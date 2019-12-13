Eastlake celebrates five years. David Joles

FRIDAY:

Five Year Party at Eastlake

The Midtown Global Market is bigger than the sum of its many parts. So it’s only fitting that its resident brewery, Eastlake, is celebrating five years with a party that will stretch beyond its space to include neighbors Manny’s Tortas and Taco Cat. For the brewery’s anniversary, the wintertime Tsathoggua imperial stout is set to return. The beer, named after a toad-like god from Lovecraft lore, is aged in American oak and Spanish brandy barrels. You’ll be able to try it at the party, as well as another variety aged in a port barrel. A new sour red ale, aged in a wine barrel, will also be on tap. There will be live screen-printing onsite, plus music from folk-rockers Wailing Loons and country group Pleasure Horse. While Friday night is the big party, the brewery is up to something special every night December 9-15. Grab a Tsathoggua on Wednesday, join the festivities on Friday, and return on Sunday night for a vegan meat raffle. 6-11 p.m. Dec. 13; Free. Eastlake Craft Brewery, 920 E. Lake St., Ste #123, Minneapolis; 612-224-9713. –Loren Green

Santa's Ugly Sweater Contest

Featuring beer, pics with Santa, and a $100 bar tab for the ugliest sweater announced at 8 p.m. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pryes Brewing Company, 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis; 612-787-7937.

Wrister (Single Release Show)

With Gramma and Victor Shores. 10 p.m. Dec. 13; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Goo Goo Mucks

With Observant, Betty Won't, and Hard Looks. 9 p.m. Dec. 13; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Destination Winter Saint Paul

Featuring an outdoor WinterSkate with skate rentals available, and a SuperSlide for kids and adults, with concession stands available for food and drink purchases, and heating lamps along the concourse. Daily from Dec. 6-Feb. 22. Free; $5 skate rentals; SuperSlide tickets are $10 for adults and $7 children. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400.

"Prints on Ice: The 36th Cooperative Exhibition" Cathy Ryan, 'ephemera 1'

Prints on Ice: The 36th Cooperative Exhibition

Group show featuring work by members of the artists' studio cooperative. Opening reception 6:30-9 p.m. Fri., Dec. 13. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.



Fall 2019 Commencement Exhibition

Group show featuring work by students graduating this fall. Public reception 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fri., Dec. 13. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Holiday Flower Show

Annual show which began in 1925, this year featuring Ice Punch Poinsettia along with Kalanchoe Cher, Eucalyptus, and Persian Shield. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-Jan. 12; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Kiwanis Holiday Lights

5-9 p.m. daily through Dec. 31; Free. Sibley Park, 1900 40th St. E., Minneapolis; 612-370-4954.



Lighting the Way and Water, Water Everywhere…

Dance and theater performances presented by Perpich Arts High School Theater/Dance program. 7 p.m. Dec. 13; 1 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Perpich Center For Arts Education, 6125 Olson Memorial Highway, Robbinsdale; 763-591-4700.

Image courtesy Holidazzle

Holidazzle 2019

Each week offers a handful of new things to experience and explore. There will be outdoor movie screenings, including classics like A Christmas Story, Elf, and Home Alone. In addition to pouring Fulton brews, the beer garden will offer board and card games to play, and nights include vinyl DJ sets (Thursdays) and bingo led by drag queens (Fridays). A kids’ play area will keep the little ones busy, and Santa will show up every day. Other wintertime fun to be had: ice skating on the open rink, tasty eats from local businesses, fireworks every Saturday night, and Yeti, a new twinkling light installation by Christopher Lutter-Gardella. Find the complete list of activities and schedules at holidazzle.com. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. through Dec. 22. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Hub for the Holidays Image courtesy event organizers

MARKETS:

Hub for the Holidays: European Christmas Market 2019

Last week, Holidazzle kicked off in Loring Park. This week, St. Paul’s winter party begins, offering a variety of winter-themed fun. This Friday will feature a tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. There will be a singalong before plugging in the giant tree on the front lawn, followed by a fireworks show and a double-header screening of Elf and The Polar Express. Meanwhile, on the East Plaza, you’ll find the annual European Christmas Market. Shop for handmade items, enjoy traditional eats like sausages, mulled wine, and sweets, and take in live music and dancing. Santa, his reindeer, and Krampus will also be stopping by Fridays through Sundays each week. The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is visiting on December 10, and the much-loved Holiday Bake Sale is set for December 14. Find the complete schedule of events at uniondepot.org/holiday. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Through Dec. 22; Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700. –Jessica Armbruster



2019 Day Block Brewing Holiday Art Fair

Featuring work from local artists on display and for sale, with craft beer and food available. 5-10 p.m. Dec. 13; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.



2019 Holiday Gallery Shop

Featuring handmade fiber arts and crafts from a variety of local and global artists, holiday gift ideas, demonstrations, hands-on activities, meet the maker fests every Sat., and work by featured artist Wendy Richardson. Nov. 1-Dec. 24; Free. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.



Arts of the Holidays Show & Sale 2019

Annual art sale featuring a gallery full of fine crafts and art by local artisans, perfect for holiday giving. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from Nov. 8-Dec. 23; Free. Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Dr., Wayzata; 952-473-7361.



Gifts in the Gallery

Boutique-style sale featuring original gift items handcrafted by over 50 local artists. Dec. 4-18; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Hoppy Holidays at Urban Growler Aaron Lavinsky

Hoppy Holidays Makers Market

Overcrowded department stores tend to spoil any potential for merriment. As a restorative antidote, gift seekers would do well to visit Urban Growler’s Hoppy Holiday Maker’s Market. Now marking its third year, the annual pop-up sets up shop in the brewery’s Barrel Room, displaying creations from over 25 local vendors. Whether buying or browsing, visitors are welcome to linger over one-of-a-kind artisanal offerings, including handcrafted trinkets, delectable confections, vintage clothing, intricately designed jewelry, eco-friendly health and body products, and original sketches, prints, and paintings. At the Maker’s Market, creativity is the most highly prized commodity. Best of all, visitors are welcome to shop with a freshly tapped ale in hand, concocted on-site by the superlative brewers at Urban Growler. 6-10 p.m. Dec. 13; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128. –Brad Richason



Raging Art On 2019

Featuring work for purchase from over 40 Minnesota artists, DJs, and handcrafted gifts. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 13; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 14. Free. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327.



SooVAC Artists' Holiday Shop

Featuring art and gifts from Minnesota artists and makers. Dec. 6-29; Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

SantaCon XII Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY:

Lowertown SantaCon XII

SantaCon’s resounding success can be largely attributed to its emphasis on community engagement. Unlike more profit-driven enterprises, entry to SantaCon is completely free, and requires no advance registration, wristbands, or waivers. In fact, the only strongly suggested stipulation is that participants embrace the camaraderie of their fellow yuletide revelers. Attendees are encouraged to wear holiday finery, whether that be a gloriously garish Christmas sweater or an eccentric variation on the scarlet suit of old Kris Kringle. The merriment kicks off at Dark Horse Pub and Eatery with a family-friendly hour during which the more courageous kids can plead their case to Krampus, the horned demon tasked with punishing wayward children. (Juvenile miscreants can seek out Santa Lawyer, aka Emmitt Robertson, an event sponsor/practicing attorney committed to representing nonprofits.) Around 10 p.m., Christmas tunes will ring out as the Macalester College Bagpipe Band leads a jolly procession through the winter wonderland of Mears Park, before concluding at the just/us eatery, where the party will continue until close. Follow the shenanigans on Twitter at @santacon55101. 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Dark Horse Bar & Eatery, 250 E. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-313-7960. –Brad Richason

All the Way Rider

With Self-Evident and the Great Went. 10 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

King Brown (EP Release Show)

With Charlie Doesn't Surf, Weather Check, and Rhombs & Kings. 9 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Smash Sprints

Melee tournament for the Nintendo GameCube, with singles and double elimination bracket. It's free to enter, but bring your own controller if you can. Also scheduled and free to enter: Gold Sprints will have competitors racing 500 meters on a stationary bike. Special beer for the day will be a cask of Southpaw Ale with Czech Hops. Saturday, 6:30-11 p.m. Eastlake Craft Brewery, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-224-9713.

Journeys + Sidequests Tap Takeover

In addition to making flagship brews for their pub, craft beer makers often take on a side project where they can get really creative and experiment. For Niko Tonks, co-founder and head brewer at Fair State, that means making a variety of weird beers for the cooperative’s monthly beer service, Journeys + Sidequests. This Saturday, he’ll be taking over his own taproom to offer a few pours of his past hits. That includes the Smoked Peach & Apricot, a mixed-fermentation sour made with grilled peaches and apricot puree. The Neapolitan Stout, a vegan brew with chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, is meant to mimic the popular ice cream. Bee’s Knees is a light drink made in gin barrels with local honey added, and SuperKveik is a Norwegian farmhouse ale with elderberry and tangerine. Try them all if you’re feeling adventurous. 12-11:59 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209. –Jessica Armbruster

Transmission: British Invasion

Hosted by DJ Jake Rudh, featuring $4 Summit beer from 7-9 p.m. in honor of Brit's being the biggest Summit EPA pub in the world. Saturday, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

It's bake sale time at the Union Depot. Image courtesy event organizers

2019 Holiday Bake Sale

Cookie sampling is a holiday tradition for just about anyone with a sweet tooth. At the annual bake sale at the Union Depot, you can snack your way through a variety of treats without having to worry about burning something in the oven. Nearly two dozen sugar shillers will be on hand, offering delights including macarons, boozy tarts, gourmet chocolates, cupcakes, and cookies. Participating businesses include the Buttered Tin, T-Rex Cookie Company, Sara’s Tipsy Pies, and Cookie Cart, to name a few. The event is hosted inside; should you venture outdoors, you’ll discover the European Christmas Market, which opened last week. Both events are free, though food shelf donations will be collected to benefit Merrick Community Services. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700. –Jessica Armbruster

Finish Those Holiday Greetings

Bring your own greeting cards to finish, or purchase a pack of 5 postcards, 5 stamps, and unlimited coffee and tea for $10. With cookies and hot cocoa. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

CSE Winter Light Show

University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering Winter Light Show

Student-designed outdoor winter light show featuring more than 250,000 LED lights set to music written and recorded by U of M students. Show takes place in the courtyard of the Civil Engineering Building, starting every half hour between 5:30-6:30 p.m. More info at z.umn.edu/cselightshow19. 5:30-6:45 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Civil Engineering Building, 500 Pillsbury Drive SE, Minneapolis.



Elf

Free movies in the park don’t stop just because we have a foot of snow. We do things year-round here. Holidazzle kicked off its outdoor movie series with Elf, and this weekend, Target Field Station is putting its space to good use to screen the beloved holiday flick. The family-friendly film follows grown man Buddy (Will Ferrell), who leaves the North Pole to find his human family. Raised by elves, he experiences culture shock upon traveling to New York City, and heartwarming hilarity ensues. Come dressed for the weather; blankets, hand warmers, and lawn chairs will help, as will free hot chocolate and popcorn for all. 3-5 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Target Field Station, 435 5th St. N, Minneapolis; 612-348-3848. –Jessica Armbruster

Angel Hawari

The Art of Danielle Pebbles & Angel Hawari

Original paintings and drawings. Public reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., Dec. 14. Free. Cryptid Hair Parlour, 2358 NE Stinson Pkwy., Minneapolis; 612-354-7328.

Skate the Star

Mall of America ice skating rink, located on the North Entrance. All proceeds from skate rentals go directly to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities. Daily from Dec. 14-Feb. 2; Free; $5 skate rentals. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



Women of Song 34th annual Holiday Concert

7 p.m. Dec. 14; 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Church of the Ascension, 1723 Bryant Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-529-9684.

"Intimacy" Harold B Stone

Intimacy

Life drawings by Harold B. Stone. Public reception 5-9 p.m. Sat., Dec. 14. Free. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244.

A Visit from Santa Claus

12-5 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Hop & Barrel Brewing, 310 2nd Street, Hudson, Wisconsin.



Abstract Prints by Hagiwara Hideo

First major U.S. retrospective exhibition of Hagiwara's work. Dec. 14-June 13. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

"Veiled Resolutions" Mark Ostapchuk

Veiled Resolutions

New work by Mark Ostapchuk. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Dec. 14. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

27th Annual Women’s Art Festival

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Colin Powell Youth Leadership Center, 2924 4th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-638-1000.

A Conspiracy of Strange Girls Summer Market L-R: 3 Jag Designs, Steak & Unicorns, Lofty Dog Designs

MARKETS:



A Witchmas Market

Holiday market presented by A Conspiracy of Strange Girls, featuring goods and wares from local vendors and a merch booth. 12-5 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave N, Minneapolis.

Pictures with Krampus & Holiday Bazaar

Featured Items include leather crafts, recycled sweater mittens, handcrafted wands, CBD oil, industrial steampunk lighting, and fair trade holiday items. Krampus shows up at 3 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Fletcher's Ice Cream, 1509 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-345-4938.

Holiday Spirits Maker Market

Featuring craft cocktails and vendors including Burly Babe Woodworking, Butterscotch Sympathy,

Create Laser Arts, and Evergreen & Vine. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-208-1042.

Wendy Olson

Favorite Things: Wendy Olson Guest Artist

Stop by Amy Rice's studio for a special visit from pottery artist Wendy Olson. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Winter Weirdo-land

Pop-up thrift store benefits LGTBQ causes. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Thrift Queens Studio in the Ivy Arts Building, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.



Le Petit Marché

Vendors include Malachite Leather, Moon Fire Healing, Lefse’ Go Crazy, Casler’s Cookies, and more. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trapeze, 1602 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-827-5710.

Able Gift Market

Craft market featuring wares from local vendors, specialty beers, and gift wrapping. 12-4 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-405-4642.



Makers Market

Featuring booths from 50 local artisans, live music, craft coffee beverages, and donations collected for My Very Own Bed. 12-6 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Mercury Mosaics, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Ste. 125, Minneapolis; 612-236-1646.



Merry Makers Studio

Interactive holiday concept shop featuring goods from local brands and festive activities. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. every Sat. and Sun. from Nov. 30-Dec. 22; Free. Third Haus, 4420 Drew Ave. S., Suite C, Minneapolis; 612-584-9190.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 14. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Plate & Parcel Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Sat. and Sun. from Nov. 2-Dec. 22; Free. Wagners Garden Centers, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-922-6907.



RedHot Art Market

Benefit for CAFAC scholarship fund, featuring work from local artisans. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-294-0400.



Tattersall Holiday Market

Holiday market featuring Minnesota brands, artisans, and makers, with pop-up bars and specialty drinks. 12-6 p.m. Dec. 14; Free. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152.

'Smallfoot' Warner Bros. Pictures

SUNDAY:



Holidazzle Movie Night: Smallfoot

5 p.m. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Riot Act Reading Series

Featuring Mary Mack and host Paul Dickinson. Sunday, 6 p.m. Dead Media, 1828 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-222-1655.

5th Annual Board Bake-Off

Members of Fair State's board of directors bake cookies for patrons to eat and vote on. With a craft table for art making, plus apple cider for all and FSB Pt. 3, a thick pastry stout collab with Forager Brewery on tap. Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

Christmas Concert

Featuring PCOTW's Christmas Choir, the handbell choir, praise band, and children/youth choirs accompanied by live musicians from the Minnesota Orchestra. 6 p.m. Dec. 15; Free. Presbyterian Church of the Way, 3382 Lexington Ave. N., Shoreview; 651-484-3346.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.

Miracle at Lawless

MARKETS:



Miracle at Lawless

While many bars throw up a few decorations during the holidays, Lawless takes it to the next level, getting festive as shit. Now that winter has arrived, they’ve gone full North Pole, loading every inch of their ceilings and walls with twinkling lights, tinsel wreaths, and candy-colored ornaments. Their menu is changing to reflect the holidays, too; one whimsical concoction teased on Facebook features cotton candy in a gimlet glass. Sundays will be particularly festive, with Minneapolis Craft Market hosting the Hygge Holiday Market in the back room, where you’ll find a different variety of makers each week. 4-11 p.m. every Mon.-Tue., Sun.; 4-11:55 p.m. Wed.-Sat. through Jan. 1; Free. Lawless Distilling Company, 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-276-1000.



Northeast Farmers Market Winter Market

Featuring goods from over 35 local vendors, kids’ activities, drinks, local craft beer, and holiday crafts. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 15. Free. Solar Arts by Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786.



Bad Weather Holiday Market

Local vendors and beer. 2 p.m. Sun. Bad Weather Brewing Company, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul; 651-207-6627.



Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar

A market hosted by Minneapolis Vintage Market and crew. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Free. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-940-9647.