.m. Dec. 9; 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10. Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700. –Jessica Armbruster

No Coast Craft-o-Rama L-R: Bodylish, Rare Press, Henry Montplaisir

Holiday No Coast Craft-o-Rama

This weekend, the always epic Holiday No Coast Craft-o-Rama returns to Midtown Global Market with gig posters, beauty products, handmade toys, and bitchy Christmas cards (the best kind). Find more info at www.nocoastcraft.com. 3-8 p.m. Dec. 7; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.

Holiday Flower Show

Annual show which began in 1925, this year featuring a Victorian theme with all red poinsettias, purple salvia, lavender, and scented geraniums. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from Nov. 30-Jan. 6; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



Legacy Art Exhibition and Grand Re-Opening 19th Anniversary Celebration

Featuring work by artists William Stout, Pushead, Ian Miller, and tattoo artists from Uptown Tattoo. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. Uptown Tattoo, 614 W. 27th St., Minneapolis; 612-874-6400.

Holidazzle Dusty Hoskovec Photography

Holidazzle 2018

Despite its many transformations over the years, Holidazzle continues to thrive. Once a nightly parade, these days Holidazzle is a yuletide village that celebrates Minnesota’s unique character. Hosted by Loring Park, the festival boasts an array of diversions for all ages, including complimentary ice skating, outdoor movie screenings, live music, and fireworks. Santa Claus will be making the rounds, and there will be a special kids’ zone stocked with slides, mazes, and a climbing wall. Adults will find their own form of refuge in the Fulton beer garden, where the Minneapolis brewery is tapping the Holidazzle exclusive Proper Porter. Those hankering for further sustenance will find a wide assortment of local vendors serving up a smorgasbord of food and drink. At the holiday market shoppers can peruse handcrafted gifts, jewelry, apparel, and more. As for those seeking a reminder of Holidazzle’s classic light shows, Christopher Lutter-Gardella’s Wolf and Moose, an interactive twinkling art installation (made from 90% recycled materials), will return. For the daily lineup and more info, visit www.holidazzle.com. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

This weekend at Holidazzle:

Drag Queen Bingo on Friday starting at 7 p.m.

Fireworks Saturday at 7 p.m.

Screening of Cool Runnings at 5 p.m. Sunday

Lowertown First Fridays

Open studios include happenings in the Lowertown Artists Cooperative, the Northern Warehouse Building, the Tilsner Artists Cooperative, and more. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.



MFA Open Studio Night

Visit artists and designers studios from MCAD's Master of Fine Arts in Visual Studies program, featuring student performances, music, and light refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 7; Free. MCAD - MFA Building, 2201 First Avenue S., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Fall 2018 Commencement Exhibition

Group show featuring work by students graduating this fall. Daily from Dec. 7-14; Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Raging Art On at Gamut Image courtesy event organizers

Raging Art On 2018

Raging Art On is back this week at Gamut Gallery with an ongoing sale sure to please artsy types. The gallery will be packed with the work of 50 or so artists. Pieces will be hung floor to ceiling, with booths selling jewelry, pottery, and other items. 1-7 p.m. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from Dec. 6-22; Free. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327.



Nordic Julemarket

Holiday market featuring Nordic-themed crafts, music, dancing, food, and beverages. More info at nordicjulemarket.com. 3-8 p.m. Dec. 7; 12-8 p.m. Dec. 8; 12-6 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering Winter Light Show

Student-designed 3-D outdoor winter light show experience in the courtyard of the Civil Engineering Building. The show starts every half hour between 5:30-6:30 p.m., and lasts about 15 minutes. 5:30-6:45 p.m. Dec. 6-8. Free. Civil Engineering Building, 500 Pillsbury Drive SE, Minneapolis.



Wells Fargo Winter Skate

Once again, the Landmark Plaza and Rice Park in downtown St. Paul will become a winter wonderland for the season. As the temperature drops, the rink will grow more busy, with open skate sessions, broomball and hockey leagues, and free lessons taking over the space throughout the coming months. For weather updates and schedules, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Skate rentals are $4, or score a free rental when you flash a Wells Fargo debit or credit card. Daily from Nov. 17-Feb. 3; Free. Landmark Plaza, 379 St. Peter, St. Paul, Minnesota; 651-266-6400. –Jessica Armbruster

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Sweet stuff at Union Depot Getty Images

SATURDAY:

2018 Holiday Bake Sale

It’s not just booze we turn to for comfort; sugar also helps us get through the holidays. This weekend, the Union Depot will make it easier for you to score some of the sweet stuff at their annual bake sale. Sample and purchase delicious edibles from bakeries and businesses like Heavenly Treats, Mademoiselle Miel, Nikkolette’s Macarons, North Mallow, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Potter’s Pasties, St. Croix Chocolate Co., and the Buttered Tin, among many others. Between doses of sugar you’ll find market vendors peddling wares, be they soap, salsa, granola, or many other options. Workshops include food and drink pairing sessions, and there’s a chance you’ll win something super sweet at the cakewalk. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700. –Jessica Armbruster

Woman is the Earth

With Formal Worlds, Feral Light, and the Curtain. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

G.P. Jacob

With K Raydio, Baily 26 Cogan, Scoundrel Spence, DJ Toda, and DJ Rowsheen. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Army vs Navy Viewing Party

Featuring beer specials and other deals. 21+. Saturday, 2-6 p.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.

Indoor Ice Luminary Walk

Featuring ice sculptures, open studios, and market. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

Winter Market

Featuring local makers. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Ste 100, Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.

Holiday Emporium at Geek Partnership Society Image courtesy event organizers

GPS Holiday Emporium

Geek Partnership Society hosts an event with a family-friendly CON vibe, offering gloriously nerdy items, snacks, and visits from Santa. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Geek Partnership Society, 1121 Jackson St. NE, Ste 106, Minneapolis; 612-424-2477.

26th Annual Women's Art Festival

Over 130 local women artists show and sell their work, with live music and food trucks. More info at www.womensartfestival.com. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Colin Powell Youth Leadership Center, 2924 4th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-638-1000.



Anelace Holiday Pop-Ups

Featuring art, crafts, and gift ideas from local artists and makers. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sat. from Dec. 1-16; Free. Anelace Coffee, 2042 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-236-4870.



ColorWheel Gallery's Annual Holiday Bazaar and 15-Year Anniversary Party

Featuring unique gifts and art from local artisans and makers, with artist pop-ups, trunk shows, clothing, holiday cards, and jewelry. 2-8 p.m. Daily from Dec. 8-9; Free. ColorWheel Gallery, 319 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; 612-823-5693.



Handmade Holiday Market

At the Handmade Holiday Market, revelers can shop local while listening to live music and imbibing Belgian-style beers. 12 p.m. Every Sat. from Dec. 1-23; 12-5 p.m. Dec. 16; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.



Holiday Marketplace

Craft fair-style marketplace featuring local artisans presenting their wares, with holiday gifts, treats, and live music. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Casket Arts Community, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Tattersall Distilling Holiday Market

Tattersall Holiday Market

Holiday market featuring Minnesota brands, artisans, and makers, with pop-up bars and specialty drinks. 12-6 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152.



Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring dealers from the Midwest selling vintage and new albums, 45's, CDs, and music memorabilia, with Chris Riemenschneider and Danny Sigelman on hand selling and signing their music books. For more info, visit www.twincitiesrecordshow.com. 12-4 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.

JXTA Gallery Pop-Up Shop

Featuring unique holiday gifts created by youth and young adult apprentices at Juxtaposition Arts. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-588-1148.



MN Sinfonia Holiday Celebration

Family concert filled with carols, waltzes, familiar classics, show tunes, and other lighter fare. 2 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from Dec. 1-16. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Mizna Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Featuring art, products, and gift ideas from Arab artists. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Mizna, 2446 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-788-6920.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.

Winter Wonderland Festival

Featuring a silent disco, story time with Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa, craft-making, giveaways, and special offers. 12-3 p.m. Daily from Dec. 8-9; Free. Ridgedale Shopping Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Hopkins; 952-541-4864.

Hopkins Farmers Winter Market

Featuring locally grown produce, farmstead products, fresh-baked and homemade goods, harndcrafted arts, and live music. More info at www.hopkinsfarmersmarket.com/wintermarket.html. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Every Sat. from Nov. 3-Dec. 15; Free. Hopkins Activity Center, 33 14th Ave. N., Hopkins; 952-939-1333.

North Loop Holiday Bazaar

SUNDAY:

North Loop Holiday Bazaar

Minneapolis Craft Market returns with 35 vendors. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 4-Dec. 23; Free. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Sensory Friendly Sunday

Event for kids, teens, and adults with autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivities and their families, featuring art making activities, gallery exploration, and a short film, with the galleries closed to all other visitors. 8-11 a.m. Dec. 9; Free; registration is requested. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.