'Hocus Pocus' and doughnuts, Halloween beer parties, and other free things to do this week

Monday Night Movies: Hocus Pocus

Glam Doll Donuts

This Monday, Glam Doll in northeast Minneapolis is turning into a movie theater and hosting a free Halloween movie screening. The 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Nijimy, and Bette Midler as three evil witches, resurrected in Salem after spending hundreds of years under a curse. Only one tween can stop them from sucking the youth out of children. Doughnuts, popcorn, nachos, and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Monday, 7-9 p.m. 519 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-223-8071. --Jessica Armbruster

Dark Fatha Halloween Party

Bent Brewstillery

Bent Brewstillery remains one of the most unique breweries in the state, and not just because they make gin, rum, whiskey, and beer. One of the brewstillery’s most notable creations is Dark Fatha, a bold emperial stout with layers of goodness hidden beneath that gloomy exterior. This year’s release comes on Halloween, which means the beer will be paired with a costume contest. Wednesday also marks the debut of Dark Fatha Brewer’s Reserve, aged in whiskey barrels and kicked up a notch with toasted coconut and roasted chili peppers. Even non-beer fans should find something to enjoy this evening, however, as Bent will also be serving cocktails for one-night only. 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday. Free. 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368. --Loren Green

Casks & Candy

Insight Brewing

Another free Halloween beer party can be found at Indeed. Here they will have a few holiday-appropriate brews on cask that you can order up while they last. That includes the S'mores Porter (tapped at 3:30 p.m.), the Day of the Dead Mole Porter (4:30 p.m.), the Pumpkin Spiced Latte Banshee Cutter (5:30 p.m.), and Phantom Taxi, which you can drink at happy hour prices all day. Don oishi kitchen food truck will be parked outside and serving up Japanese fusion, and costumes are welcome. There will also be free candy and other treats for snacking. Wednesday, 3:30-11 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. --Jessica Armbruster

"Grace" L-R: Work by Walter Griffin, Beverly Tipton Hammond

Grace

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery

After celebrating its grand opening in September, the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery presents its latest exhibition. “Grace” features photography by Walter Griffin and paintings by Beverly Tipton Hammond. Hats worn by African American women, often to church, is the central theme of their work for this show. Items from Kevin Henderson of Mr. H’s hats will also be displayed. The group showcase provides an opportunity to celebrate the long-held tradition of hat-wearing in the black community through photographs and colorful paintings offering a more abstract homage to black womanhood and style. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, November 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. 1256 Penn Ave. N., Minneapolis. Through January 31, 2019 --Sheila Regan