Here's more fashion happenings to get you through our crappy spring season

Spring Mini Market: Retro, Vintage, Made by Hands Awesomeness

Cheer up with some bright and happy vintage — and a beer! — at this pop-up at Bauhaus Brew Labs. (You can also order up from El Taco Riendo, which definitely sweetens the deal.) Shop sparkles by LaLunette Jewelry and Dottir Jewelry, or items from Deerheart Vintage. Amanda Baumann of Tandem Vintage just spent some time in California, and is bringing her finds along for the sale. Local makers Michelle Brusegaard of MBMB and women’s clothing line ACG will also take part. The vivid yellow Maria Dress from ACG is cheering me up already. (6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 12. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.)

Indigo Dyeing Workshop

Indigo dye is having a moment: think indigo-dyed bedding, baby blankets, tea towels. If you’re into the look, and want to DIY your own designs, look no further than this workshop hosted by Dye for Design. They’ll teach you the basics to create your own unique pieces; tea towels and totes are included in your ticket price, and you can either purchase or bring two small items of your own to dye as well. Sound like a fun way to spend an afternoon. Get tickets here. (3 p.m. Sunday, April 15. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.)

Junk Bonanza Vintage Market: Spring 2018

The Junk Bonanza is a time-honored tradition, and the best part is that it’s held INDOORS at Canterbury Park, so the weather can’t, well, rain on your parade. If you love all things antique, vintage, or unique “junk” pieces you can repurpose or DIY, you’ll definitely want to hit up the Junk Bonanaza. Wear comfortable shoes and bring cash. You never know what kind of treasures you’ll find, and the hunt is half the fun. The Junk Bonanza starts on Thursday, April 19, and runs through Saturday, April 21. Tickets are $10 a day — cash only! (They do have ATMs.) (Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Rd., Shakopee. April 19-21, hours vary.)