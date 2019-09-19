Hide your carpet, hide your upholstery: Slimesota is coming

Slime artisan Lucy Keepper Slimesota

As many parents have learned the hard way, kids love slime.



If you aren’t familiar, the recipe goes like this: Combine glue, activator, food coloring and an unattended child together in your living room, go to the bathroom for like, 90 seconds, then come back and spend the next two years explaining to your friends, “Don’t worry, that couch stain is old. It won’t get on your pants.”



While slime might be a parent’s nightmare, kids are total slimeaholics. This weekend, they’ll come together for the first Minnesota slime festival. Put on by kids, Slimesota will take over Lake Harriet United Methodist Church in south Minneapolis. The event will feature 15 slime vendors from five states, along with live slime demos, raffles, and a special slime contest with VIP judges.



Fourteen-year-old Slimesota founder Lucy Keepper says that her motivation for putting this festival together came from a severe lack of local events for Twin Cities slimers.



“I went to a slime event in Kansas for my birthday back in August,” she says. “It was like seven hours away, so it was pretty far, but it was really fun and I thought it would be great to have an event like that in Minnesota.”



Refusing to let Kansas dominate the slime circuit, Keepper went to work, calling venues, soliciting applications from slime sellers, and generating buzz for the big event. Before deciding to jump into the world of slime festivals, however, Keepper was a fan, artist and a slime entrepreneur first.



“I saw a video on Instagram when I was like 10 and thought, ‘Oh my goodness this is the coolest thing!’ Eventually I convinced my parents to buy me the ingredients,” she recalls.



Soon, she had her own online slime shop, Curious Slimery, with all of the scents, textures, and sounds you could ever want for your ASMR needs. As a slime expert, Keepper also has some important tips for kids and their parents to avoid disasters.



“If you’re going to make slime, do it outside or on a hard, wooden surface,” she says. “Even if you do it on a table in a room with carpet, it’s probably going to get on the floor or the couch or something.”



[Author’s note: Can confirm.]



Over the past several years, Keepper has been less involved in the slime game, thanks to school and sports. However, an unfortunate on-field injury recently brought her back to the slimeland.



“I got a concussion from soccer, and I couldn’t really do much because I would get headaches,” she says. “Making slime was the one thing that really calmed me down and made me happy, so I got back into it.”



While she’s close to being cleared to return to the field, Keepper says that she has no plans on toning down her slime time, as she is already looking ahead at the potential of a Slimesota 2.



“If we sell enough tickets, I’d love to do another one maybe in the summertime,” she says.

As a final tip that transcends age, Keepper shared the answer to a question that most parents (or at least this one) ask themselves when their kids start sliming: How much slime can a kid eat before you need to call a doctor?



“Do not eat slime,” she says.



Too late.



IF YOU GO: