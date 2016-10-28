Here's every single freaking Halloween happening we could find

To make your weekend planning a little easiler, we've compiled a mega-list of every Halloween event through Monday that we could find. Some are free (and you may recognize from Freeloader Friday), while others may require you pony up before you freak yourself out.

Are you hosting a spooky, Halloween-themed shindig and we somehow missed you? Feel free to add your event to the comments below, and, as always, send your event info on to [email protected] for free online listings.

FRIDAY:

Haunted Basement X

Wander through the Soap’s unfinished basement, where ghouls await. Tickets and more info can be found at www.soapfactory.org/haunted-basement. 18+. Fri. and Sat. from 6-11 p.m.; Sun. 6-10 p.m.; Oct. 31 6 p.m. to midnight. $27. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-623-9176.

Are You Smarter Than a Zombie?

Horror-themed room-escape adventure. Daily. $28. Big Thrill Factory, 17585 Highway 7, Minnetonka, MN; 952-698-7700.

Dreadwood Haunted Forest

Guided tours through spooky woods and public bonfires, with snacks and drinks available. Fri.-Sat. through Oct. 30. 7:30-10:30 p.m. $16. Dreadwood Haunted Forest, 835 County Rd. E, Hudson, WI; 612-916-0595.





The Blair Witch Project

$9. 9:15 p.m. Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-375-7600.

Fight Night: Halloween Edition

Watch monsters, icons, and famous freaks duke it out via choreographed fights. 9:30 p.m. $10-$15 sliding scale. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-825-3737.

Funk and Soul Spook-tacular

Featuring Jaedyn James & the Hunger, Big Wave Dave and the Ripples, and General B and the Wiz. 9 p.m. $6. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-338-6424.

Greycoats + Wingman: Interstellar Masquerade

Featuring a costume contest. 10:30 p.m. $8-$10. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-276-6523.





Twin Cities Horror Festival

It's rare that theater scares the crap out of you, but each year the TC Horror Fest manages to do it. For the next week or so, various theater productions will hit error potential freak out. $15.12 per show; packages range from $55.98-$157.42. Tickets and showtimes can be found at tchorrorfestival.com. Southern Theater.



Halloween Bar Crawl

Bar crawl through downtown Minneapolis. Featuring drink specials, gift cards, costume contests. Tickets and more info at mydrinkon.com. 8 p.m. $15.

Halloween Havoc

Nickelodeon Universe transforms for Halloween, featuring pumpkin playgrounds, nightly light show, and seasonal screenings. More info at www.mallofamerica.com. Daily through Oct. 31. Many events are free; some events require tickets. Nickelodeon Universe, 5000 Center Court, Bloomington, MN; 952-883-8600.

Hausu

Seven Japanese schoolgirls try to survive an evil house. Fri.-Sat. 7, 8:45, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 5, 6:45, 8:30 p.m. Sunday. $8. Trylon microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-424-5468.

Leif Pettersen

Author presents his new book, 'Backpacking with Dracula.' 7 p.m. Free. SubText: a bookstore, 165 Western Ave. N., St. Paul, MN; 612-387-8803.

Masquerade at Bernard's: The Shakespearean Weekend at Bernie's

In this play, two lowly book keepers are invited to their lord’s lavish estate, and they leap at the chance only to discover that the would-be host has died. Fri.-Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $12/$15. Phoenix Theatre, 2605 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, MN.



Pumpkin Nights

A mile-long walking path lined with hand-carved pumpkins. More info at www.pumpkinnights.com. Fri. and Sat. 6:30 p.m. to midnight; Mon. 6:30-10:30 p.m. $20; $16 kids 4-12. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul, MN; 651-288-4400.

Hey, That’s My JAM: A Halloween Dance Party

With Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe. 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-331-1746.

The Spins Halloween: Stranger Things Vinyl Listening Party

Featuring a Stranger Things character costume contest, DJs Andrea Swensson and Shane Kramerof, and a pop-up sale from Down In the Valley with vinyl. 8-11 p.m. Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota; 612-276-6911.



Sever's Fall Festival

Getting lost in a field of corn might not sound like a good time, but for the past 20 years Sever’s Fall Festival has made it fun. This year, two decades of mazes will be celebrated. Once you make it out, there will be plenty of other fall-themed things to see and do including a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, live entertainment, and zip lining. Maintain your energy with roasted corn, burgers, mini-donuts, and beer and wine. Gate admission stops one-and-a-half hours before closing. Fri. 1-8 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $15; children 3 and under are free. Sever's Corn Maze, 1100 Canterbury Rd., Shakopee, MN; 952-974-5000.

Strange Things: A Halloween Party

Flip Phone teams up with DJ Shannon Blowtorch. With Milk from RuPaul’s Drag Race (season six), and performances from drag queens Nocturna Lee Mission, Sunny Kiriyama, and Vincent the Destroyer. 18+. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $10/$12 at the door. Mill City Nights, 111 N. 5th St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-333-3422.

Terrorfest 2016

Three-night festival featuring live music on six stages, haunted cinema, and costume contest, with headliners Savoy, Cookie Monsta, and 3Lau. Fri.-Sat., Mon. 7 p.m. $35 single day; $75 three-day pass. Skyway Theatre, 711 Hennepin Ave., 2nd floor, Minneapolis, MN; 612-333-6100.

The Dead End Hayride

A variety of haunted attractions. Fri. and Sat. 7 p.m.-12 a.m.; Sun. 7-9:30 p.m.; Mon. 7-10 p.m. $19-$32. Pinehaven Farms, 28186 Kettle River Blvd., Wyoming, MN; 651-462-7279.



Trail of Terror

Haunted houses, terror walks, bar crawls, and more. Fri. and Sat. 7-11 p.m.; Sun. 7-10 p.m. $20/$25 at the gate. Trail of Terror, 3525 145th St. W, Shakopee, MN; 952-445-7361.

You Were Once Wild Here

The 23rd annual BareBones Halloween extravaganza features extreme outdoor puppetry, stilting, music, and fire presented by a cast and crew of over 100 people. Fri.-Mon. 7 p.m. $10-$20 suggested donation. Hidden Falls Park, 1313 Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul, MN; 651-632-5111.

Zombie Prom

With cash prizes for King and Queen. 9 p.m. Free. Gay 90's, 408 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-333-7755.



SATURDAY:



Transmission: Halloween 1983

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Free. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-788-9069.



The Paranormal Art Project/Halloween Hangout

Featuring beer and other treats by Chowgirls Killer Catering, artwork inspired by the paranormal, DJ tunes, and more. 6 to 11 p.m. Free. The Soap Factory, 514 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-623-9176.

Minnesota Men’s Roller Derby: Fang vs. Fang

Watch werewolves square off against vampires. 6:30 to 10 p.m. $10. Champions Hall, 7000 Washington Ave. S., Eden Prairie, MN; 952-943-0000.



Le Cirque Rouge's Halloween Burlesque

$10-$120. 7 p.m. Amsterdam Bar and Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul, MN.

Brit's Halloween and Birthday Bash

Featuring live music from Abba-Solutely Fab and Kinda Kinky, with drink specials and costume party. 7:30 p.m. Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN; 612-332-3908.

Choose Your Own Adventure Halloween Bar Crawl

Bar hop around northeast Minneapolis via bus. Stops include 612Brew, Bauhaus Brew Labs, Dangerous Man, Fair State, NorthGate Brewing, Sociable Cider Werks, and Wander North Distillery. You’ll have to exit at each stop, and no prints, growlers, or other drinks are allowed on the ride. Free; driver tips are awesome though. More info can be found at the event's Facebook page. 21+. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Free.



The Dead Zoo

Featuring a room with 100 skulls, vegan taxidermy, spooky basement tours, cryptozoology autopsies. Costumes welcome. $8 .6 to 9 p.m. Bell Museum of Natural History, 10 Church St. SE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-626-9660.

PHAT presents Creep!

‘90s hip hop and R&B, with constume contest. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. $3. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-331-9800.

Black Widows Greatest Night Ever 3: Halloween Extravaganza

Featuring Black Widows and the Black Widows Go-Go Dancers, G-Biz vs. Hastings 3000, and Beebe Gallini. With tricks, treats, and prizes. 10 p.m. Free. Grumpy's Bar & Grill Downtown, 1111 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-340-9738.



Strange Boutique Opening

Featuring fashion, toys, décor, and dark oddities. Noon to 6 p.m. Strange Boutique, 3458 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-886-1614.



Power Metal Hex Halloween

9 p.m. Free. 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-722-3454.



Imperial Pumpkin Bottle Release

Everyone loves pumpkin spice, right? Growlers will be for sale here. Noon to 3 p.m. Dangerous Man Brewing Co., 1300 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-236-4087.



The Tweed Ride

Dress dapper and bring your bike. The group will be making their way to Transmission at Psycho Suzi’s. 5 p.m. Free. Washburn Fair Oaks Park, 2200 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN.

Halloween at NorthGate

Featuring a Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween party. 8 p.m. to midnight. Free. NorthGate Brewing, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-354-2858.

A Wonderland of Halloween

An Alice in Wonderland celebration features music, special beers, costume contest, and more. 8 p.m. to midnight. Free. 612BREW, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-930-4606.

Hocus Pocus

3:30 p.m. $8. Trylon microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-424-5468.



Gibbs Halloween

Featuring crafts and cookie making, costume contest, trick-or-treating, free refreshments, and family events. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $8; $5 children 3 and up. Gibbs Farm, 2097 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul, MN; 651-646-8629.

Halloween Masquerade Ball

Featuring Halloween decorations, visuals, DJ, and costumes. 9 p.m. $20. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-378-5115.

Halloween Party and Costume Contest

Featuring DJs on two stages, Halloween photo station, prizes, and gaming. 7-11 p.m. Free. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, MN; 800-262-7799.

Halloween Party with Back Alley

9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-729-4365.

Harry Potter Halloween

Day-long celebration culminating in a parade and costume contest. 6 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble HarMar Mall, 2100 Snelling Ave. N., Roseville, MN; 651-639-9256.

Honeystick Halloween

Featuring costume contest, cake walk, and Halloween drinks. 9 p.m. $5. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-617-7793.



Hoppy Halloween

Those who missed Surly Darkness Day a few weeks ago, fret not: The delicious, elusive brew will be served at this beer-fueled Halloween. In addition to the coveted 2016 Russian imperial ale, bartenders will also be pouring Damien, a dark beer made from Darkness remnants; 10, a pale ale; and Furious Black. DJ Nune is Lamar Harris will be spinning spooky tunes, while $150 gift cards will be handed out for the best costumes of the night. 21+. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. Clubhouse Jager, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN; 612-332-2686.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

With prizes issued for best costumes. More info online. 1-3 p.m. Alimagnet Dog Park, 1200 Alimagnet Pkwy., Burnsville, MN.



Lake Monster Halloween Bash

All-you-can-drink beer, DJ Epic Bass, costume contest. 21+. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. $39. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul, MN; 612-964-6288.

Martina’s Broadway Horror Cabaret III

Auditions for the fall musical begin at Hell High, but students are dying off, and it's unclear if there'll be enough breathing singers to fill the stage. 10 p.m. $12. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-825-3737.

Off the Hook Halloween

Featuring Kind Country, Kitchen Dwellers, the Burbillies, and Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League. 8 p.m. $12-$15. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, MN.



Satanic Bake Sale

Fundraiser for the Satanic Temple Minneapolis. Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Magus Books & Herbs, 1309 SE 4th St., Minneapolis, MN; 612-379-7669.

Wayzata's Boo Blast

Featuring trick-or-treating at area businesses, live music, photographer, trolley, free hot dogs, and family activities. More info at WayzataChamber.com. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Wayzata, 701 E. Lake St., Wayzata, MN.

Wheel Fun Rentals Pumpkin Patch

Pick your own pumpkins. With a bounce house, bike and surrey rentals, games, and concessions. More info at online. Sat. and Sun. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, MN; 612-861-9350.



SUNDAY:



Drive-In at the Nomad: Halloween Edition

Featuring screenings of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Conjuring 2, and Rob Zombie’s Halloween. $1 suggested donation. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-338-6424.

Howloween Bash & Costume Contest

Dog-friendly bash and costume contest. RSVP here. 2 to 5 p.m. Free. The Freehouse, 701 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7011.



The Monster Squad

Sun. 3 p.m.; Mon. 7, 8:45 p.m.; Tue. 7, 8:45 p.m. $8. Trylon microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-424-5468.

Duke Addicks

Author presents storytelling event, ‘Who Haunts Here is St. Paul.’ 2 p.m. Free. George Latimer Central Library, 90 W. 4th St., St. Paul, MN; 651-266-7000.

Halloween Pet Parade

With first 200 participants receiving a pet-focused goodie bag. 2-4 p.m. Free. Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave., Roseville, MN; 612-770-5020.





MONDAY:



First Avenue's Halloween Party and Costume Contest

Featuring a costume contest, host Ian Rans, and DJs Mike 2600, Espada, Smitty, and others spinning tunes in the Mainroom and 7th St. Entry. 18+. 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m. $10-$15. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN; 612-338-8388.

Boo-yonce: A Bey Halloween Party

Costume party presented by Flip Phone featuring the music of Beyonce, with drink specials and live performance by Genevee Ramona Lee. 9:30 p.m. $7. Honey, 205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, MN; 612-746-0306.





Halloween at Marv’s

See posh Marvel Bar turn into a dive spot for Halloween. 5 to midnight. Free. Marvel Bar, 50 2nd Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN; 612-206-3929.

Ha-Ha-Halloween with Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

7 p.m. $10. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy 65 NE, Minneapolis, MN; 763-571-9020.

Mall-O-Ween

Featuring mall-wide trick-or-treating, kid-friendly games, selfie station, and family activities. 6-8 p.m. Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Dr. NE, Blaine, MN; 763-786-9704.





It's Alive!

Book, paper, print, and multimedia works inspired by horror, presented as part of the bicentennial of Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein.' Show concludes with 'Frankenstein' read-a-thon at 6 p.m. Mon., Oct. 31. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN; 612-215-2520.

Mall-o-ween Trick-or-Treat

Indoor Halloween activies for families. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Ave., Roseville, MN; 612-770-5020.

Spirit Forward

Performance by Sparkle Theatricals to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Harry Houdini's death, with formal wear and 1920’s costumes encouraged. Tours depart every half hour. Tickets and more info at www.spiritforward.info. 6:30 p.m. $75-$150. Forepaugh's Restaurant, 276 S. Exchange St., St. Paul, MN; 651-224-5606.

Tempo Halloween Party: Opera Style

Featuring a preview of Minnesota Opera's season, snacks, trivia, and prizes. Tickets and more info online www.mnopera.org/event/tempo-halloween-party-opera-style. 6-9 p.m. $15. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis, MN; 612-405-4642.