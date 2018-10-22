Here's every single freakin' Twin Cities Halloween event we could find

We've pulled together an epic list of events for everyone, whether you're looking to entertain kids or you want the shit scared out of you. Are you looking to get drunk in a costume? We have some of that, too.

The following list has it all, including: Film fests! Dance parties! Pumpkin carving sessions! Theater! Beer releases!

Are you a venue hosting a Halloween happening? Send us the details at [email protected]

The Haunted Basement returns. Courtesy event organizers

ONGOING EVENTS:



HAUNTED HOUSES AND FESTIVALS:



Haunted Basement XII

The Haunted Basement retains a unique niche as the Halloween experience for discerning scare-seekers, those looking for something more creative than just masked movie villains jumping wearily from behind doors. For its second year in its post-Soap Factory space, the Basement is moving to a system where a new director helms the horrors each year. This year’s dungeon master is Paul von Stoetzel, a filmmaker and theater artist who promises to take the popular October destination in a dystopian direction. “This year our intention is to truly fuck with those who have the sand to step into the basement,” he says. “Our intent is to inspire a true dread that patrons didn’t know we could accomplish. We want patrons to physically enter a ghoulish world which they both are fascinated and subsequently horrified by the worst monsters imaginable—desperate human beings.” In other words, don’t expect last year’s undead Betty Crocker to make a comeback. 18+. Schedule a time at HauntedBasement.org. Oct. 25-29, 31. $25-$30; $40 blind invocation tickets. The Haunted Basement, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. –Jay Gabler



2018 Haunting Experience

Haunted house, hayride, maze, and more horror-based entertainment. For tickets and more info visit hauntingexperience.com. 7-11 p.m. every Wed.-Sun. through Oct. 31. $39. Zywiec's Landscape and Garden Center, 10900 Point Douglas, Cottage Grove; 651-459-3001.

Dreadwood Haunted Forest

Guided tours through woods, public bonfires, and snacks and drinks available. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from Oct. 5-28; $16. Dreadwood Haunted Forest, 835 County Road E, Hudson, WI; 612-916-0595.

Fright Farm

A variety of scary attractions. 7-11 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat., plus Halloween, from Oct. 5-31; 12-4 p.m. Oct. 28. $12. Fright Farm, 2020 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood; 651-266-7332.

Halloween Festivities at Mall of America

Featuring Fright Lights Halloween Spectacular, dance party, pumpkin carving and other family friendly events. For a complete list of events, visit nickelodeonuniverse.com/event/halloween. Upcoming special happenings include the Treat Trail from 6 to 8 p.m. October 26-27, where kids can pick up treats at designated spots (wristband purchase required), and the Howl-O-Ween mall-wide Trick or Treating from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween were you can score candy in the mall. Daily from Oct. 8-31; Most events are free. Nickelodeon Universe, 5000 Center Court, Bloomington; 952-883-8600.



Scream Town 2018

Featuring eight different attractions. Tickets and more info at screamtown.com. 6:30 p.m. Every Fri.-Sun. from Oct. 5-27; 6:30 p.m. $30-$48. Scream Town, 7410 US 212, Chaska; 888-317-7308.

Trail of Terror 2018

Featuring a variety of horrifying attractions as well as scare-free activities. 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from Oct. 12-28; 7-11 p.m. Every Sun. from Oct. 12-28. $18.95-$23.95. Trail of Terror, 3525 145th St. W, Shakopee; 952-445-7361.

BareBone's 25th Anniversary

THEATER:

BareBone's 25th Anniversary Halloween Extravaganza

Your Halloween won’t be complete until you attend BareBone’s annual Halloween extravaganza, a time-honored tradition that has been going strong since 1993. Taking place at Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul, the outdoor celebration is a mix of puppetry, music, theater, fire, and stilting. This year’s show, BONESEED: Mist Stories, is themed around migration and colonization. It includes, as in past years, the Altar of the Dead, which can be visited before or after the performance. Directed by Alison Heimstead in partnership with musical director Venus De Mars, the show also features music by the Brass Messengers. Dress warm, bring a chair if you have one, and get ready for a spiritual ride at this performance ritual. There are also a limited number of straw bales for sitting, and biking to the show is encouraged. Find more info at barebonespuppets.org. 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, plus Wednesday, October 31. $20. Hidden Falls Regional Park, 1313 Hidden Falls Dr., St. Paul. --Sheila Regan

Frankenstein - Playing with Fire

For having been assembled from dissected corpses, the reanimated creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein has proven remarkably durable, surviving centuries of wildly varied depictions in virtually every artistic medium. Minnesota playwright Barbara Field earned widespread acclaim with her adaptation, Frankenstein: Playing with Fire. The 1988 work centers on a fateful confrontation between creator and creation in the barren landscape of the Arctic Circle, and its monster is far from the lurching monstrosity of many popular interpretations. Field stayed true to Shelley’s vision of a forsaken figure, articulate and sensitive, unleashing his violent wrath only after being cruelly rejected by his father and driven from society. This new revival of Field’s work utilizes two sets of actors to portray the respective roles of Frankenstein and his “creature”: Zachary Fine/Elijah Alexander and Ryan Colbert/Jason A. Rojas. This Rob Melrose-directed staging commemorates the 200th year of Frankenstein’s tormented existence. 7:30 p.m. Every Tue.-Sat. from Sept. 15-Oct. 27; 7 p.m. Every Sun. from Sept. 16-Oct. 21. $29-$78. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. –Brad Richason

Heartless

Impossible Salt’s latest folklore-driven production, Heartless, draws on the legend of a creature who doesn’t have a heart. Such a story can be found in mythologies around the world, including Norway, Russia, India, and Hungary. Music, theater, and storytelling troupe Impossible Salt’s take will bring in current events and a touch of Jungian theory. The piece features original music by Joseph Yé, whose piano and percussion will accompany performers Parker Genné, Sean Hansberry, and Boo Segersin. The show contains nudity, violence, and disturbing elements, so leave the little ones at home. Find tickets at www.impossiblesalt.org. 8 p.m. Oct. 26-27, 29, 31. $15 suggested donation. Nautilus Music Theater, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-298-9913. –Sheila Regan

FILM SERIES:

The Innocence of Children

Kid-themed (but not kid-friendly) horror flicks include Who Can Kill a Child?, It's Alive!, The Omen, and Hausu. Find the complete schedule at trylon.org. Every Mon., Tue., and Sun. from Oct. 15-30; Daily from Oct. 31-Nov. 1; $8. Trylon Cinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468.

St. Kilda at the Twin Cities Horror Fest Photo by Michael Niederman

Thursday, Oct. 25



Twin Cities Horror Festival

Seven years in, the Twin Cities Horror Festival has become one of the most exciting—and, of

course, terrifying—annual stage events on the calendar. Adventurous theater artists from Minnesota and beyond set up beneath the Southern’s atmospherically age-worn proscenium to tell spine-chilling stories without the safety net that scary movies allow. This year’s lineup looks particularly promising. Tom Reed, Fringe favorite and Brave New Workshop star, is delving into darkness with a show called Greenway. Toronto’s Kairos Collective is presenting The Bathtub Girls, inspired by Canada’s first case of sibling matricide. Rogues Gallery Arts, which pushed the fourth wall with last year’s Intuition and the Mantis, are adapting Washington Irving’s Legend of Sleepy Hollow. And Garrett Vollmer, a core Dangerous Productions actor, has written a play exploring toxic masculinity in small-town America. It’s horror that strikes close to the show’s title: Home. Times and ticket prices vary; visit www.tchorrorfestival.com for more info. Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-340-0155. Through November 4 —Jay Gabler



The Nighthowlers Present: The Halloween Costume Party Extravaganza

Peanuts gang-themed costume party, with prizes and live music from the Nighthowlers, J. Bell & the Lazy Susan Band, and Mango. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 25; $2. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Zeitgeist Halloween Festival 2018: Things That Go Bump in the Night

Featuring new commissions, storytelling, and Crocus Hill Ghost Story, created by Julie Johnson, Cheri Johnson, and D.J. Mendel. For full lineup and info, visit www.zeitgeistnewmusic.org. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25-27; 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28; $15; $10 students and seniors; $40 festival pass. Studio Z, 275 E. 4th St., Ste 100, St. Paul; 651-755-1600.

Party at Psycho Suzi's Mike Madison

Friday, Oct. 26

Freaky Tiki Halloween Dance Party

Can a party with a Hawaiian, tiki-vibe be scary? Every year, Psycho Suzi’s manages to make it work. Their popular Halloween happening takes over two floors of their space this Friday. The big draw here is the costume contest, with many attendees rocking awesome getups in hopes of winning a prize. Past celebrations have seen a slew of Stranger Things getups (complete with twinkling lights), Simpsons characters brought to life, and iconic monsters galore. Order up a super boozy cocktail from the bar (the Psycho Zombie, Cannibal, or the One Eyed Willy all seem like appropriate choices for tonight), and enjoy DJ tunes that will keep the undead moving until last call. 21+. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069. --Jessica Armbruster

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Midnight at Uptown Theatre, 2906 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

You Oughta Know Presents: Goosebump 'n' Grind - Haunted 90's Dance Party

Featuring the 90s Preservation Society DJs. 9 p.m. Oct. 26; $10-$15. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.



Step Right Up! A William Castle Fright Fest

As any carnival barker knows, the key to a successful sideshow is promising enticing thrills. In the history of cinema, no filmmaker has embraced this ethos as fully as William Castle. A prolific producer/director of low-budget horror flicks, Castle realized that competing with Hollywood fare required gimmicks. Just in time for Halloween, two of his most endearingly schlocky tricks will be replicated during this Trylon double feature. Leading is House on Haunted Hill (1959) in which legendary screen boogeyman Vincent Price plays an enigmatic millionaire hosting a gathering of apparent strangers, promising the baffled guests $10,000 for enduring a full night in his supposedly haunted mansion. For this very special screening, Trylon will utilize Castle’s “Emergo” process, a secret technique for making the onscreen terrors physically materialize in the theater. Not to be outdone, Homicidal (1961) centers upon a macabre mystery involving the inexplicable murder of a justice of the peace and the ghastly secrets of an affluent but eccentric family. 7 and 8:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3, 4:45 p.m. Sunday. $8. Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through Sunday --Brad Richason

Skalloween 2018

Featuring Space Monkey Mafia, the Prizefighters, RuDeGirl, and the Wicked Bees. 7 p.m. Oct. 26; $10-$12. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486.

The House on Haunted Vil: A Vilification Tennis Ghost Story

Vilification Tennis presents a spooky Halloween show. 10 p.m. Daily from Oct. 26-27; $12-$15. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737.



Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror

Over 95 years after its release, Nosferatu is still pretty creepy. The silent-era film demonstrates how less is more, using shadows, on-sight location shoots, and simple special effects to create a quietly spooky movie. To get you in the Halloween spirit, Music Box Theatre will screen the iconic 1922 masterpiece. With horror flicks, soundtracks are crucial; this evening’s shows will be accompanied by music from the appropriately named Curse of the Vampire Orchestra. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Admission is pay-as-able. Music Box Theatre, 1407 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-1414. --Jessica Armbruster



All Hallows' Eve Cabaret

Music and ghost stories presented by Wild Yam Cabaret. More info at www.wildyamcabaret.org. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26; $8. Walker Community Church, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-6612.

Halloween Cover Band Show

9 p.m. Oct. 26; $5. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.

Krewe of Dad's Masquerade Ball XXXIII

Featuring Raw Oyster Cult and Frogleg. Costumes encouraged. Friday's show is a concert only. 8 p.m. Daily from Oct. 26-27; $28-$33 Fri.; $33-$38 Sat.; $55 two-day package. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-7166.

Dark Arts Festival L-R: Hell & Studio, Lofty Dog Designs, Moon Crafted Essentials' Blue Moon soap

Saturday, Oct. 27

Dark Arts Festival

Just in time for Halloween, the Dark Arts Festival has come to town. This daylong market will showcase local makers that celebrate fantasy, mystery, goth, and witchcraft in their work. Items include leather pieces that add edge to any ensemble, coffin-shaped jewelry boxes, homemade candles, steampunk jewelry, unique tarot cards, and totally metal pins and stickers featuring pentagrams and hairless cats. Whether you’re a pagan stocking up on wintertime goods or darkness is just your preferred esthetic, you’ll find something covetable here. The day will also include a costume contest for kids and adults, food and drink, workshops, and live music from a variety of experimental and ambient groups. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free; donations collected will benefit the Sexual Violence Center. Creators Space, 218 Seventh St. E., St. Paul; 651-340-6736. Through Sunday --Jessica Armbruster

Strange Things: A Halloween Dance Party

Featuring Adore and hosted by Amanda Lepore, with music by DJ Shannon Blowtorch and Flip Phone, and costume contest with cash prizes. Find tickets and more info online. 9 p.m. Oct. 27; $12-$55. Muse Event Center, 107 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 952-562-5620.

Studio 54 'One Night Only' Halloween Party

Featuring music by DJ Tiiiiiiip, themed cocktails, and food specials. 8 p.m. Oct. 27; Free-$300. B.A.N.K., 88 S. 6th St., Minneapolis; 612-656-3255.

The Great Pumpkin Fire

Featuring pumpkin carving, bonfire, s'mores, and prizes. 12-6 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

Transmission Presents: Halloween 1985

Stranger Things-themed costumed dance party featuring DJ Jake Rudh. Find tickets and more info online. 9 p.m. Oct. 27; $10-$12. Hell's Kitchen, 80 S. 9th St., Minneapolis; 612-332-4700.



2018 Minneapolis Halloween Bar Crawl

Costumed bar crawl through downtown Minneapolis. Tickets and more info at eventbrite. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 27; $12. Prime 6, 609 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-540-3266.

3rd Annual Brews for Barks - Halloween Edition

Benefit for Spots Last Stop Canine rescue, featuring adoptable dogs, silent auction, local vendors, kids activities, and limited edition pint glasses. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Cowboy Jack's, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington; 952-955-8137.

Discovery Days: Monster Museum

All-ages celebration with learning stations, demonstrations, and family activities, with guests dressing as their favorite monster. 10:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 27; Included with admission. Bakken Library and Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-926-3878.

Halloween Music Fest

The second annual Lake Monster Bash brings the joys of the fall season together: crisp outdoor weather, festive costumes, and the overconsumption of delicious candy (or beer, if you’re a grown-up). Spend time on Lake Monster’s open-air patio, or head inside the heated, spacious brewery if you haven’t acclimated yet. The party will include a costume contest, so go all out for prizes. Five special beer infusions will be on tap, and with a ticket your first pint is free. Al Church and his soothing pop will headline, and the stacked lineup also includes pop-rockers Solid Gold, Field Report, and Amerciana groups the Pines and Dead Horses. Advance tickets are available online and at the brewery. 21+. Noon to 9 p.m. $20. Lake Monster Brewing,

550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288. --Loren Green

Ghostly Gala

Halloween benefit for Reach for Resources, featuring pizza, game booths, prizes, music, dancing, costume contest, and bingo. Tickets and more info can be found online. www.reachforresources.org/events/ghostly-gala. 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27; $10-$15. Brooklyn Park Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park; 763-493-8333.

Gibbs Farm Halloween Festival

Featuring crafts and treat making, costume contest, trick-or-treating, spooky stories, haystack climbing, free refreshments, food truck, and family activities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27. $8; $7 seniors; $5 children 4 and up. Gibbs Farm - Pathways to Dakota & Pioneer Life, 2097 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-8629.

Halloween Spook-Tacular

Family-friendly Day of the Dead celebration featuring games, demonstrations, hayride, costumes, treat bag, and fire circle. 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 27; $6.50. Harriet Alexander Nature Center, 2520 N. Dale St., Roseville; 651-765-4262.

Halloween Spooktacular

Family-friendly event featuring costumes, trick-or-treating, Halloween-themed activities, and snacks. 6-9 p.m. Daily from Oct. 27-28; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29; $15. Minnesota Children's Museum, 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-225-6000.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pumpkins & Power Drills

Tattersall is hosting a jack o'lantern party this afternoon. You won’t be carving pumpkins with a crappy plastic knife, however. Instead, you can create a masterpiece using drill bits, center punches, drywall saws, and other heavy-duty tools courtesy of the Minnesota Tool Library. Learn from pumpkin artists in the room, use a provided template, or simply experiment and see what you can come up with. Tattersall is known for its cocktail menu, which blends classic flavors with modern artistic flair. So grab a drink and pick up one of those power tools. All ages. 2 to 5 p.m. Free; $8 per pumpkin/$20 for three or a family (no one turned away for lack of funds). Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE # 150, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152. --Loren Green

Clue Murder Mystery Drag Dinner

Presented by FlipPhone. Find tickets and more info online. flip-phone.ticketleap.com/clue-murder-mystery-drag-dinner. 4-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28; 5:30-10 p.m. Oct. 31; $11. Union Restaurant & Rooftop, 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-455-6690.

Family Trunk or Treat

Featuring family fun, costumes, treats, food, games, and prizes. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Presbyterian Church of the Way, 3382 Lexington Ave. N., Shoreview; 651-484-3346.

Morticia and Dark Carnival

With DJ Mercury and a premiere of the film 'Gothicapolis.' 7 p.m. Oct. 28; $12. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486.

Susan Du

Wednesday, Oct. 31



First Avenue's Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest

Featuring DJ Espada, DJ Keezy, Mike2600, and Sophia Eris. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31; $10. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

Chris Webby: 2nd Annual Halloween Concert

With Nate Millyunz, Kid Automatic, Bottle Kids, and Modakid. Tickets and more info here. 8 p.m. Oct. 31; $20-$70. The Pourhouse, 10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-843-2555.

Dark Energy Halloween

Featuring C.Kostra (Album Release Show), Nones Proj, Endif, and Devata Daun. 10 p.m. Oct. 31; $8-$10. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Suspiria

Screening of the classic Italian horror film directed by Dario Argento. 7 p.m. Oct. 31; $10; $8 members, students, seniors. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Dark Fatha Halloween Party

Featuring specialty beer releases, costume party, and food. 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Oct. 31; Free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Drive, Roseville; 844-879-2368.

Emo Night: Halloween Edition

Featuring a costume contest, pop-up drag show, and music by Nocturna Lee Mission. 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31; $10. Honey, 205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0306.

Fam-O-Ween: With Max Graham & the Fam

With Demitri Rallis and Burbillies. 7 p.m. Oct. 31; $5; free with college ID. Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425.

Frankenreads: Reading the Entirety of Mary Shelly's 'Frankenstein'

9-6 a.m. Oct. 31; Free. University of St. Thomas O'Shaughnessy-Frey Library, 2115 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-962-5000.