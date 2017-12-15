Hey Garrison Keillor, here are some limericks for you

A man writes about his young nurse

The angry tweet, question, and curse

A scandalized host

Canceled by the Post

A limerick? Is anything worse?

He's right to praise doctors and science

Lives on with a total reliance

Of a modern pacemaker

Midwestern tastemaker

Sans contrition, with only defiance



Claims he's wanted dead are not right

He should live on, and not out of spite

The public desires

He simply retires

Takes time off, and please, does not write



And reflects on this moment in time

As women fight, hustle, and climb

For respect in a world

Where banners unfurled

For unpleasant men who can rhyme

