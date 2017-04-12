Over the past couple years, Sheen has made headlines for his insane interview rants, custody battles, and mental and physical health woes. He also has a pretty epic career, which includes cult-classic films (Platoon, Wall Street, Hot Shots, Major League) and a massively popular TV show that has gone on to be ubiquitous in syndication (Two and a Half Men).

At the multi-day event, he'll be posing for pics with fans, signing autographs, and answering questions -- which should make for some highly quotable moments.

Also appearing at this year's Con will be Doctor Who's Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman, Star Trek's

Nichelle Nichols, Incredible Hulk's Lou Ferrigno, and Monkees Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz.

This year's Comic Con runs Friday through Sunday, May 5-7 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. We'll continue to keep you posted as people and happenings are added to the schedule.

Tickets and more info can be found at wizardworld.com/index.php/comiccon/minneapolis.