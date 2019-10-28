Here's every freakin' Halloween event happening this week: 103 things to do

Image courtesy the Haunted Basement

HAUNTED HOUSES:

The Haunted Basement 13

How scary can a mall be? If you’ve ever seen Dawn of the Dead, then you know the answer is: hella scary. This year, the Haunted Basement crew is moving into an abandoned Herberger’s, where it will freak out brave shoppers in what they are calling a “necropolis for the mall enthusiast.” “It’s a big growth spurt for us,” says Sarah Salisbury, production director for Haunted Basement. “This being our 13th year, we thought we’d test our boundaries as ‘teenagers’ and try something bigger and scarier.” The new space is a sprawling 20,000 square feet, meaning the ghosts, ghouls, and other creepy characters will have plenty of room to spread out. That’s not the only thing that’s new this year. For those who aren’t into handsy scares but want to explore the dark abyss, no-touch tours will be offered. Teens 15 and over with a guardian will also be able to enjoy these evenings. And since the new location is ADA compliant, folks with varied needs will have more access than what was possible in the OG Soap Factory Basement or in their old warehouse space on Hennepin. For those who love the original event, the Basement will still be offering 18-plus nights for full-on freak-outs. And yes, you’ll still have to sign a waiver. Come for the artist-curated experience, run from the scares. Find tickets and info at hauntedbasement.org. 18+; 15+ no-touch sessions. 4 p.m. Every Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Oct. 3-Nov. 2; Oct. 30; $30-$50; $15 fraidy-cat tours. Rosedale Center, 1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville; 651-633-0872.

Fright Farm

A variety of scary attractions. Visit www.frightfarm.org for tickets and more info. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 31; $12. Fright Farm, 2020 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood; 651-266-7332.

Haunting Experience 2019

Haunted house, hayride, maze, and more horror-based entertainment. For tickets and more info visit hauntingexperience.com. 7-11 p.m. every Fri. and Sat. from Sept. 27-Nov. 2; 7-10 p.m. Every Thu. from Oct. 17-Nov. 2. $17-$32. Zywiec's Landscape and Garden Center, 10900 Point Douglas, Cottage Grove; 651-459-3001.

Scream Town 2019

Featuring seven frightening attractions. Tickets and more info at screamtown.com. 6:30-11 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from Sept. 28-Nov. 2. $30-$36; $59-$64 fast pass. Scream Town, 7410 US 212, Chaska; 888-317-7308.

First Avenue's annual Halloween party Star Tribune

PARTIES:

AAC Halloween Party at MBP

Climb in costume. Featuring a kids’ costume party, DJ tunes, prizes, $3 pints starting at 7 p.m. $5. 5 to 11 p.m. Minneapolis Bouldering Project, 1433 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Break the Bubble

Halloween costume contest, featuring prizes and beverages. RSVP and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30; Free. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.

Bull's Horn Halloween Party

Featuring a costume contest, palm/tarot/astrology readers, raffle for a free drink a day for a year, spooky music, scary selfie station, and drink specials. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31; Free. Bull's Horn Food & Drink, 4563 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-208-1378.

Dark Fatha Release Party

Bourbon barrel-aged beer party featuring a costume contest at 9 p.m., release of Brewer’s Reserve Dark Fatha, eats from Lucky Brisket BBQ, and cocktails, including the Old Fashioned Fatha (Dark Fatha plus StormBringer Rum). 4-11:30 p.m. Oct. 31; Free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Drive, Roseville; 844-879-2368.

First Avenue's Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest 2019

Featuring over $1000 in cash prizes, and music from DJ Espada, Mike 2600, DJ Rowsheen, Lenka Paris, DJ Smitty, and Roy Freedom. 8 p.m. Oct. 31; $10-$20. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

Halloween Canine Costume Contest

Doggie costume contest judged by the taproom crowd, featuring prizes, tricks-and-treats, and an in-house photographer. 3-8 p.m. Oct. 31; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka; 612-227-9635.

Norseman Halloween Extravaganza

Three-day Halloween celebration, featuring a kick-off party on Thu. featuring a specialty menu and cocktails with a juried art show, Harry Potter's Cauldron: A Magical Cocktail Class presented by Flip Phone on Fri., and a Halloween extravaganza on Sat. featuring trick-or-treating, dog costume parade, and a 21+ costume party hosted by Sasha and music by DJ Fundo. Daily from Oct. 31-Nov. 2; Free; some events are ticketed. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-643-1933.

Psycho Suzi’s Presents: Halloween Dance Attack

Featuring a costume contest with prizes, dueling DJ sets by Mister Black and Strangelove, a professional photographer, and 2.5 floors of dancing. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 31; Free. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069.

Skyway Theatre's 9th Annual Halloween Ball

7 p.m. Oct. 31; $30. Skyway Theatre, 711 Hennepin Ave., 2nd floor, Minneapolis; 612-333-6100.

Special Edition Death Cafe: All Soul's Day

Weekend of event's celebrating All Hallows Eve/Samhain, with a preview soiree (Thu.), reception gala (Fri.), and an All Soul's Day Death Cafe costume celebration with treats provided (Sat.). Daily from Oct. 31-Nov. 2; Free; some events are ticketed. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.

The Coven & Can Can Wonderland Presents: A Halloween Soiree

Featuring a costume contest with prizes, specialty cocktails, trivia, aerialists, vintage pop-up shop, tarot card readings, and music from DJ Neekasodope. 4-11 p.m. Oct. 31; $2. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Zeitgeist Halloween Festival 2019

Featuring new commissions, storytelling, and sounds, with the premieres of new works by Asuka Kakitani and composer/choreographer Nick Gaudette and Maggie Bergeron, and commissioned works by Dameun Strange, Daniel Nass, Pat O'Keefe, and Doug Opel. For full lineup and info, visit www.zeitgeistnewmusic.org. 7 p.m. Daily from Oct. 31-Nov. 3; $15; $10 students and seniors; $40 festival pass. Studio Z, 275 E. 4th St., Ste 100, St. Paul; 651-755-1600.

Twerk-O-Treat Halloween Dance Party

With a costume contest, prizes, tunes from DJ Keezy, DJ Willie Shu, Fundo, Dem Atlas, Booboo. 21+. $10. Thursday, October 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Icehouse MPLS, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Grrrl Scout: Slayed Queer Halloween Party

Featuring smores, graveyard beats, costume contest, DJs QueenDuin and King Poser. 21+. Thursday, October 31, 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. $12. Part Wolf MPLS, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Howl-o-Ween

There will be a doggie photo-op, tasty doggie treats, and prizes for the top three best dressed. Thursday, October 31, 4-8 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Foci MCGA Annual Lights Out Party

Featuring an open studio with featured glassblowers, live music from Elaborate Heist and Conduit, lighting installation, with costumes encouraged. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2; $10-$15. Foci Glass, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-623-3624.

Masquerade Gala Dance Party

Dance party presented by Wonderland Dance Club, with immersive theatre, performances, DIY mask-making table, games, and costume contests. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Nov. 2; $5. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Dark Energy: Fright Night

Featuring a midnight un-baptism ritual performed by the Satanic Temple, Wrestlegaynia 6: Blood Wrestling, DJ tunes and live music, photobooth, costume contest, and more. 18+. $10-$20. Thursday, October 31, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Loring Bar & Restaurant, 327 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis

Hocus Pocus Bar Crawl

Flip Phone hosts this movie-themed crawl, with stops planned at the Pourhouse Uptown (drag show), Piggy Bank Eatery & Music Hall (Hocus Pocus trivia), and more. Then percent all drink sales at each venue will be donated to OutFront Minnesota. 21+. $15. Saturday, November 2, noon to 6 p.m. Uptown, Minneapolis.

Halloween Ball and Costume Contest in the Historic PNA Hall

Featuring Mari Navarro (aka DJ Miss Q), Grant Mayland (Founder of Dark Energy), and Shannon Blowtorch; costume contest; gothic portrait photo booth; and more. $10. Friday, November 1, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Goosebumps: 90's Halloween Party

Featuring music by DJ izzie p, a costume contest at midnight (costumes do not need to be from the ‘90s), drag performances from host Sasha R Cassadine. 21+. $10 cover (cash only at door). Thursday, October 31, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. honey mpls, 205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Casks & Candy

A Halloween lineup of casks, all-day happy hour, free candy/treats, Electric Noodle food truck. Thursday, October 31, 3-11 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Arty Costume Party

Featuring haunted garden tours, spooky tunes, costume fun, and a screening of Jim Jarmusch’s vampire flick, Only Lovers Left Alive, at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 5-9 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Happy Halloween at 56 Brewing

Costume contest, prizes, and beer. Tuesday, October 29, 5-8 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Latinx Halloween Party 2019

Hosted by DJ Angel Ramirez and Escape Latin Parties MN. 21+. Thursday, October 31, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. $10. Union Rooftop, 731 Hennepin, Minneapolis.

Halloween at Marv's

Featuring special drinks. Thursday, October 31, 5-11:30 p.m. Marvel Bar, 50 Second Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Voodoo on the Bayou Halloween Soirée

Featuring a spooky New Orleans drink menu, DJ tunes, a tarot card reader. Come in costume for a free punch cocktail; $2 of every cocktail sold will be donated to the Suicide Awareness Foundation. Thursday, October 31, 7-11 p.m. 4Bells, 1610 Harmon Place, Minneapolis.

2nd Annual Halloween Party Salsa Bachata & Beer style

Costume contest and DJ tunes. 18+. $10. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sat., Nov. 2. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave., Minneapolis

Paranormal Cocktail Party at The Lexington!

Investigators from the Twin Cities Paranormal Society will share their findings from their overnight stay. $50 ticket includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets. Saturday, November 2, 8-11 p.m. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

Happy Halloween

Tunes from DJs SYM1, Daark, shadingthesun, d'Lakes, LILItH Music, and Count Spookula. $5. Thursday, October 31, 9 p.m. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis

Haunted Mansion Uptown | Latinx Halloween Party Weekend

Tunes and a costume contest. Friday, Nov. 1, 10 p.m. Escape Latin Parties MN, 2901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Harry Potter Halloween Ball

Featuring a Harry Potter-inspired costume contest, Triwizard Tournament/House Cup winner announced, appetizers, DJ tunes, themed drinks. 21+. $30-$40 (includes 1 free drink); $75 VIP (includes 3 free drinks and a goody bag). To reserve, call 612-208-1042. Saturday, November 2, 6:30-11:30 p.m. Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Halloween Carnival: A Spooky Fundraiser

Enjoy frightening games, spooky photo booth, fake tattoos, more. $1 of every pint will be donated to MN Alliance Youth. Wednesday, October 30, 5-8 p.m. 612BREW, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis.

Halloween Fright Flight Night

Candy-inspired beers available in flight form include Peanut Butter Cup Imperial Stout, Chocolate Coconut Stir Crazy, Hot Cinnamon Mexican Honey, and Sour Gummy Lucy. Party includes a live broadcast of Jazz88's "The Funktion" and DJ King Otto in the Ox taproom from 9-11 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 3-11 p.m. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dangerous Halloween Dance Party

Featuring Halloween-inspired beers, a costume contest, DJ tunes. Free. Thursday, October 31, 6-11:59 p.m. Dangerous Man Brewing Co., 1300 Second St. NE, Minneapolis.

Halloween at Sneaky Pete's

Featuring DJ Mister Black and Travis Scott, drink specials, hourly costume contest. Thursday, October 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sneaky Pete's Ultimate Fun Bar, 14 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

The Halloween Dance of the Undead

Costumes, music. 21+. $5. Thursday, October 31, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Ground Zero Nightclub, 15 4th St. NE, Minneapolis.

CONCERTS:

MURF-o-WEEN

With New Primals, Birth Order, Din-Din. 21+. $10. Thursday, October 31, 9 p.m. The Terminal Bar, 409 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Memory Lanes Halloballooza 2019

Cover bands and costumes. 21+. Free. Monday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Memory Lanes, Minneapolis.

Jillian Rae & Martin Devaney's Halloween Special

Costume contest and tunes. 21+. Free. Thursday, October 31, 7 p.m. Palmer's Bar, 500 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Psychedelic Sounds Of: Halloween

Tunes from DJ Jimmy (bring scary vinyl to spin for a free beer). With 2-4-1 wine, psychedelic costume contest. Free. Thursday, October 31, 6-10 p.m. Grumpy's Northeast, 2200 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Gothess Presents: Devil's Night

Crow-inspired dance party. 21+. $5. Wednesday, October 30, 9:30 p.m. honey mpls, 205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Halloween Tribute Band Show

Featuring Porkestra (Primus tribute) and 2Fast4theDevil (Motley Crue tribute). 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30; $5. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.

Halloween at Mortimer's

Featuring Buried Animals, Finesse, and Lusurfer. 9 p.m. Oct. 31; $7. Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-5591.

Chris Webby: 3rd Annual Halloween Show

With Jarren Benton, Lock Smith, Ekoh, and Nate Millyunz. Tickets and more info here. 8 p.m. Oct. 31; $25-$30. Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425.

Frogleg - Halloween Night Fever

Costume ball featuring two sets from Frogleg. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31; $13-$18. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-7166.

Halloween Hellfest 2019

Featuring King of Tyrus, All Four Inches, Space Murder, Sanctum of Dremora, Psychodelic, and Lost Evidence. 5 p.m. Oct. 31; $10. Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-9550.

Halloween Monster Mash at Day Block

Costume party featuring live music by Nick Costa, Perfect Liars, Hotel Caviar, and Moonlit Mushroom. 8 p.m. Oct. 31; $10; $5 with costume. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Monster Mash Up

Featuring cover sets from Dead Larry (Flaming Lips set), Burbillies (1980's Ass Grass set), Max Graham & the Fam (special covers set), and Dream of the Wild (Grateful Dead/Ween set). 7 p.m. Oct. 31; $12-$15. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486.

Rezz Halloween

With Peekaboo and BlackGummy. 8 p.m. Oct. 31; $35-$55. Armory, 500 6th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-315-3965.

That '70s Show

Halloween party featuring Last Import performing the songs of ABBA, Gully Boys performing the songs of Devo, and the Shackletons performing the songs of the Cars, with DJ Trophy Knife. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31; $10-$15. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388.

Trick or Freak

Halloween party featuring Lady Lark, Black Market Brass, Nur-D, and Apollo Cobra. 7 p.m. Oct. 31; $15-$35. Fine Line Music Cafe, 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8100.

Halloween DeathFest at the Hexagon

Featuring Endless Reign, Oppress the Tyrant, and Gloryhole Guillotine. 9 p.m. Nov. 1; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Off the Hook Halloween II

Featuring Aaron Kamm & the One Drops, People Brothers Band, and Porky's Groove Machine. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1; $13-$18. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-7166.

Twiztid: Everyday is Halloween

With How to Gag a Maggot, September Mourning, Open Minded, Aether Haze, and Los Suenos. 15+. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3; $25-$30. Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425.

MOVIES:

Stop-Motion Monsters

Crafted by FX pioneer Willis O’Brien, the titular character in 1933’s King Kong embodies the enduring appeal of stop-motion animation, a rudimentary but revered cinematic craft in which inanimate objects are adjusted ever-so-slightly between frames to create the illusion of movement. In utilizing the technique, director Merian C. Cooper not only populated an entire island with supersized beasts, but imbued Kong with a wide emotional range. Inspired by O’Brien, Ray Harryhausen took stop-motion methods even further, cleverly transposing his strikingly designed dinosaurs and mythological terrors into action-packed sequences, as memorably displayed in The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms (1953) and The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958). Showing that stop-motion techniques still had teeth, director Joe Dante’s Piranha (1978) even manages to make time amid the frenzied feeding of genetically modified killer fish to showcase an animated mutation, courtesy of Phil Tippett, whose adorable ugliness serves as yet another fine tribute to an indelible form of cinematic artistry. 3 p.m. Every Sun. from Oct. 6-29; 7 p.m., 9 p.m. Every Mon. and Tue. from Oct. 7-29; $8. Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468.

AHS 1984: Viewing Party with Nocturna Lee Mission

Are you a fan of American Horror Story, but don’t have cable or a reliable pirating site? Not a problem. Head over to LUSH on Wednesdays for free weekly viewings of the latest season. The ninth installment of the FX series takes place in the ’80s, and references classic horror flicks from the era... a couple seasons after Stranger Things did it, and over two decades after Scream did it. Can showrunner Ryan Murphy and crew keep it fresh? Stay tuned. Each week, Nocturna Lee Mission will entertain before and after the episode, plus during commercial breaks, with a bit of humor and horror trivia, while LUSH serves up spooky cocktail specials and food. 8:30 p.m. Every Wed. from Oct. 2-Nov. 27; Free. Lush, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358.

Horrific House of Macabre Movie Madness

Cinematic celebration of Halloween, with the movie remaining a mystery until it starts. 7 p.m. Oct. 30; Free. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737.

Halloween (1978 Digital)

$9. Thursday, October 31, 8 p.m. The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Only Lovers Left Alive

Free tickets are available at the Main Lobby desk from 6 p.m. Costumes encouraged. Thursday, October 31, 7 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

The Craft Movie Party

Costumes and audience reactions are encouraged. Monday, 7 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse Twin Cities, 9060 Hudson Road, Woodbury.

The Silence of the Lambs

$9. Midnight Fri.-Sat. Landmark's Uptown Theatre, 2906 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis.

HAUSU (1977) on 35mm

$8. Wednesday-Thursday, October 30, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis.

Donnie Darko (2001 Digital)

$6/$8. Friday, November 1, 11 p.m. The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

The Exorcist (1973 Digital)

$9/$11. Wednesday, October 30, 8 p.m. The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Tremors

Wednesday, October 30, 7 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse Twin Cities, 9060 Hudson Road, Woodbury.

Halloween (1978)

Thursday, October 31, 7 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse Twin Cities, 9060 Hudson Road, Woodbury.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Tuesday, October 29, 8:30 p.m. Alamo Drafthouse Twin Cities, 9060 Hudson Road, Woodbury.

A few frights from 2018's Twin Cities Horror Fest Dan Norman

THEATER:

Twin Cities Horror Festival

Each Halloween season, a slew of theater troupes and performers take to the Southern’s stage with one goal in mind: to scare the crap out of you. And they do it well. Whether you prefer suspense, psychological thrills, creepy effects, or straight-up gore, you’ll find something to freak out over here. Bug Girl uses large-scale puppets to tell the tale of a kid who develops new powers after swallowing an insect. Tim Uren will spin true tales of tragedy—the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, the Barnes-Hecker Mine collapse, and a haunting family vacation—in Michigan Disasters. Lady monsters attack in Feminine Inhuman, Mary Shelley finds gruesome inspiration in Amp, and things are bloody cult-like in Incarnate. Living Embalming Sessions will cast patrons as dearly departed people waiting to receive burial preparations via two mad scientists. Think of it as a live-action ASMR experience with a macabre edge. Shows and schedules vary; find details at tchorrorfestival.com. Oct. 24-Nov. 3; $15; multi-show packages range from $55-$180. The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-326-1811.

BareBones Puppets Halloween Extravaganza

Now in its 26th year, the BareBones’ Halloween Extravaganza is a beloved event that is a seasonal must-see for many. Each year, the story typically dives into themes of death, remembrance, and mourning, but with a tone that is somehow both whimsical and edgy. The puppets are a sight to behold, as things like large-scale skeletons, giant sugar skulls, and apparitions make their way to peace on their illuminated journey. Each event is followed by free hot food from Sister’s Camelot, though you can bring a thermos of hot chocolate as well. Tickets are pay-as-able at the event, but if you have accessibility questions, you can email [email protected] Gates open at 6:30 p.m. each night on Thursday and Saturday. $10-$20 suggested donation. Hidden Falls Regional Park, 1305 S. Mississippi Blvd., North Gate, St. Paul. --Jessica Armbruster

Macbeth

Wayward Theatre Company presents Shakespeare's tragedy in a spooky mansion. For tickets go to www.waywardtheatre.org. 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Every Thu., Fri., Sat., and Sun. from Oct. 18-Nov. 17; 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Every Mon. from Oct. 28-Nov. 11; $35. James J. Hill House, 240 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-297-2555.

The Rocky Horror Show

Based on the camp, sci-fi fantasy film. 7:30 p.m. Every Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from Sept. 27-Nov. 2; 2 p.m. Every Sun. from Sept. 29-Oct. 27; $25-$55. Park Square Theatre, 20 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul; 651-291-7005.

Frankenstein: Two Centuries

Performance by The Mysterious Old Radio Listening Society, presented by Ghoulish Delights. 6 p.m. Oct. 31; $15-$18. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737.

The Rocky Horror Show

Presented by the Macalester College Theater and Dance Department. Audience costumes and participation is encouraged. 7:30 p.m. Daily from Oct. 31-Nov. 2; 12 a.m. Nov. 2; 7:30 p.m. Daily from Nov. 7-9; 12 a.m. Nov. 8; $10; $5 students and staff. Macalester College, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.

Severs Corn Maze Leila Navidi/Star Tribune

DANCE AND PERFORMANCE:

Cabarave: MadHaus 2

Halloween-themed variety show featuring aerialists, artists, musicians, dancers, and live DJ. Tickets and more info at www.showclix.com/event/cabarave-madhaus-2-. 8:30 p.m. Daily from Oct. 25-26; 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31; $30 GA; $40 table seating. The Lab Theater, 700 1st St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3377.

Halloween Drag Queen Horror Show

9 p.m. Oct. 31; Gay 90's, 408 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7755.

Here For The Boos: Halloween at Lush

Featuring an evening of drag glamour and ghostly burlesque, hosted by Joy Coy and Queenie von Curves. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31; $10. Lush, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358.

Shapiro & Smith Dance Presents: Notes from a Séance - A Halloween Delight

8 p.m. Daily from Oct. 31-Nov. 2; $20; $10 students; Halloween tickets are 2 for 1. Barbara Barker Center For Dance, 500 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-5060.

First Time In Drag: Halloween Edition

$10. Thursday, October 31, 8 p.m. honey mpls, 205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Clue: Murder Mystery Drag Dinner

Presented by Flip Phone. Thursday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. Union Rooftop, 731 Hennepin, Minneapolis.

OperaTease Tricks and Treats

Spooky opera improv and cabaret, hosted by Journey North Opera Company and Minnsky Theatre. Thursday, October 31, 7:30 p.m. Minnsky Theatre, 1517 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

'Notes from a Seance'

KIDS:

Sever's Fall Festival and Corn Maze 2019

It’s that time of year again: the season when people feel compelled to get lost in a field of corn. The biggest and best place to do so is in Shakopee. Since 1997, the Peterson family has hosted a fall festival with a giant maze as the centerpiece (the “Sever” name comes from the farm’s founder, Sever Peterson, who set up shop in 1890). This year’s design, cut from hand again this year without the use of GPS, is in the shape of a T-Rex. If you get lost, use clues stationed at key points to help you find your way. Afterward, you can explore other fun, including a pumpkin patch, tractor pulls, playgrounds for kids, a petting zoo, and several corn pits to swim through. Find more details at www.seversfallfestival.com. 1-8 p.m. Every Fri. from Sept. 13-Nov. 3; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Every Sat. from Sept. 13-Nov. 3; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Every Sun. from Sept. 13-Nov. 3; $17; kids 3 and under free. Sever's Fall Festival, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

Alaween Halloween Carnival

Free Halloween celebration featuring trick-or-treating, bounce house, face painting, and games. 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31; Free. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Woodbury, 9060 Hudson Rd., Woodbury; 651-829-2623.

ArBOOretum

Halloween costume party featuring a story time at 10:30 a.m., with kids getting apples and treats at various stations throughout the day. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 31; Included with admission; kids 15 and under free; costumed visitors get in for free. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; 952-443-1400.

Keg and Case Market Halloween Wing-Ding

Family-friendly costume party featuring trick or treating, prizes, dance party, and fun frights. 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31; Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Trick-or-Treating at Mall of America

Costumed guests receive a treat bag and scour over 520 retailers for sweet treats. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

A trail featuring over 5,000 illuminated pumpkins. RSVP online. $17-$20. 6 p.m. daily, until Nov. 3. Minnesota Zoo, 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley.

Mall Wide Trick or Treating

Thursday, October 31, 5-8 p.m. Rosedale Center, 10 Rosedale Ctr., Roseville.

Halloween Extravaganza 2019

With a costume contest, free hot dogs, bonfires, trick-or-treat trail, more. Thursday, October 31, 6-8 p.m. Harmon Park, 230 Bernard Street West, West Saint Paul.



ART:

Mourning Glory: Juried Group Exhibit

Artists explore the theme of death. Friday, November 1, 7-11 p.m. Rogue buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dark Arts Festival 2019

Family friendly festival featuring a Dark Art market with over 20 local artists, music and performances, tarot and other readings, face painting, and art & craft station. 12-8 p.m. Nov. 3; Free. A-Mill Artist Loft Building, 315 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-339-1034.

Wicked Plants: The Exhibit

Interactive, hands-on displays and experiences with some of the world's most diabolical botanicals, inspired by Amy Stewart’s best-selling book, 'Wicked Plants: The Weed that Killed Lincoln’s Mother and other Botanical Atrocities.' Through Jan. 5. This show is included with museum admission. Bell Museum, 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-626-9660.



TRIVIA:

Serial Killers, part 2

Thursday, October 31, 7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 East Lake St., Minneapolis.

Stranger Things Trivia

Thursday, October 31, 7 p.m. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Stranger Things Trivia

Wednesday, October 30, 8 p.m.Uptown Tavern & Rooftop, 1400 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis.

MISC:

Spooky Flash

Thursday, October 31, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Minneapolis Tattoo Shop, 2211 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Hall-OM-Ween Yoga + Beer at Modist

Wear a costume and get a Halloween treat from Cardigan Donuts. Thursday, October 31, 6:30 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Witch's Hat Halloween Dance

Meet on top of the hill near the base of the Witch's Hat Tower for a dance party where you listen to your own music through earbuds. Thursday, October 31, 5:30-7 p.m. Tower Hill Park, 55 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Halloween Tattoo Flash Event

Thursday, October 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lady Liberty Tattoo, 445 Broadway Ave., St. Paul Park.