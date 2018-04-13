It is, in our opinion, the ultimate way to celebrate our annual Best Of issue, which arrives April 18.

This much you might not know: What, specifically, will be featured at this year's bash, which goes down April 26 at Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis.

We have answers.

With regard to edibles, you can expect treats from Lela, Sweet Science Ice Cream, Gardens of Salonica: New Greek Cafe & Deli, Cherry On Top Confections, Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza, Hip Pop Gourmet Popcorn, Darling Pickle Dips, Amy's Cupcake Shoppe, and more.

In terms of live music, you can expect performances from Shannon Blowtorch (2017 Best DJ winner) and Lady Midnight (2017 Best Vocalist winner).

You might be asking yourself: What about drinks? I'm thirsty! Well, sir or madame, you can expect drinkables from 56 Brewing, Dancing Dragonfly Winery, Reyka Vodka, Hendrick's Gin, and Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey.

Trying to go VIP? Good call. Many of Hollywood's top celebrities prefer that route. VIP tix to our party afford you an hour complimentary drinks, plus interactive shenanigans courtesy of Can Can Wonderland.

Tickets to this thing are not $900 each, although that price would almost be fair. Instead, they're $30 for GA and $65 for VIP -- click here for more info.

And, finally, this much we absolutely know: The 2018 City Pages Best of the Twin Cities party would not be possible without these sponsors -- Elixery, 365 Nicollet, Psychic Cynthina, Dancing Dragonfly Winery, Envy Skin Clinic, NessAlla Kombucha, Sealed with a B, 1010 Washington Wine & Spirits, Fast Mary's, Can Can Wonderland, Fresh Thyme Farmers Markets, William Grant & Sons, Park Square Theatre, Muddy Mouth Cards, and JS Jewelry.