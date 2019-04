Here's Minneapolis Parks & Rec's epic movie lineup for summer 2019

This year, they're offering a ton of great flicks, including superhero fare (Aquaman! Captain Marvel!), '80s classics (The Goonies!), Disney flicks (Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse! Ralph Breaks the Internet!), and recent hits (Crazy Rich Asians!).

June 4

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Father Hennepin Park

Tue., 8:54 p.m.

June 6

Radio

Thu., 8:56 p.m

Whittier Recreation Center

June 7

Sully

Fri., 8:57 p.m.

Lake Harriet Bandshell

June 8

Creed 2

Sat., 8:57 p.m.

Bossen Field

June 9

Princess and the Frog

Sun., 8:57 p.m.

The Trailhead



June 10

42

North Commons

Mon., 8:59 p.m.

June 11

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Father Hennepin Park

Dusk June 11-12

June 12

Bumblebee

Lyndale Farmstead

Dusk June 12-13

June 12

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Victory Memorial Park

Dusk June 12-13

June 13

First Daughter and the Black Snake

Washburn Fair Oaks Park

Dusk June 13-14

June 14

Sandlot

Keewaydin Park

June 15

Jumanji

Sat., 9 p.m.

Waite Park Elementary

June 17

Indiana Jones

Mon., 9 p.m.

Beltrami Park

June 18

Dunkirk

Tue., 9 p.m.

Father Hennepin Park

June 19

Princess Bride

Wed., 9 p.m.

Armatage Community Center

June 20

Captain Marvel

Thu., 9:03 p.m.

Farview Park

June 21

Mary Poppins Returns

Fri., 9:03 p.m.

Lake Harriet Bandshell



June 22

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Sat., 9:05 p.m.

Bryant Square Park

June 24

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Mon., 9 p.m.

Audubon Park

June 26

Aquaman

Wed., 9 p.m.

Phelps Park

June 27

First Man

Thu., 9 p.m.

Brackett Park

June 29

Lego Movie 2

Sat., 9 p.m.

Jackson Square Park

July 1

Stand and Deliver

Mon., 9 p.m.

Nicollet Island Pavilion

July 2

1985

Tue., 9 p.m.

Father Hennepin Park

July 3

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Wed., 9 p.m.

Boom Island Park

July 5

The Secret Life of Pets

Fri., 9 p.m.

Lake Harriet Bandshell

July 6

Rocky

Sat., 9 p.m.

Lake Nokomis Community Center

July 7

Welcome to Marwen

Sun., 9 p.m.

Van Cleve Park

July 8

Blankman

Mon., 9 p.m.

Nicollet Island Pavilion

July 9

Bohemian Rhapsody

Tue., 9 p.m.

Father Hennepin Park

July 10

Remember the Titans

Wed., 9 p.m.

Hiawatha School Park

July 11

Bumblebee

Thu., 9 p.m.

Keewaydin Park

July 11

Crazy Rich Asians

Thu., 9 p.m.

Victory Memorial Parkway

July 12

Jungle Book

Fri., 9 p.m.

Dickman Park

July 13

Bumblebee

Sat., 9 p.m.

Bottineau Field

July 14

Black Panther

Sun., 9 p.m.

Harrison Park

July 16

Ready Player One

Tue., 9 p.m.

Father Hennepin Park

July 17

The Sandlot

Wed., 8:55 p.m.

Windom Park NE

July 18

The Goonies

Thu., 9 p.m.

Corcoran Park

July 19

Captain Marvel

Fri., 9 p.m.

Lake Harriet Bandshell

July 20

Back to the Future

Sat., 9 p.m.

Matthews Park

July 21

Jurassic World

Sun., 9 p.m.

Bryant Square Park

July 22

The Dark Knight

Mon., 8:50 p.m.

Nicollet Island Pavilion



July 24

Finding Nemo

Wed., 8:50 p.m.

Jim Lupient Water Park

July 25

Aquaman

Thu., 8:45 p.m.

Folwell Park

July 26

Lego Movie 2

Fri., 8:45 p.m.

Stewart Park

July 27

How to Train Your Dragon

Sat., 8:45 p.m.

Kenwood Park

July 28

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Sun., 8:45 p.m.

The Trailhead

July 29

Green Book

Mon 8:45 p.m.

Nicollet Island Pavilion

August 1

Christopher Robin

Thu., 8:40 p.m.

Fuller Park

August 3

The Sound of Music

Sat., 8:40 p.m.

Pershing & Linden Hills Parks

August 5

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Mon., 8:35 p.m.

Nicollet Island Pavilion

August 5

Best in Show

Mon., 8:35 p.m.

Loring Park

August 6

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Tue., 8:30 p.m.

Father Hennepin Park

August 7

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Wed., 8:30 p.m.

Kenny Park

August 8

Incredibles 2

Thu., 8:30 p.m.

Victory Memorial Parkway

August 8

Aquaman

Thu., 8:30 p.m.

Luxton Park

August 10

Hidden Figures

Sat., 8:30 p.m.

West Calhoun Parkway

August 11

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Sun., 8:30 p.m.

North Mississippi Regional Park

August 12

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Mon., 9:20 p.m.

Loring Park

August 13

XXX Return of Zander Cage

Tue., 8:20 p.m.

Father Hennepin Park

August 14

Captain Marvel

Wed., 8:20 p.m.

Sibley Park

August 15

Captain America Civil War

Thu., 8:20 p.m.

Logan Park

August 17

Oceans 8

Sat., 8:20 p.m.

Lynhurst park

August 18

Jumanji

Sun., 8:20 p.m.

Powderhorn Park

August 19

Black Panther

Mon., 8:20 p.m.

Bohanon Park

August 19

Loving Vincent

Mon., 9:35 p.m.

Nicollet Island Pavilion

August 21

Mary Poppins Returns

Wed., 8:15 p.m.

McRae Park

August 22

Black Panther

Thu., 8:15 p.m.

Central Gym



August 24

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Sat., 8:10 p.m.

Cedar Field Park

August 25

Jurassic World

Sun., 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland Park Community School

August 26

E.T.

Mon., 8 p.m.

Pearl Park

August 26

Dumb and Dumber

Mon., 8 p.m.

Nicollet Island Pavilion

August 28

Christopher Robin

Wed., 8 p.m.

Painter Park

August 29

Lego 2

Thu., 8 p.m.

Morris Park Neighborhood

August 30

Say Anything

Fri., 8 p.m.

Mueller Park