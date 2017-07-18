Historic Minnesota company featured in Trump's wildly hypocritical 'Made in America' showcase
Minnesota's historic Faribault Woolen Mill Co. was honored Monday at the White House during the "Made in America" product showcase. Part of the "Made in America Week" initiative, the event honored 50 American-made products from 50 states.
Faribault "Loom Master" Mary Boudreau -- a 60-year-plus employee of the 152-year-old blanket manufacturer -- made the trip to Washington, D.C. It was a very cool moment for the legacy-rich, recently revitalized Minnesota company, as well as for Boudreau, who was joined in D.C. by top Faribault brass.
The elephant in the room was President Donald Trump, whose company, Trump Organization, is deeply committed to outsourcing its products.
"We’re here today to celebrate American manufacturing and to showcase the amazing products from all 50 states, made in the USA," Trump said at the showcase Monday, aka the freshly coined "Made in America Day." "Remember in the old days they used to have 'Made in the USA,' 'Made in America'? But made in the USA. We’re going to start doing that again. We’re going to put that brand on our product because it means it’s the best."
Looking for products that don't feature "Made in America" tags, and therefore, by the president's own logic, are not the best? Check out Trump's shirts, ties, household goods, and hotel items, many of which are produced elsewhere.
At least Trump's iconic, $25 "Make America Great Again" caps are "Proudly Made in USA."
"Unfortunately, my ties are made in China, and I will say this, the hats -- Make America Great Again -- I searched long and hard to find somebody that made the hats in this country," Trump told ABC News last year.
The MAGA hats, bedding, bottled water, and “Success by Trump" cologne are among the Trump-branded products produced in the U.S., the Washington Post found, though loads more come from China, the Netherlands, Mexico, India, Turkey, Slovenia, Honduras, Germany, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, and South Korea.
The product lines belonging to Trump's daughter/adviser, Ivanka, rely "exclusively on foreign factories," the AP reports.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the wild hypocrisy of "Made in America Week," but social media users were eager to call it out.
Here's Monday's speech, in which we hear Trump bragging about the CEO of Omaha Steaks wanting to kiss him. He also describes Senator John McCain -- who underwent surgery Friday to remove a blood clot from above his eye -- as "crusty."
And here are the 50 products showcased at the White House during "Made in America Day," including Minnesota's Faribault Woolen Mill Co.
Alabama: Bucket trucks by Altec
Alaska: Bowls by Alaska Bowl Company
Arizona: Golf clubs by PING Golf
Arkansas: Conveyer belt by Hytrol
California: Wine by The California Wine Institute
Colorado: Neon signs by Gordon Signs
Connecticut: Model helicopters by Sikorsky
Delaware: NASA space suit by ILC Dover LP
Florida: Tumblers by Tervis
Georgia: Food by Chick Fil A
Hawaii: Rum by Koloa Rum Co.
Idaho: Engineered wood floors by Boise Cascade Company
Illinois: Farm equipment by Caterpillar
Indiana: Brooms by Broomcorn Johnnys
Iowa: Body armor, dummies by RMA Armament
Kansas: Lawnmower by Grasshopper Company
Kentucky: Apparel by Campbellsville Apparel
Louisiana: Baseball bats by Marucci Sports
Maine: Yacht by Hinckley Yachts
Maryland: Crab pots by Heath Crab Pots
Massachusetts: Horseshoes by St. Pierre Manufacturing
Michigan: Fabric by Milton Manufacturing
Minnesota: Wool blankets by Faribault Woolen Mill
Mississippi: Forklift by Taylor Machine Works
Missouri: Door hinges by Beehler Corporation
Montana: Fishing gear by Simms Fishing
Nebraska: Beef by Greater Omaha Packing
Nevada: Candy by Kimmie Candy
New Hampshire: Doughnuts by Cider Belly Doughnuts
New Jersey: Soup by Campbells Soup
New Mexico: Plastic by Desert plastics
New York: Piano by Steinway
North Carolina: Soda by Cheerwine
North Dakota: Military outerwear by Dakota Outerwear Co.
Ohio: Shovels, rakes, hoes, etc. by Bully Tools
Oklahoma: Trencher/excavator by DitchWitch
Oregon: Sights and scopes by Leupold and Stevens
Pennsylvania: Wheel barrows by Ames
Rhode Island: Beer by Narragansett Brewing Company
South Carolina: Cushions by Casual Cushion Company
South Dakota: Shotgun chaps by K Bar J Leather
Tennessee: Guitars by Gibson Guitars
Texas: Cowboy hats by Stetson Hats
Utah: Flags by Colonial Flag Company
Vermont: Maple syrup by Dubie Family Maple
Virginia: Flags by National Capital Flag Company
Washington: Water bottles by Liberty Bottleworks
West Virginia: Iconic fiesta line of china by Homer Laughlin China Company
Wisconsin: Two firetrucks by Pierce Manufacturing
Wyoming: Model aircraft by Aviat Aircraft
