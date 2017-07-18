Faribault "Loom Master" Mary Boudreau -- a 60-year-plus employee of the 152-year-old blanket manufacturer -- made the trip to Washington, D.C. It was a very cool moment for the legacy-rich, recently revitalized Minnesota company, as well as for Boudreau, who was joined in D.C. by top Faribault brass.

The elephant in the room was President Donald Trump, whose company, Trump Organization, is deeply committed to outsourcing its products.

"We’re here today to celebrate American manufacturing and to showcase the amazing products from all 50 states, made in the USA," Trump said at the showcase Monday, aka the freshly coined "Made in America Day." "Remember in the old days they used to have 'Made in the USA,' 'Made in America'? But made in the USA. We’re going to start doing that again. We’re going to put that brand on our product because it means it’s the best."

Looking for products that don't feature "Made in America" tags, and therefore, by the president's own logic, are not the best? Check out Trump's shirts, ties, household goods, and hotel items, many of which are produced elsewhere.

At least Trump's iconic, $25 "Make America Great Again" caps are "Proudly Made in USA."

"Unfortunately, my ties are made in China, and I will say this, the hats -- Make America Great Again -- I searched long and hard to find somebody that made the hats in this country," Trump told ABC News last year.

The MAGA hats, bedding, bottled water, and “Success by Trump" cologne are among the Trump-branded products produced in the U.S., the Washington Post found, though loads more come from China, the Netherlands, Mexico, India, Turkey, Slovenia, Honduras, Germany, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, and South Korea.

The product lines belonging to Trump's daughter/adviser, Ivanka, rely "exclusively on foreign factories," the AP reports.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the wild hypocrisy of "Made in America Week," but social media users were eager to call it out.

Here's Monday's speech, in which we hear Trump bragging about the CEO of Omaha Steaks wanting to kiss him. He also describes Senator John McCain -- who underwent surgery Friday to remove a blood clot from above his eye -- as "crusty."

And here are the 50 products showcased at the White House during "Made in America Day," including Minnesota's Faribault Woolen Mill Co.

Alabama: Bucket trucks by Altec

Alaska: Bowls by Alaska Bowl Company

Arizona: Golf clubs by PING Golf

Arkansas: Conveyer belt by Hytrol

California: Wine by The California Wine Institute

Colorado: Neon signs by Gordon Signs

Connecticut: Model helicopters by Sikorsky

Delaware: NASA space suit by ILC Dover LP

Florida: Tumblers by Tervis

Georgia: Food by Chick Fil A

Hawaii: Rum by Koloa Rum Co.

Idaho: Engineered wood floors by Boise Cascade Company

Illinois: Farm equipment by Caterpillar

Indiana: Brooms by Broomcorn Johnnys

Iowa: Body armor, dummies by RMA Armament

Kansas: Lawnmower by Grasshopper Company

Kentucky: Apparel by Campbellsville Apparel

Louisiana: Baseball bats by Marucci Sports

Maine: Yacht by Hinckley Yachts

Maryland: Crab pots by Heath Crab Pots

Massachusetts: Horseshoes by St. Pierre Manufacturing

Michigan: Fabric by Milton Manufacturing

Minnesota: Wool blankets by Faribault Woolen Mill

Mississippi: Forklift by Taylor Machine Works

Missouri: Door hinges by Beehler Corporation

Montana: Fishing gear by Simms Fishing

Nebraska: Beef by Greater Omaha Packing

Nevada: Candy by Kimmie Candy

New Hampshire: Doughnuts by Cider Belly Doughnuts

New Jersey: Soup by Campbells Soup

New Mexico: Plastic by Desert plastics

New York: Piano by Steinway

North Carolina: Soda by Cheerwine

North Dakota: Military outerwear by Dakota Outerwear Co.

Ohio: Shovels, rakes, hoes, etc. by Bully Tools

Oklahoma: Trencher/excavator by DitchWitch

Oregon: Sights and scopes by Leupold and Stevens

Pennsylvania: Wheel barrows by Ames

Rhode Island: Beer by Narragansett Brewing Company

South Carolina: Cushions by Casual Cushion Company

South Dakota: Shotgun chaps by K Bar J Leather

Tennessee: Guitars by Gibson Guitars

Texas: Cowboy hats by Stetson Hats

Utah: Flags by Colonial Flag Company

Vermont: Maple syrup by Dubie Family Maple

Virginia: Flags by National Capital Flag Company

Washington: Water bottles by Liberty Bottleworks

West Virginia: Iconic fiesta line of china by Homer Laughlin China Company

Wisconsin: Two firetrucks by Pierce Manufacturing

Wyoming: Model aircraft by Aviat Aircraft