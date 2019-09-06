HGTV is giving away this $700,000 'Nordic' home in south Minneapolis

The home is supposed to be “reflective of Viking and Nordic culture,” though you'd have a hard time imagining Erik the Red plotting an English crime spree here. What began as a rather customary Minneapolis home has been transformed into Stockholm-chic, with no fitting place to store a winter's supply of venison or treasures from your string of monastery robberies.

Still, the lucky winner will get an 1,800-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths not far from Minnehaha Falls. With furnishings thrown in, the cable network estimates its value at $700,000.

Minneapolis was undoubtedly selected to coincide with the launch of a new show centered in the Twin Cities. Stay or Sell takes homeowners who've outgrown their current houses, and poses the chance to remodel or move. It's hosted by Heather and Brad Fox, developers from Minnetonka.

Though a free Hiawatha home might sound sweet, it would be wise to temper one's expectations. Last year's giveaway in Ohio generated 65 million entries. And even if you do win, you still have to pay federal taxes on the gift. Two years ago in Knoxville, that bill came to $193,000.

But in the meantime, you can still dream.