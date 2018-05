Here's Minneapolis Parks & Rec's awesome summer movie schedule by date, location, and movie

Minneapolis Parks and Rec just released their schedule for the summer, and as usual, it looks awesome. There are superhero flicks (Black Panter, Wonder Woman), sci-fi fun (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), ‘80s classics (Ghostbusters, Back to the Future), and kids flicks that are good enough for adults (Coco).

We’ve compiled the lineup in three handy lists: by date, by movie, by park. Grab your picnic blanket, snacks, and maybe even some secret booze. It’s summer in the parks season.

Looking for the Music in the Parks schedule? Find it here.

MOVIES BY DATE:



Dodgeball

Monday, June 4, 9 [email protected] Bohanon Park

West Side Story

Tuesday, June 5, 9 [email protected] Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Marshall

Wednesday, June 6, 9 [email protected] Central Gym

Ferdinand, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Thursday, June 7, 9 p.m. @ Painter Park

Wonder

Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. @ Keewaydin Park

Selena, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Saturday, June 9, 9:15 [email protected] Bossen Field Park

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2

Sunday, June 10, 9:15 p.m. @ Cedar Avenue Field Park

Despicable Me 3

Monday, June 11, 9:15 [email protected] Audubon Park

Battle of the Sexes

Tuesday, June 12, 9:15 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Wednesday, June 13, 9:15 p.m. @ Sibley Park

La La Land

Thursday, June 14, 9:15 p.m. @ Live on the Drive

Singin' in the Rain

Friday, June 15, 9:15 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Park

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Saturday, June 16, 9:15 p.m. @ Lynnhurst Park

Sing

Monday, June 18, 9:15 p.m. @ Van Cleve Park

Back to the Future

Tuesday, June 19, 9:15 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Wednesday, June 20, 9:15 p.m. @ Windom Northeast Park

Thor: Ragnarok

Thursday, June 21, 9:15 p.m.11:[email protected] Currie Park

Wonder

Friday, June 22, 9:15 p.m. @ Kenwood Park

Moana

Saturday, June 23, 9:15 p.m. @ North Mississippi Regional Park

The Greatest Showman, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Sunday, June 24, 9:15 p.m. @ Phelps Field Park

Wonder Woman

Monday, June 25, 9:15 p.m. @ Beltrami Park

Zootopia

Tuesday, June 26, 9:15 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Kicking & Screaming

Wednesday, June 27, 9:15 p.m. @ Northeast Athletic Field Park

42, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Thursday, June 28, 9:15 p.m. @ Brackett Field Park

Wonder Woman

Friday, June 29, 9:15 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Park

The LEGO Batman Movie

Saturday, June 30, 9:15 p.m. @ Waite Park

The Greatest Showman

Monday, July 2, 9:15 p.m. @ McRae Park

Marshall

Tuesday, July 3, 9:15 p.m. @ Sheridan Memorial Park

Spider-man: Homecoming

Thursday, July 5, 9:15 p.m. @ Jackson Square Park

Men in the Arena

Friday, July 6, 9:15 p.m. @ Whittier Park

The Birds

Saturday, July 7, 9:15 p.m. @ Lake Nokomis Park

The Mighty Ducks

Monday, July 9, 9:15 p.m. @ Armatage Park

Say Anything

Tuesday, July 10, 9:15 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluff Park

The Sandlot

Wednesday, July 11, 9:15 p.m. @ Hiawatha School Park

Wonder Woman

Thursday, July 12, 9:15 p.m. @ Live on the Drive

Coco

Friday, July 13, 9:10 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Park

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Saturday, July 14, 9:10 p.m. @ Bottineau Park

The Incredibles

Monday, July 16, 9:10 p.m. @ Farview Park

The Post

Tuesday, July 17, 9:10 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Raiders of the Lost Ark, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Wednesday, July 18, 9:05 p.m. @ Corcoran Park

Coco

Thursday, July 19, 9:05 p.m. @ Folwell Park

The Incredibles

Friday, July 20, 9:05 p.m. @ Dickman Park

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Saturday, July 21, 9:05 p.m. @ Bohanon Park

We Are A Horse Nation

Sunday, July 22, 9:05 p.m. @ East Phillips Park

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Monday, July 23, 9 p.m. @ Elliot Park

Hidden Figures

Tuesday, July 24, 9 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Cool Runnings

Wednesday, July 25, 9 p.m. @ Washburn Fair Oaks Park

Coco, English subtitles, Spanish audio

Thursday, July 26, 9 p.m. @ Powderhorn Park

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Friday, July 27, 9 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Park

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Saturday, July 28, 9 p.m. @ Bryant Square Park

The Greatest Showman

Sunday, July 29, 8:55 p.m. @ Lyndale Farmstead Park

Spaceballs

Monday, July 30, 8:55 p.m. @ Mueller Park

Hocus Pocus

Tuesday, July 31, 8:55 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park



Ghostbusters (1984)

Wednesday, August 1, 8:50 p.m. @ Linden Hills Park

Black Panther

Thursday, August 2, 8:50 p.m. @ North Commons Park

Almost Famous

Friday, August 3, 9 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Saturday, August 4, 8:50 p.m. @ Victory Park

Step

Sunday, August 5, 8:45 p.m. @ Cleveland Park

La La Land

Monday, August 6, 8:45 p.m. @ Loring Park

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Tuesday, August 7, 8:45 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Ghostbusters (2016)

Wednesday, August 8, 8:40 p.m. @ Pearl Park

A Wrinkle In Time

Thursday, August 9, 8:40 p.m. @ Live on the Drive

Hidden Figures

Friday, August 10, 9 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Frozen

Saturday, August 11, 8:40 p.m. @ Bde Maka Ska Park

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sunday, August 12, 8:35 p.m. @ Harrison Park

The Birds

Monday, August 13, 8:35 p.m. @ Loring Park

Black Panther

Tuesday, August 14, 8:35 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park



Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Wednesday, August 15, 8:30 p.m. @ Luxton Park

Coco

Thursday, August 16, 8:30 p.m. @ Kenny Park

Catch Me If You Can

Friday, August 17, 9 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Black Panther, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Saturday, August 18, 8:25 p.m. @ Bryant Square Park

Wonder Woman

Sunday, August 19, 8:25 p.m. @ Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

The Greatest Showman, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Monday, August 20, 8:25 p.m. @ Fuller Park

Top Gun

Tuesday, August 21, 8:20 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Despicable Me 3

Thursday, August 22, 8:20 p.m. @ Morris Park

Men in Black

Friday, August 23, 8:20 p.m. @ Whittier Park

A Wrinkle In Time

Sunday, August 25, 8:15 p.m. @ Pershing Park

The Princess Bride

Monday, August 26, 8 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

The Wizard of Oz

Tuesday, August 31, 8 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Park



SCREENINGS BY MOVIE:

42, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Thursday, June 28, 9:15 p.m. @ Brackett Field Park

A Wrinkle In Time

Thursday, August 9, 8:40 p.m. @ Live on the Drive

Sunday, August 25, 8:15 p.m. @ Pershing Park

Almost Famous

Friday, August 3, 9 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Back to the Future

Tuesday, June 19, 9:15 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Battle of the Sexes

Tuesday, June 12, 9:15 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

The Birds

Saturday, July 7, 9:15 p.m. @ Lake Nokomis Park

Monday, August 13, 8:35 p.m. @ Loring Park

Black Panther

Thursday, August 2, 8:50 p.m. @ North Commons Park

Tuesday, August 14, 8:35 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Saturday, August 18, 8:25 p.m. @ Bryant Square Park

Catch Me If You Can

Friday, August 17, 9 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Coco

Friday, July 13, 9:10 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Park

Thursday, July 19, 9:05 p.m. @ Folwell Park

Thursday, July 26, 9 p.m. @ Powderhorn Park

Thursday, August 16, 8:30 p.m. @ Kenny Park

Cool Runnings

Wednesday, July 25, 9 p.m. @ Washburn Fair Oaks Park

Despicable Me 3

Monday, June 11, 9:15 p.m. @ Audubon Park

Thursday, August 22, 8:20 p.m. @ Morris Park

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Saturday, August 4, 8:50 p.m. @ Victory Park

Dodgeball

Monday, June 4, 9 [email protected] Bohanon Park

Ferdinand, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Thursday, June 7, 9 p.m. @ Painter Park

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Saturday, July 21, 9:05 p.m. @ Bohanon Park

Frozen

Saturday, August 11, 8:40 p.m. @ Bde Maka Ska Park

Ghostbusters (1984)

Wednesday, August 1, 8:50 p.m. @ Linden Hills Park

Ghostbusters (2016)

Wednesday, August 8, 8:40 p.m. @ Pearl Park

The Greatest Showman

Sunday, June 24, 9:15 p.m. @ Phelps Field Park

Monday, July 2, 9:15 p.m. @ McRae Park

Sunday, July 29, 8:55 p.m. @ Lyndale Farmstead Park

Monday, August 20, 8:25 p.m. @ Fuller Park

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2

Sunday, June 10, 9:15 p.m. @ Cedar Avenue Field Park

Hidden Figures

Tuesday, July 24, 9 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Friday, August 10, 9 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Hocus Pocus

Tuesday, July 31, 8:55 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

The Incredibles

Monday, July 16, 9:10 p.m. @ Farview Park

Friday, July 20, 9:05 p.m. @ Dickman Park

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Wednesday, June 13, 9:15 p.m. @ Sibley Park

Wednesday, June 20, 9:15 p.m. @ Windom Northeast Park

Saturday, July 14, 9:10 p.m. @ Bottineau Park

Monday, July 23, 9 p.m. @ Elliot Park

Kicking & Screaming

Wednesday, June 27, 9:15 p.m. @ Northeast Athletic Field Park

La La Land

Thursday, June 14, 9:15 p.m. @ Live on the Drive

Monday, August 6, 8:45 p.m. @ Loring Park

The LEGO Batman Movie

Saturday, June 30, 9:15 p.m. @ Waite Park

Marshall

Wednesday, June 6, 9 [email protected] Central Gym

Tuesday, July 3, 9:15 p.m. @ Sheridan Memorial Park

Men in the Arena

Friday, July 6, 9:15 p.m. @ Whittier Park

Men in Black

Friday, August 23, 8:20 p.m. @ Whittier Park

The Mighty Ducks

Monday, July 9, 9:15 p.m. @ Armatage Park

Moana

Saturday, June 23, 9:15 p.m. @ North Mississippi Regional Park

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Saturday, June 16, 9:15 p.m. @ Lynnhurst Park

The Post

Tuesday, July 17, 9:10 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

The Princess Bride

Monday, August 26, 8 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Raiders of the Lost Ark, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Wednesday, July 18, 9:05 p.m. @ Corcoran Park

The Sandlot

Wednesday, July 11, 9:15 p.m. @ Hiawatha School Park

Say Anything

Tuesday, July 10, 9:15 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Selena, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Saturday, June 9, 9:15 [email protected] Bossen Field Park

Sing

Monday, June 18, 9:15 p.m. @ Van Cleve Park

Singin' in the Rain

Friday, June 15, 9:15 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Park

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Tuesday, August 7, 8:45 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Spaceballs

Monday, July 30, 8:55 p.m. @ Mueller Park

Spider-man: Homecoming

Thursday, July 5, 9:15 p.m. @ Jackson Square Park

Sunday, August 12, 8:35 p.m. @ Harrison Park

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Friday, July 27, 9 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Park

Saturday, July 28, 9 p.m. @ Bryant Square Park

Wednesday, August 15, 8:30 p.m. @ Luxton Park

Step

Sunday, August 5, 8:45 p.m. @ Cleveland Park

Thor: Ragnarok

Thursday, June 21, 9:15 p.m.11:[email protected] Currie Park

Top Gun

Tuesday, August 21, 8:20 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

We Are A Horse Nation

Sunday, July 22, 9:05 p.m. @ East Phillips Park

West Side Story

Tuesday, June 5, 9 [email protected] Father Hennepin Bluff Park

The Wizard of Oz

Tuesday, August 31, 8 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Park

Wonder

Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. @ Keewaydin Park

Friday, June 22, 9:15 p.m. @ Kenwood Park

Wonder Woman

Monday, June 25, 9:15 p.m. @ Beltrami Park

Friday, June 29, 9:15 p.m. @ Lake Harriet Park

Thursday, July 12, 9:15 p.m. @ Live on the Drive

Sunday, August 19, 8:25 p.m. @ Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

Zootopia

Tuesday, June 26, 9:15 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

MOVIES BY LOCATION



Armatage Park

The Mighty Ducks

Monday, July 9, 9:15 p.m.

Audubon Park

Despicable Me 3

Monday, June 11, 9:15 p.m.

Bde Maka Ska Park

Frozen

Saturday, August 11, 8:40 p.m.

Beltrami Park

Wonder Woman

Monday, June 25, 9:15 p.m.

Bohanon Park

Dodgeball

Monday, June 4, 9 p.m.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Saturday, July 21, 9:05 p.m.

Bossen Field Park

Selena, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Saturday, June 9, 9:15 p.m.

Bottineau Park

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Saturday, July 14, 9:10 p.m.

Brackett Field Park

42, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Thursday, June 28, 9:15 p.m.

Bryant Square Park

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Saturday, July 28, 9 p.m.

Black Panther, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Saturday, August 18, 8:25 p.m.

Cedar Avenue Field Park

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2

Sunday, June 10, 9:15 p.m.

Central Gym

Marshall

Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m.

Cleveland Park

Step

Sunday, August 5, 8:45 p.m.

Corcoran Park

Raiders of the Lost Ark, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Wednesday, July 18, 9:05 p.m.

Currie Park

Thor: Ragnarok

Thursday, June 21, 9:15 p.m.11:25pm

Dickman Park

The Incredibles

Friday, July 20, 9:05 p.m.

East Phillips Park

We Are A Horse Nation

Sunday, July 22, 9:05 p.m.

Elliot Park

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Monday, July 23, 9 p.m.

Farview Park

The Incredibles

Monday, July 16, 9:10 p.m.

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

West Side Story

Tuesday, June 5, 9 p.m.

Battle of the Sexes

Tuesday, June 12, 9:15 p.m.

Back to the Future

Tuesday, June 19, 9:15 p.m.

Zootopia

Tuesday, June 26, 9:15 p.m.

Say Anything

Tuesday, July 10, 9:15 p.m.

The Post

Tuesday, July 17, 9:10 p.m.

Hidden Figures

Tuesday, July 24, 9 p.m.

Hocus Pocus

Tuesday, July 31, 8:55 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Tuesday, August 7, 8:45 p.m.

Black Panther

Tuesday, August 14, 8:35 p.m.

Top Gun

Tuesday, August 21, 8:20 p.m.

The Princess Bride

Monday, August 26, 8 p.m.

Folwell Park

Coco

Thursday, July 19, 9:05 p.m.

Fuller Park

The Greatest Showman, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Monday, August 20, 8:25 p.m.

Harrison Park

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sunday, August 12, 8:35 p.m.

Hiawatha School Park

The Sandlot

Wednesday, July 11, 9:15 p.m.

Jackson Square Park

Spider-man: Homecoming

Thursday, July 5, 9:15 p.m.

Keewaydin Park

Wonder

Friday, June 8, 9 p.m.

Kenny Park

Coco

Thursday, August 16, 8:30 p.m.

Kenwood Park

Wonder

Friday, June 22, 9:15 p.m.

Lake Harriet Bandshell

Almost Famous

Friday, August 3, 9 p.m.

Hidden Figures

Friday, August 10, 9 p.m.

Catch Me If You Can

Friday, August 17, 9 p.m.

Lake Harriet Park

Singin' in the Rain

Friday, June 15, 9:15 p.m.

Wonder Woman

Friday, June 29, 9:15 p.m.

Coco

Friday, July 13, 9:10 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Friday, July 27, 9 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz

Tuesday, August 31, 8 p.m.

Lake Nokomis Park

The Birds

Saturday, July 7, 9:15 p.m.

Live on the Drive

La La Land

Thursday, June 14, 9:15 p.m.

Wonder Woman

Thursday, July 12, 9:15 p.m.

A Wrinkle In Time

Thursday, August 9, 8:40 p.m.

Linden Hills Park

Ghostbusters (1984)

Wednesday, August 1, 8:50 p.m.

Loring Park

La La Land

Monday, August 6, 8:45 p.m.

The Birds

Monday, August 13, 8:35 p.m



Luxton Park

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Wednesday, August 15, 8:30 p.m.

Lyndale Farmstead Park

The Greatest Showman

Sunday, July 29, 8:55 p.m.

Lynnhurst Park

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Saturday, June 16, 9:15 p.m.

McRae Park

The Greatest Showman

Monday, July 2, 9:15 p.m.

Morris Park

Despicable Me 3

Thursday, August 22, 8:20 p.m.

Mueller Park

Spaceballs

Monday, July 30, 8:55 p.m.

North Commons Park

Black Panther

Thursday, August 2, 8:50 p.m.

North Mississippi Regional Park

Moana

Saturday, June 23, 9:15 p.m.

Northeast Athletic Field Park

Kicking & Screaming

Wednesday, June 27, 9:15 p.m.

Painter Park

Ferdinand, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Thursday, June 7, 9 p.m.

Pearl Park

Ghostbusters (2016)

Wednesday, August 8, 8:40 p.m.

Pershing Park

A Wrinkle In Time

Sunday, August 25, 8:15 p.m.

Phelps Field Park

The Greatest Showman, Spanish subtitles, English audio

Sunday, June 24, 9:15 p.m.

Powderhorn Park

Coco, English subtitles, Spanish audio

Thursday, July 26, 9 p.m.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

Wonder Woman

Sunday, August 19, 8:25 p.m.

Sheridan Memorial Park

Marshall

Tuesday, July 3, 9:15 p.m.

Sibley Park

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Wednesday, June 13, 9:15 p.m.

Van Cleve Park

Sing

Monday, June 18, 9:15 p.m.

Victory Park

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Saturday, August 4, 8:50 p.m.

Waite Park

The LEGO Batman Movie

Saturday, June 30, 9:15 p.m.

Washburn Fair Oaks Park

Cool Runnings

Wednesday, July 25, 9 p.m.

Whittier Park

Men in the Arena

Friday, July 6, 9:15 p.m.

Men in Black

Friday, August 23, 8:20 p.m.

Windom Northeast Park

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Wednesday, June 20, 9:15 p.m.