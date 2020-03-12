Below is a running list of arts and entertainment -- festivals, gallery shows, readings, and more -- that have rescheduled, closed, or adjusted their plans for health reasons. We'll be updating this list as releases come in. Are you with an organization with changing plans? Let us know at [email protected], and feel free to comment below.

Looking for music-related announcements? Check out this post on our music blog.

Theater:

Mixed Blood Theater's the Zealous Hellions event featuring Taylor Mac on March 17 has been canceled. The event will likely be rescheduled when health concerns subside. The theater's latest production, Interstate, has also shortened its run through March 22.

Festivals:

LuckyPalooza 2020

This weekend's two-day St. Patrick's Day party on West Seventh was shut down by the city.

Keg & Case's St. Patrick's Day celebration this weekend has also been canceled.

Family Adventure Fest, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at Ridgedale Center, has been postponed.

Art:

Minneapolis Institute of Art is currently open, but all events, activities, and tours have been canceled through March 26. This includes the Minneapolis Vintage Market this Sunday, Third Thursday next week, and the opening reception for Rachel Breen's "The Labor We Wear" has been postponed (the show will still open on Thursday, March 19, however).

Trylon Cinema's annual All-Night Horrorthon has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 26.

The March 18 artist's reception for Tom Maakestad's show, "Realist Fiction Paintings," now on view at the Hewing Hotel, has been cancelled.

Fantastically Dazzling with Avivo ArtWorks, scheduled for Friday at Hennepin Theatre Trust has been canceled.

Goldstein Museum of Design:

POSTPONED: Wednesday, March 18 - Panel discussion (Elizabeth “Lisl” Scheu Close: A Life in Modern Architecture)

Soo Visual Arts Center:

“New Age Nostalgia by Vitus Shell,” “Full Spectrum: Paintings by Chris Heidman and Lauren Krukowski,” and “Storm Surge by Megan Vossler” are postponed and will open on April 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. Gallery hours will resume April 26.

Conventions:

American Craft Show, scheduled for April 16-19 at St. Paul RiverCentre, has been postponed.



Eckankar, a global religious organization based in Chanhassen, has canceled its 2020 ECK Springtime Seminar scheduled for April 10-12 in Minneapolis.

The Rosemount Writers Festival, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been postponed. The tentative new date is Saturday, September 26.

Books and Talks:

Loft Literary Center's Wordplay 2020, scheduled for May, will be moved online.

Magers & Quinn:

Lyssa Kay Adams’s reading of Undercover Bromance, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been canceled.

Sports:

Fastenal Parallel 45 Winter Festival, scheduled to take place March 14-17, has been canceled.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has been canceled: NCHC Frozen Faceoff ticket refunds are available at point of purchase. Online orders will be automatically canceled and refunded. Fans looking for a refund of their NCHC Quarterfinal round tickets should contact their athletic department's ticket office.